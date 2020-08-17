5 Beauty Masks That Will Give You That Perfect Mid-Summer Glow Up
Beauty Aug 17, 2020
With summer, and thanks to the humidity and pollution, our pores tend to get blocked faster, looking dull and tired. However, there are a ton of lightweight beauty masks that tend to get the job right. Check out 5 beauty masks right here!
Aveeno: Positively Radiant Maxglow Peel Off Face Mask
Infused with alpha hydroxy acids, soy and kiwi complex, this Aveeno peel off mask gently exfoliates dull, tired skin to reveal smoother, more even skin tone and texture. You just need to apply the mask to your face, let it dry, and gently peel off in one piece—no rinsing required.
Neutrogena: Hydro Boost Hydrating Hydrogel Mask
This Neutrogena innovative hydrogel mask, with hyaluronic acid, instantly quenches dry skin leaving it hydrated, smooth and supple. For those who suffer from dry or dehydrated skin, this is a great option for summer. This mask is made from a unique 100% hydrogel material. It contours to the skin and seals in the formula and the skin is left soft, hydrated and supple.
Peter Thomas Roth: Rose Stem Cell Bio-Repair Gel Mask
Nothing cools more than cucumber. This gentle gel mask helps soothe, hydrate, and detox the look of dry skin with botanical extracts of cucumber, papaya, chamomile, and more. This cooling gel will invigorate the skin while the rose stem cells reduce fine lines, dehydration, and dullness.
Fresh: Rose Face Mask
This silky soft mask from Fresh is a good summer option. It’s an instant hydrating mask with real rose petals suspended in a silky gel that gently soothes and tones with a plumping effect.
Garnier: The Super Hydrating Sheet Mask-Mattifying
It deeply hydrates, balances skin and visibly reduces pores. Packed with green tea + hyaluronic acid, this water-based sheet mask with green tea extract provides a soothing burst of hydration and a fresher, softer, more radiant look.
Main Image Photo Credit:
Marriska Fernandes
Author
Marriska (@marriska.fernandes) is an entertainment expert who has been creating celebrity, movies and pop culture content for digital outlets for over five years. From reporting headline-grabbing celebrity news to reviewing movies to interviewing Hollywood and Bollywood’s finest actors and industr...
