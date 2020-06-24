The Latest Summer Beauty Releases To Obsess Over

With temps heating up, there’s a whole roster of fresh and light summer beauty and skincare products lined up for you to make the switch to. There’s bright colors to make your cheeks pop, light creams for that dewy glow and zest-filled scents to remind you how much we love this time of year!

Valmont Cosmetics

Valmont Cosmetics’ new Primary Collection was formulated with probiotics and prebiotics to restore the balance in the skin. The collection includes: Primary veil, the everyday mist; Primary Solution, fast-acting topical serum targets and overcomes pimples; Primary Serum, a fast and effective solution for anyone suffering from redness; Primary Cream, which rapidly alleviates irritation thanks to Insta-Calm, an active ingredient that blunts sensory receptors; and the Primary Pomade, created to provide intense nourishment for even the driest skin and combines six time-honored restorative vegetable waxes with innovations in the field of cosmetic probiotics.

Amorepacific

Amorepacific’s new Moisture Plumping Nectar Cream, $210, is a nourishing, silky, plumping moisturizer that delivers radiance and hydration for a dewy, well-moisturized complexion. It targets fine lines, wrinkles and dryness. The Bamboo Nectar is what provides amino acids and emollient for visible plumpness and moisture.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna

Fenty’s new Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush, $26, is a light-as-air, non-greasy cream blush that instantly melts into skin for a wash of color and natural-looking flush in 10 gorgeous sheer shades. They look good on all skin tones. For my fellow brown girls, Summertime Wine, Fuego Flush and Rose Latte are the shades I highly recommend.

L’Occitane

L’Occitane just launched new lip products, packed with vitamins and nutrients for a color that does it all. Choose from four shades of the Intense Fruity Lipstick for an intense lip color infused with Organic Carrot Oil and Vitamin E. You then swipe the Delicious Lip Oil in any of the three lush shades for a natural and nourishing shine!

They also released a new SOS Collection which will save you from that bad-hair day. If you’re experiencing a dry scalp or hair, the Gel Cream Hair Mask (SOS Moisture) $16 instantly quenches the hair with much-needed moisture without weighing it down.

Caudalie

Caudalie’s cult favorite mist is back this summer. The Limited Edition Beauty Elixir, $59, is a mist that tones, preps and sets makeup and promotes a gorgeous glow has been re-released in a limited edition pink bottle. I love the ultra-fresh, aromatic fragrance, made of 100% natural-origin ingredients and precious plant extracts, for radiant, skin with visibly tightened pores.

Bite Beauty

It’s time to (re) discover your favorites from the Bite Beauty AGAVE + lip care collection with this new Agave + Duo Mini Exfoliant & Night Care For Lips. This set includes Nighttime Lip Therapy and Weekly Lip Scrub. The 3-in-1 lip scrub cleanses, exfoliates and revitalizes, resulting in smooth, soft lips. The hydrating night mask for the lips is a decadent blend of jojoba, sunflower, and safflower oils for softer, moisture-rich lips overnight. In the morning, you will wake up to nourished and supple lips.

Laneige

Laneige’s new Glowy Makeup Serum, $43, is a lightweight, hydrating serum that locks in moisture while addressing oil levels. It is formulated with diamond mineral powder which creates a visibly healthy, reflective glow. You can use this serum face primer with or without makeup for a visibly hydrated glow.

Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte’s new launches are super exciting. Firstly, Magic Serum Crystal Elixir, $100, is a Vitamin C and Polyglutamic Acid anti-aging serum, $100, that reduces appearance of dark spots, fine lines and wrinkles, visibly brightens, and plumps skin for flawless makeup application.

Charlotte’s Magic Lip Oil Crystal Elixir, $45, acts as a lip conditioner by day and lip mask by night that is enriched with hyaluronic acid and plant extracts for intense hydration and fuller-looking lips.

Charlotte’s new Airbrush Matte Bronzer, $65, is an oversized natural matte bronzer that is infused with hyaluronic acid and finely milled pigments for a skin-perfecting bronzed filter for the face and body. It comes in four shades: fair, medium, tan and deep.

The Body Shop

The Body Shop’s new Limited Edition Zesty Lemon Body Scrub, $22, is made with organic sugar, and refreshes and smoothes the skin. It’s also a refreshing scent, perfect for summer.

Fresh

Fresh has new two new launches to obsess over. The Rose Deep Hydration Oil-Infused Serum, $78, an oil-infused liquid serum created to deliver up to 24 hours of hydration for dewy-looking skin that’s visibly plumped with moisture. The Rose Petal-Soft Deep Hydration Lip Balm, $32, is a super hydrating rose lip balm that conditions and relieves dry lips for a smooth, petal-soft pout.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.lamaisonvalmont.com/ca, www.sephora.com, www.thebodyshop.com, www.ca-en.caudalie.com, www.loccitane.com, www.fentybeauty.com, www.lamaisonvalmont.com/ca