Quarantine Beauty Trends: Check Out These 3 Retro Looks That Are Making A Comeback This Year

While your favourite beauty place is closed during lockdown, you are probably wondering how will you keep up with the latest beauty trends? Thanks to our love for some retro style, there are plenty of beauty looks that are still going strong and some are making a come back. You may not know it, but these 3 key beauty trends are the hottest 2020 looks that you can embrace without feeling a little FOMO.

Beauty trends constantly change. It seems with each passing year, month, week, heck sometimes even day there are multiple new trends on the rise. However, turns out some of these ‘new’ trends aren’t really all that new. It seems a lot of beauty trends tend to repeat themselves years later. And with the absence of the beauty appointments for now, believe it or not, you are actually right on top of your game.

For example, a lot of trends that were new and popular in previous decades are currently resurfacing. And turns out a lot of these trends are quite favourable to the South Asian community as they line up with the natural attributes South Asian women possess.

Check out some of the trends that are making a comeback below!

Thick Brows

This eyebrow trend which includes naturally looking bold and thick brows has been a staple for a few years and thankfully it’s still as hot as ever. A feature us South Asian ladies once despised is now the definition of eyebrows on fleek. Women are now opting out of a full threading or waxing session and replacing it with a simple cleanup which can easily be done at home. According to makeup.com, the last time brows like this were trending was in the 1950s and 1980s. The thin, sculpted and shaped trend had been dominating for about 40 years, until this year – here’s to hoping the the thick trend lasts for just as long.

The Natural Nail

Missing your mani? No worries, in line with many other beauty trends, the current nail trend is natural. Many women seem to be skipping the acrylics and other various artificial styles, which is great for the South Asian women that had to opt out of the artificial nail trend due to religious reasons. Now, most are sticking to the traditional and original manicure, which consisted of short, round, natural nails. According to Mashable, this trend was the predominate style of choice in the 1990’s and early 2000s. Since then, over the past 20 years nail styles have varied, but is now circling back to a much more minimalistic style.

Glossy Lip

Sometimes giving your look a touch of shine is all that you need. The return of glossy lips is on the rise. From runways to rickshas women can be seen adorning a glossy lip whether it be clear or colourful. According to Lancôme the last time lip gloss was such a staple was in the 90s. Thankfully the quality of the glosses available currently are much better than the sticky ones since then. Now all the South Asian women who cannot imagine going out without a bit of shine can strut freely.

