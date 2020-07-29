Ditch The Itch With These Soothing Scalp Treatments

Suffering from dry, itchy, and irritated scalp? Especially in summer, these issues tend to get worse. Scalp care is big in beauty right now, as many are hoping to prevent and treat hair issues. And of course we were ahead of the curve when it comes to the scalp care (maalish anyone?). So here’s our top picks for some seriously soothing scalp treatments.

Omorovica Revitalising Scalp Mask

Omorovicza’s Revitalising Scalp Mask, $79, is more like a luxury spa treatment. It’s a pre-shampoo treatment from Hungarian Moor mud, packed with calcium and magnesium, to draw out impurities. Cooling menthol and camphor provide immediate soothing and calming benefits, and the salicylic acid gently exfoliates dead skin cells to reduce flakes and draw out impurities.

Kerastase Fusio Scrub Soothing Scalp Scrub

This is a relaxing gel scrub, $70, with sweet orange peel that cleanses the scalp while calming and hydrating. The scrub allows the scalp to breathe and leaves hair looking shinier, voluminous, and lightweight.

Moroccanoil Dry Scalp Treatment

Moroccanoil, a leader in the hair care business, introduced a professional scalp treatment, $48, infused with argan oil, geranium, and lavender essential oils to soothe and moisturize dry, flaky scalps.

The Body Shop Fuji Green Tea Refreshingly Purifying Cleansing Hair Scrub

This invigorating scrub shampoo blends Japanese green tea, mint menthol, salt crystals and community trade honey from Ethiopia. This purifying scrub will make the scalp feel instantly refreshed and help reduce build-up on hair.

Marc Anthony Hair & Scalp Detox Purifying Scalp Scrub with Mineral Salt

This treatment, $3.99, targets dead skin cells in the scalp, breaking down impurities, and leaving the scalp deeply cleansed and refreshed. The mineral salt is great for flakiness and the peppermint oil really leaves a refreshing scent.

Nexxus Clean & Pure Scalp Scrub

This scalp scrub, $16.99, provides a deep clean to get rid of impurities and build-up on the hair and scalp while locking in moisture. It purifies the hair while replenishing vital nutrients with 0% sulfates, dyes or parabens.

Nioxin Scalp Recovery System

This Nioxin system includes dandruff shampoo for thinning hair as well as a conditioner and serum. The comprehensive dandruff treatment combats it from the 1st use and stops dandruff from becoming a source of stress. It provides moisture balance to dry, itchy scalp and dry hair, eliminating irritation and flaking.

Kuza Indian Hemp Hair & Scalp

Kuza Indian Hemp Herbal Hair Creme, $14.88, is an effective treatment for damaged hair and scalp. It’s a light blend of Indian Hemp, jojoba, avocado and other light botanical oils that condition dry scalp without greasy build-up.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.sephora, www.thebodyshop.com, www.walmart.ca, Xan Griffin/Unsplash