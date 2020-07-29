Ditch The Itch With These Soothing Scalp Treatments
Beauty Jul 29, 2020
Suffering from dry, itchy, and irritated scalp? Especially in summer, these issues tend to get worse. Scalp care is big in beauty right now, as many are hoping to prevent and treat hair issues. And of course we were ahead of the curve when it comes to the scalp care (maalish anyone?). So here’s our top picks for some seriously soothing scalp treatments.
Omorovica Revitalising Scalp Mask
Omorovicza’s Revitalising Scalp Mask, $79, is more like a luxury spa treatment. It’s a pre-shampoo treatment from Hungarian Moor mud, packed with calcium and magnesium, to draw out impurities. Cooling menthol and camphor provide immediate soothing and calming benefits, and the salicylic acid gently exfoliates dead skin cells to reduce flakes and draw out impurities.
Kerastase Fusio Scrub Soothing Scalp Scrub
This is a relaxing gel scrub, $70, with sweet orange peel that cleanses the scalp while calming and hydrating. The scrub allows the scalp to breathe and leaves hair looking shinier, voluminous, and lightweight.
Moroccanoil Dry Scalp Treatment
Moroccanoil, a leader in the hair care business, introduced a professional scalp treatment, $48, infused with argan oil, geranium, and lavender essential oils to soothe and moisturize dry, flaky scalps.
The Body Shop Fuji Green Tea Refreshingly Purifying Cleansing Hair Scrub
This invigorating scrub shampoo blends Japanese green tea, mint menthol, salt crystals and community trade honey from Ethiopia. This purifying scrub will make the scalp feel instantly refreshed and help reduce build-up on hair.
Marc Anthony Hair & Scalp Detox Purifying Scalp Scrub with Mineral Salt
This treatment, $3.99, targets dead skin cells in the scalp, breaking down impurities, and leaving the scalp deeply cleansed and refreshed. The mineral salt is great for flakiness and the peppermint oil really leaves a refreshing scent.
Nexxus Clean & Pure Scalp Scrub
This scalp scrub, $16.99, provides a deep clean to get rid of impurities and build-up on the hair and scalp while locking in moisture. It purifies the hair while replenishing vital nutrients with 0% sulfates, dyes or parabens.
Nioxin Scalp Recovery System
This Nioxin system includes dandruff shampoo for thinning hair as well as a conditioner and serum. The comprehensive dandruff treatment combats it from the 1st use and stops dandruff from becoming a source of stress. It provides moisture balance to dry, itchy scalp and dry hair, eliminating irritation and flaking.
Kuza Indian Hemp Hair & Scalp
Kuza Indian Hemp Herbal Hair Creme, $14.88, is an effective treatment for damaged hair and scalp. It’s a light blend of Indian Hemp, jojoba, avocado and other light botanical oils that condition dry scalp without greasy build-up.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.sephora, www.thebodyshop.com, www.walmart.ca, Xan Griffin/Unsplash
Marriska Fernandes
Author
Marriska (@marriska.fernandes) is an entertainment expert who has been creating celebrity, movies and pop culture content for digital outlets for over five years. From reporting headline-grabbing celebrity news to reviewing movies to interviewing Hollywood and Bollywood’s finest actors and industr...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Flaunt Those Digits With These Hot Summer Nail Colours
-
Bronzers That Are Perfect For The Brown Goddess
-
Happy Canada Day! Celebrate Canada With These Beauty Brands That Are 100% Canadian
-
The Latest Summer Beauty Releases To Obsess Over
-
Science & Beauty: You Won't Believe What These Tech Devices Can Do For Your Skin!
-
These 3 Beauty Products Will Bring Ayurveda To Your Skincare Routine
-
Digital Beauty Tips: Shimmer & Shine Online For Your Virtual Eid Meet Up
-
Quarantine Beauty Trends: Check Out These 3 Retro Looks That Are Making A Comeback This Year
-
COVID-19: Fresh Facial Recipes With Ingredients From Your Fridge
-
COVID-19: Be Vavoom For Zoom With These Camera Ready Beauty Tips For Your Next Video Call
-
COVID-19: Keep Your Washed Hands Moist With These Soaps & Hand Creams
-
Our List Of Spring 2020 Beauty Launches You Can't Miss
-
Beauty With A Cause: 8 Brands That Will Empower South Asian Women With Every Purchase
-
Pretty In Pink: Beauty Tips On How To Rock This Hot Hue
-
Oscars 2020 Best Beauty: Red Carpet Stunners That Had Us Shook
-
Scent Them Your Love With Our Fragrant Valentine's Day Gift Guide
-
Winter Beauty SOS: Key Ways To Boost Your Weathered Lips Back To Life
-
Ditch Your Dark Circles With These Beauty Tips
-
Bollywood Beauty Inspo: Get Deepika Padukone's Dramatic Look Right Here!
-
4. Are They In Your Makeup Bag? 5 South Asian-Owned Beauty Companies You Need To Know Now!
-
ANOKHI Life Holiday Gift Guide 2019: Great Beauty Gift Ideas To Compliment Brown Skin Tones
-
Bollywood Beauty Inspo: Get AM & PM Beauty Looks Like Dia Mirza In 10 Minutes!
-
Tamanna Roashan Gave Us Solid Beauty Tips From Her Latest Dress Your Face Masterclass
-
Hijabi Hair Tips: 3 Ways To Keep Your Locks Luscious
-
Vasanti Cosmetics Relaunches Their Iconic Liquid VO2 Orange Colour Correcting Concealer
-
Scented By South Asia: How These Designer Fragrances Take Us On A Scent-ual Voyage
-
Got Adult Acne? These Oils With Ayurvedic Elements Can Help!
-
Priyanka Chopra's Makeup Artist Pati Dubroff Shares Her Must-Have List For Your Diwali Beauty Prep
-
Finally For Us! 5 Nude Lipsticks Perfect For Our Desi Skin Tones
-
TIFF 2019 Beauty: The 5 Fab Faces From The Red Carpet
-
Transition Perfection: Key Tips On Getting Your Skin Ready For Fall
-
About Face: Flirt With Fall Beauty With These Key Looks Perfect For Brown Skin
-
Chappal Chic: At Home Beauty Tips For Fabulous Feet
-
Be The Bombshell: Ignore The Aunties And Let Your Brown Hue Glow With These Self Tanners
-
Pondicherry Glam Meets Paris Chic: 5 Ways To Give Your Beauty Routine A French Kiss
-
Gym Bag Beauty Essentials: Don't Look Like You've Been To The Gym When You've Been To The Gym
-
Summer Styles: Give Your Hair The Bollywood Treatment With These Key Tips
-
Make Your Brown Skin Brilliant: Give Yourself That Glow With These Exfoliation Tips
-
Don't Let Your Beauty Take A Backseat With These Weekend Trip Essentials
-
Protect Your Brown Hue From Burning With These Sunscreens Perfect For Your Skin
-
Mela Magic: Celebrate The Festival Season With These Beauty Tips
-
Don't Be Basic With These Breezy Beauty Looks Perfect For Brunch
-
Pretty Those Peepers With Gorgeous Eye Looks For Eid
-
Channel Your Inner Princess Jasmine With Disney Aladdin Collection From M.A.C
-
3 Trusted Tweaks To Keep Your Locks Luscious This Spring
-
Show Your Mom Your True Love With These Beauty Gifts For Mother's Day
-
Makeup Bag Must-Have: Brown Skin-Friendly Lip Shades That Look Good On Everyone
-
Seal That Deal: Key Beauty Looks For Your First Job Interview
-
Pile It On: Channel Your Vintage Auntie With The Mega-Bun
-
Spring Beauty Brilliance: Give Your Brown Hue A Boost Of Coral With These Key Tips!
-
Bring Some Real Roshni To Your Complexion With These Spring Beauty Tips
-
Get Your Kaam Game On With Our 9 To 5 Guide To Key Office Beauty Essentials
-
Holi Haute: Give Your Eyes Vivid Holi Colours With These Key Beauty Tips
-
Beauty Brands That Have Always Supported Women's Causes
-
Beauty Secrets Revealed: The Best Beauty Looks From The 2019 Oscars Red Carpet
-
For Him And Her: Be The Best Bae With These Beauty Gifts for Valentine's Day
-
Make Valentine's Day Your V-Day By Celebrating Your Brown Beauty With These Bold Looks!
-
It's Time To Start Shopping: Our List Of Key Spring Beauty Items Your Brown Skin Needs Now!
-
Broke And Woke! Priceless At-Home Beauty Treatments That Will Make You Feel Like A Million Bucks!
-
Shining Star: Be A Sitaara With These Silver-Hued Beauty Looks
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, buzz, blogs and radio shows, delivered directly to your inbox!