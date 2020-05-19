Digital Beauty Tips: Shimmer & Shine Online For Your Virtual Eid Meet Up
Beauty May 19, 2020
As Muslims buckle down for the final stretch of Ramadan, it’s no doubt that COVID-19 has muted some of the joy. Because of social distancing, in-person family gatherings are out of the question. The change in circumstance shouldn’t put a damper on your Eid glow up because virtual video meet ups bring into focus a different type of joy, and an opportunity to display your elegance. Check out our digital beauty tips right here!
SHIMMER AND METAL — GATHERING TOGETHER
The trick with digital gatherings is to understand that the lighting can be harsh and you only have a small square in which only your face is visible. Consequently, if you’re wearing dramatic makeup but your French braids and hand embroidered salwar kameez are cut off in your square, the makeup can look overdone as there is no context for same. The trick to achieve a successful Eid beauty look during COVID-19 is to use soft glowing cosmetics that rely on shimmer and metal to draw attention to your beautiful features.
LUMINOUS SKIN
For the complexion, I recommend using a luminous foundation such as Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation.
I had tried this foundation when it first launched many years ago and at the time, I liked the finish but was frustrated that my oily skin looked greasy in the T-Zone. My skin is drier now but my nose and cheeks still have OPEC on speed dial. I am thrilled to find that the modern iteration of the foundation sets nicely. It doesn’t cake on my nose and cheeks, and adds a glow akin to that of a rising nova. If your skin is oily, I suggest spot applying a mattifying primer such as the Benefit POREfessional on the oily parts of the face prior to using a glow foundation to ensure a smooth finish.
The under eyes area are of particular importance because within the digital context, you likely will communicate using facial expressions, rather than body gestures.I applied the Live Tinted Hue Stick in Rise, a vibrant yam shade that corrects dark circles, and then tapped the Armani foundation atop it.
The drier texture of Rise meant that it stayed in place, and I was able to dab on the foundation using a stiff brush, without fear of smearing the corrector.The result was that my eye area brightened significantly and I did not need to add concealer.
Once the complexion is set, then it is time to have fun with colour.
TWINKLE EYES
Dark eyes are beautified by the rainbow but metallic shades play with the flecks of light in our eyes and add a subtle definition that is timeless and scintillating. After priming the lids, curl the eyelashes and softly define the eyebrows. Softness is key because when you face occupies the square, strongly defined eyebrows lose their overall context and can be perceived as cartoonish, rather than strong Try using the Benefit Foolproof Brow Powder because the texture is soft and possesses staying power.
What I love about the kit is that it has two shades which mimic how our eyebrows vary from tip to tail. You can use the angled brush included in the kit and create a bespoke shade that creates natural looking fullness.
The eyelids should be any colour you wish but I suggest that your artistry be enhanced by the following tips:
If you always reach for black kajal to define your eyes, replace it with the Charlotte Tilbury New! Eye Colour Magic Liner Duo in Super Blue, which is a double-ended pencil which has on one end a Super Blue Matte (deep navy) and Super Blue Metallic (sapphire) on the other. The pencil adds intense definition and brightness to the eye area.
If you prefer a simple stroke of colour on the eyes, I suggest using eye shadow sticks such as the Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eye Colour. The tip nestles comfortable on the mobile lid and the pigment is rich and long lasting. One line of shadow delivers a wallop of impact. For light-to-medium skin tones, I suggest using Golden, a deep ginger ale shade that adds luminosity. If your skin tone is dark, Desert Sand is a vibrant copper that makes coffee peepers twinkle.
I finish the eye look with a dramatic mascara that separates the eyelashes and adds heft to each hair. My pick to create this multi-faceted lash look is the Charlotte Tilbury Full Fat Lashes. The brush reaches the tiniest lashes and the glossy finish attracts more light to the eyes.
GOLDEN CHEEKS
The cheeks occupy the greatest surface area of the face and mere swipe of blush for Eid is insufficient. The holiday is about glamour, and you should show off your bone structure. The best way to do this is by using a highlighter at the tops of the cheekbones. The trick is the placement of the highlighter:
|
FACE SHAPE
|
HIGHLIGHTER PLACEMENT
|Round
|On the tips of cheekbones going up to the temples to raise the face
|Square
|Dab on the apples of the cheeks to draw attention to the centre of the face and away from its overall structure
|Oval
|Tops of the cheeks, dabbing until the outer corner of the eyes
|Rectangle
|Dab over the full apples of the cheeks to draw attention to the centre of the face
|Heart
|Dab in the lower middle area of the cheeks, almost to the hollows to add more evenness to the shape.
I discovered two wonderful highlighters that can be used to add dimension to the cheeks and lips. If your skin tone is light-to-medium, I recommend Benefit Watt’s Up!.
This highlighter is a double-ended with one end containing the champagne stick, and the other end a blending sponge. I am amazed by how my face opens up and my blush looks fresh after I dab the highlighter to the tops of my cheeks. If you have a dark skin tone, I suggest trying the Shiseido Aura Dew in Cosmic 03. The rose gold- coloured highlighter creates a pearlescent touch that attracts radiance to the cheeks and lips.
POWER POUT
The final touch is the lips, and the theme of shimmer and metal continues with full gusto.
The above-mentioned highlighters can be dabbed atop any shade to add dimension to the pout. I prefer to focus on the centre of the lips to accentuate the fullest part of the lips.
If you prefer to forgo your classic lipstick and wants a shimmery lip that does not veer into disco territory, I suggest trying the YSL Tatouage Couture Long Lasting Matte Lipstick in Beige Alliance.
The finish is matte but this shade contains a hint of shimmer that adds playfulness to the mouth. The colour veers towards a soft rosewood with a hint of peach that works beautifully with all South Asian skin tones.
LET’S CELEBRATE
Eid is a beautiful holiday in which there is room for everyone to celebrate, regardless of religious affiliation. I think that putting your most elegant face forward when people are saddened by COVID-19 is a beautiful gesture because you demonstrate your ability to evolve with the circumstance. It is wonderful to know that South Asian beauty is such, that a few hints of shimmer and metal are all that is required to look va-va-zoom on such a festive occasion.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.shop.nordstrom.com, www.livetinted.com, www.sephora.com, www.beauty.shoppersdrugmart.ca
Meena Khan
Author
Meena Khan
COMMENTS
