When the world is fighting a common enemy, such as COVID-19, resources can be limited, especially when the entire world needs them at once. That is the case for hospital gowns and masks. In addition to ordinary citizens who are sharing sewing patterns, design houses have also stepped up. Check out these fashion designers who are helping the cause by sewing masks & gowns.

This is the time for everyone to give back to society in whatever way you can. By just sitting home, you are saving a lot of lives. The fashion industry is no different — designers across the world have come together to make designer masks and gowns. Brands such as Brooks Brothers, Chanel, Coty Inc, Dior, Giorgio Armani, Inditex, Jockey, Naeem Khan, Prada, Salvatore Ferragamo, (oh we could really just go on) are fighting the COVID-19 by making masks. But besides brands, there are also several designers who have stepped up. Here’s a list:

1. Christian Siriano

Melanie in our office has us up to 600 masks a day and that will be 3,000 just this week! Thank you everyone for all your wonderful donations we so appreciate you. Donate https://t.co/sqD9J6NmFs pic.twitter.com/PMAZ45cZXL — Christian Siriano (@CSiriano) March 31, 2020

When the Governor of New York, Cuomo pleaded for gloves, gowns, and masks, the winner of Project Runway, Christian Siriano responded immediately. He tweeted saying, “If @NYGovCuomo says we need masks my team will help make some. I have a full sewing team still on staff working from home that can help.” The designer’s team researched to choose the right textile to create the gowns. The designer and his team have turned their NY office into a donation center.

2. Los Angeles Apparel

The company’s founder and former head of Los Angeles Apparel – Dov Charney has made 100% cotton and adjustable nose masks. The money from the sale of masks will be donated to conquer the pandemic.

3. Manish Tripathi

In this tough times,as responsible citizen its our duty to stay safe & keep others also protected. Will continue to distribute these handmade cotton reusable masks to the ones who cant afford it. My prayers for all. @PMOIndia #FightCovid19 pic.twitter.com/4gPUYapWKH — Manish Tripathi (@ManishantarDESI) April 13, 2020

Delhi-based designer, Manish Tripathi has designed cotton masks with natural fabrics. His team and the designer himself has been distributing the masks in the streets of Delhi for medical safety.

4. Prabal Gurung

Prabal Gurung took to Instagram and announced that his team is manufacturing masks. “As a brand that produces over 90% of our collections in NY, our goal is not only to fill the void of critical PPE but to mobilize our domestic partners, revitalizing U.S. producers and suppliers,” said the post.

5. Nitya Bajaj

The Delhi-based designer Nitya Bajaj — has been designing quirky floral printed masks. The masks are beautifully quilted, lined with silk, and handcrafted with lacework. These masks are washable and can be reused.

6. Katie May

Los Angeles-based bridal designer Katie May launched a stylish line of masks. She launched this collection in order to support her small business. For every mask purchased, the company is donating three utility masks to frontliners in the community. The masks are priced between $25 to $35.

7. Alice + Olivia

In order to provide medical professionals and the public with protective masks, this NYC-based clothing company launched the #MaskTogether initiative. According to a report in US Magazine, “Buy any mask off their label’s website and the company will donate one to the medical community. It’s already donated 5,000 to jumpstart the initiative, which was distributed to hospital workers in New York.”

8. Lilly Pulitzer

The brand and its team designed 27,500 printed masks to donate them to the healthcare workers. She announced her help towards the healthcare frontliners through Instagram.

9. Louis Vuitton

The luxury label’s France workshop have dedicated all their time in making non-surgical masks to frontline healthcare workers. They also manufacture gowns for workers in six Parisian hospitals.

10. Neeta Lulla

Mumbai-based designer Neeta Lulla started designing wash-and-wear masks before the 21-day lockdown was announced in India. Made of cotton linen and thick cotton jersey, the designer and her team got to making 800 masks which they distributed amongst taxi drivers and vegetable vendors.

11. Brandon Maxwell

Known for designing gowns and dresses for stars like Lady Gaga and Meghan Markle, fashion designer Brandon Maxwell and his team have been creating masks and hospital gowns for health care workers on the frontline of fighting the corona.

12. Elaine Tran

Elaine Tran, the CEO and founder of the swimwear label, Dippin’ Daisy’s is producing and donating face masks to frontline workers. She has made more than 5,000 masks with replaceable carbon filters that were distributed among doctors, nurses, and high-risk individuals.

13. Michael Costello

The other Project Runway darling, Michael Costello, has converted his operations into a workshop to make masks and gowns. While the team is practicing social distancing during work, the designers are in the process of making 5 million masks that will be distributed at first-responders, hospitals, and other medical facilities.

14. Abhishek Dutta

Kolkata-based designer, Abhishek Dutta started working on masks when COVID-19 pandemic had just started making headlines. The designer and his team have been working on producing masks in bulk. According to a report in India Today, the designer said, “We are using non-woven fabric for the filters and interlining it with printed fabric residue from our general collection. We have also experimented with embroidered, sequined fabric.” The team has so far made 10,000 pieces which will be supplied to medical and hospitality industries, and a few NGOs as well.

Featured Image picture credit: www.indiatoday.in