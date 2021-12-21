Skin Diversity Learning Series Aims To Enhance Canadian Dermatologists’ Knowledge & Understanding On What Diverse Skin Needs

*Sponsored Post*

In an effort to broaden the education and awareness of diverse skin types, the Canadian Dermatology Association (CDA) launched The Skin Diversity Learning Series: Expanding Perspectives in Dermatology – a new accredited continuing education program for certified Canadian dermatologists.

Canada is the Face of Diversity

Canada’s skin, nail, and hair experts — our dermatologists — appreciate the urgency to create a learning series to better understand underserved, diverse skin types with the rapidly changing face of Canada. It makes sense, as all patients, including patients of colour, should receive optimal medical care unique to their needs.

The numbers don’t lie: According to a 2019 study by Statistics Canada, Canada’s multicultural population (immigrant + second generation) of 16.8MM is forecasted to grow exponentially, doubling by 2056.[1] It’s worth noting that the fastest growth is happening within the Filipino, South Asian and Chinese Canadian communities.

“With Canada’s sizeable and growing multicultural population, we as dermatologists are looking to expand and update our knowledge of skin of colour, so that all patients receive representative, optimal care,” says Dr. Sonya J. Abdulla MD FRCPC FAAD, spokesperson for the Skin Diversity Learning Series. “Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health in Canada shared research with us that showed that 85% of dermatologists surveyed were interested in learning more about the diagnosis and treatment of diverse skin types.”

The CDA’s Skin Diversity Learning Series

Made possible through sponsorship from Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health in Canada to the CDA’s Corporate Supporter Program, the learning series is the CDA’s first program designed to expand and update dermatologists’ knowledge of diverse skin types, helping ensure all patients receive representative and optimal care.

Armed with the knowledge of a rapidly expanding multicultural demographic and interest from Canadian dermatologists, the series was launched to certified Canadian dermatologists to cover various areas of specialization including:

*Skin Spectrum: Understanding all Aspects of Skin Colour

*Common Skin & Nail Conditions

*Textured Hair & Hair Loss in People of Colour

*Skin Cancer & Sunscreen in Dark Skin Tones

*Pediatric Dermatology & Issues Specific to Dark Skin Tones

*Aesthetic Dermatology in Dark Skin Tones

The Demand to Address South Asian Skin

Skin of colour has been underrepresented in medical school curricula and therefore the need to bring the focus to the forefront is important on so many levels.

According to a Leger survey in Canada conducted on behalf of the CDA and Johnson & Johnson Inc., makers of Aveeno® and Neutrogena®, where 1,529 Canadians from all skin types including those of colour were polled, the idea of having a proper learning series for medical professionals received a 70% approval rating. When broken down by community, 92% of Black Canadians, 80% of Southeast Asians and 70% of South Asians feel the need for dermatologists to be educated so they can also address the needs and concerns of skin of colour.

It is imperative to acknowledge the existence of major education and awareness gaps when it comes to skin of colour and to bust any misconceptions. Leger found that regular use of sunscreen is low across all skin tones. This lack of action highlights a greater risk for skin damage, including skin cancer, with only 1 in 3 respondents reporting regular use of sunscreen. While 21% of respondents use it in the summer months, only 11% use it year-round. What’s even more surprising is that almost half of South Asian respondents barely used sunscreen, if at all.

Being able to provide proper medical guidance to those with skin of colour is essential, especially when experiencing conditions such as skin cancer, including melanoma. Although skin cancers are less prevalent in dark skin types, they are also associated with poor prognosis. People with darker skin tones face unsettling survival rates of 70%, versus 94% in people with Caucasian skin types.[2] Practicing sun safety is key. The CDA supports the use of sunscreen as an effective and safe means to provide protection from the sun’s harmful rays.

Addressing South Asian Skin Concerns with NEUTROGENA® and AVEENO®

So, what are the top skin concerns for the South Asian population?

Leger Research revealed that the most common skin concerns among South Asian skin include:

*33% of South Asian Canadians reported sensitive skin

* 24% are concerned about uneven skin tone

* 24% are concerned about aging skin

Products you should try to address these common skin concerns:

For Sensitive Skin

For the Face, the AVEENO® CALM + RESTORE™ Collection with prebiotic oat and calming feverfew nourishes dry, sensitive skin and is clinically proven to cleanse and restore skin’s natural moisture barrier. The collection is formulated without fragrance, dye, parabens, phthalates, and alcohols. Contains three key essentials: a nourishing Oat Cleanser, a Triple Oat Serum, and an Oat Gel Moisturizer.

For the Body, the AVEENO® Restorative Skin Therapy collection with prebiotic oat is clinically proven to restore sensitive, distressed dry skin and help restore skin’s moisture barrier. This collection is formulated without fragrance, parabens and phthalates. Contains three key essentials: a soothing body wash, a repairing cream, and an itch-relief balm.

For Uneven Skin Tone

NEUTROGENA® RAPID TONE REPAIR® 20% Vitamin C Serum Capsules fight external skin-aging factors while brightening and evening skin tone. Formulated with 20% pure vitamin C, the serum can give you visibly smoother, bright skin in just one week and improved radiance in four weeks!

For Aging Skin

The NEUTROGENA® RAPID WRINKLE REPAIR® Regenerating Cream is a rich moisturizing cream that delivers hyaluronic acid and the highest concentration of Accelerated Retinol SA deep into the skin’s surface quickly and effectively. Focused on smoothing the look of fine lines and instantly plumping with moisture rich replenishers, your skin is left looking younger and smoother. Deep wrinkles (even crow’s feet), forehead, and cheek wrinkles are visibly faded. 100% of women noticed results in just one week! Gently massage a pearl-sized amount into your skin after cleansing, morning and evening.

The NEUTROGENA® RAPID WRINKLE REPAIR® Retinol Oil is a super concentrated, intensely nourishing Retinol SA oil that delivers visible results in 1 week, effectively reducing the appearance of stubborn fine lines and deep wrinkles.

Canadian Dermatologists See You

It is important to note that dermatologists are skin, nail and health experts. You should always go to your healthcare professional with any health concern you may have. If needed, they will refer you to a certified dermatologist to help you with any specific skin, hair or nail health needs.

To learn more about the CDA’s commitment to skin diversity visit https://dermatology.ca/about-us/cda-statement-on-diversity-inclusion.

Visit neutrogena.ca/diversity-commitment and https://www.aveeno.ca/diversity-commitment to learn more about the NEUTRGENA® and AVEENO®’s diversity and inclusion commitments.

[1] Statistics Canada, 2019 | Nielsen Canada/Johnson & Johnson projection data on file.

[2] Bradford P (2009) Acryl Lentiginous melanoma Incidence and Survival Patterns in the United States, ARCH DERMATOL, 145.

