COVID-19: These 14 Fashion Designers Are Helping Frontline Workers By Making Masks & Gowns
Fashion Apr 16, 2020
When the world is fighting a common enemy, such as COVID-19, resources can be limited, especially when the entire world needs them at once. That is the case for hospital gowns and masks. In addition to ordinary citizens who are sharing sewing patterns, design houses have also stepped up. Check out these fashion designers who are helping the cause by sewing masks & gowns.
This is the time for everyone to give back to society in whatever way you can. By just sitting home, you are saving a lot of lives. The fashion industry is no different — designers across the world have come together to make designer masks and gowns. Brands such as Brooks Brothers, Chanel, Coty Inc, Dior, Giorgio Armani, Inditex, Jockey, Naeem Khan, Prada, Salvatore Ferragamo, (oh we could really just go on) are fighting the COVID-19 by making masks. But besides brands, there are also several designers who have stepped up. Here’s a list:
1. Christian Siriano
Melanie in our office has us up to 600 masks a day and that will be 3,000 just this week! Thank you everyone for all your wonderful donations we so appreciate you. Donate https://t.co/sqD9J6NmFs pic.twitter.com/PMAZ45cZXL
— Christian Siriano (@CSiriano) March 31, 2020
When the Governor of New York, Cuomo pleaded for gloves, gowns, and masks, the winner of Project Runway, Christian Siriano responded immediately. He tweeted saying, “If @NYGovCuomo says we need masks my team will help make some. I have a full sewing team still on staff working from home that can help.” The designer’s team researched to choose the right textile to create the gowns. The designer and his team have turned their NY office into a donation center.
2. Los Angeles Apparel
The company’s founder and former head of Los Angeles Apparel – Dov Charney has made 100% cotton and adjustable nose masks. The money from the sale of masks will be donated to conquer the pandemic.
3. Manish Tripathi
In this tough times,as responsible citizen its our duty to stay safe & keep others also protected. Will continue to distribute these handmade cotton reusable masks to the ones who cant afford it. My prayers for all. @PMOIndia #FightCovid19 pic.twitter.com/4gPUYapWKH
— Manish Tripathi (@ManishantarDESI) April 13, 2020
Delhi-based designer, Manish Tripathi has designed cotton masks with natural fabrics. His team and the designer himself has been distributing the masks in the streets of Delhi for medical safety.
4. Prabal Gurung
Prabal Gurung took to Instagram and announced that his team is manufacturing masks. “As a brand that produces over 90% of our collections in NY, our goal is not only to fill the void of critical PPE but to mobilize our domestic partners, revitalizing U.S. producers and suppliers,” said the post.
5. Nitya Bajaj
View this post on Instagram
Gorgeous makeup expert @amritkaur_artistry shares a lovely selfie of herself in #DaisybyNityaBajaj facemask in our signature #daisyprint appealing everyone to stay at home. Her mask was handcrafted by Rahat, newest member in our stitching team and he was ecstatic to know that his masks are going out for a cause. He worked extra hours each day to produce a little more to be distributed around and sent to our multiple online requests. #DaisybyNityaBajaj #nityabajaj #labelnityabajaj #daisyprint #floralfacemask #floral #fightingcovid19 #fightingcorona #fightingcoronavirustogether #gocorona #maskindia campaign #mymask #makeyourownmask
The Delhi-based designer Nitya Bajaj — has been designing quirky floral printed masks. The masks are beautifully quilted, lined with silk, and handcrafted with lacework. These masks are washable and can be reused.
6. Katie May
Los Angeles-based bridal designer Katie May launched a stylish line of masks. She launched this collection in order to support her small business. For every mask purchased, the company is donating three utility masks to frontliners in the community. The masks are priced between $25 to $35.
7. Alice + Olivia
In order to provide medical professionals and the public with protective masks, this NYC-based clothing company launched the #MaskTogether initiative. According to a report in US Magazine, “Buy any mask off their label’s website and the company will donate one to the medical community. It’s already donated 5,000 to jumpstart the initiative, which was distributed to hospital workers in New York.”
8. Lilly Pulitzer
View this post on Instagram
At Lilly Pulitzer, we believe in making the world a happier place one print at a time. In these current times, we know that our prints can do even more. Members of the Lilly team of factories and employees quickly went to action and volunteered their time to create 27,500 mask covers which have been donated to healthcare workers and first responders at over 60 organizations for their use. This is a cause near to all of our hearts as so many of us have family members, dear friends, and our cherished Lilly community that are on the front lines every single day. We thank them for all they do, and we encourage everyone to #bethesunshine in these unprecedented times. Stay tuned as we continue to share more ways you can join us in helping. The Lilly Community is so strong, and together we can do anything. #linkinprofile Update: We are honored to have had the opportunity to provide face mask covers to healthcare workers and first responders. These covers have been donated to more than 60 organizations and are not currently not available for sale at this time. If you are a part of a healthcare organization, please email [email protected] with this information, and we will add it to the list of organizations in need and will always do our best to support.
The brand and its team designed 27,500 printed masks to donate them to the healthcare workers. She announced her help towards the healthcare frontliners through Instagram.
9. Louis Vuitton
View this post on Instagram
Louis Vuitton wishes to thank the hundreds of artisans who have volunteered at Louis Vuitton’s ateliers across France. Because of their commitment, hundreds of thousands of non-surgical masks are being produced and donated to healthcare workers on the frontline. #LouisVuitton #StayAtHome
The luxury label’s France workshop have dedicated all their time in making non-surgical masks to frontline healthcare workers. They also manufacture gowns for workers in six Parisian hospitals.
10. Neeta Lulla
View this post on Instagram
My Mantra ..Channelising a different perspective of life through a vibrancy of color on canvas ! I am nominating @tamannaahspeaks @amandeepkaur87 @poojamakhija @farahkhanali for the #SayHelloToPositivity campaign @hellomagindia #SayHelloToPositivity #HELLOMagIndia #StayingAtHome
Mumbai-based designer Neeta Lulla started designing wash-and-wear masks before the 21-day lockdown was announced in India. Made of cotton linen and thick cotton jersey, the designer and her team got to making 800 masks which they distributed amongst taxi drivers and vegetable vendors.
11. Brandon Maxwell
Known for designing gowns and dresses for stars like Lady Gaga and Meghan Markle, fashion designer Brandon Maxwell and his team have been creating masks and hospital gowns for health care workers on the frontline of fighting the corona.
12. Elaine Tran
Elaine Tran, the CEO and founder of the swimwear label, Dippin’ Daisy’s is producing and donating face masks to frontline workers. She has made more than 5,000 masks with replaceable carbon filters that were distributed among doctors, nurses, and high-risk individuals.
13. Michael Costello
View this post on Instagram
One of my sewing team members anna , took this candid pic of me today and it made me laugh. This is just another reminder that all our lives are different now, and we’re all doing the best we can to adapt and help. It is times like this that makes me want to laugh and cry at the same time. This is our new normal and we will get through this together!!!! I love you guys. Hope you all are having a good day, wherever you are. This is a batch of mask going out to Kaiser Permanente Pasadena ca, today fabric courtesy of @eaglefabrics Diviya…. link in bio on how you can help
The other Project Runway darling, Michael Costello, has converted his operations into a workshop to make masks and gowns. While the team is practicing social distancing during work, the designers are in the process of making 5 million masks that will be distributed at first-responders, hospitals, and other medical facilities.
14. Abhishek Dutta
Kolkata-based designer, Abhishek Dutta started working on masks when COVID-19 pandemic had just started making headlines. The designer and his team have been working on producing masks in bulk. According to a report in India Today, the designer said, “We are using non-woven fabric for the filters and interlining it with printed fabric residue from our general collection. We have also experimented with embroidered, sequined fabric.” The team has so far made 10,000 pieces which will be supplied to medical and hospitality industries, and a few NGOs as well.
Featured Image picture credit: www.indiatoday.in
Mrinalini Sundar
Author
Mrinalini Sundar (new_girl_in_to) has worked with various Indian national, international publications including Times Of India and is currently based out of Toronto. She's constantly in search of high adventure, exotic food, and new experiences. She is the happiest amidst mountains, with no wi-fi.
