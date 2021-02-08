Shop Your Closet: How To Vibe Up Your Valentine’s Day Home Date With Pieces You Already Have

Looking to freshen up your fashion vibe for your big Valentine’s Day home date night? We’ve got you covered! Whether your vibe is low key or luxe, check out our tips on how to make sure that you turn it out while staying in with cool pieces that you already have!

Dressing up for a date is exciting and is always a lot of fun. But things are a little different at this point in time with lockdowns, quarantines, and Covid-19 taking over the world. With Valentine’s Day fast approaching, have you thought of what to eat, what gifts to buy, and most importantly what to wear for the date night. While we are pretty sure the date is going to be home, have you given your dress a thought? Dressing up for a home date can be tasking. Our mind comes up with so many questions — are you overdressed? Are you taking it too casual with just PJs, makeup, or no makeup? It can be quite tricky but there’s something for every mood. Here’s a style-sheet for every mood.

1. Be Simply Elegant:

With balloon dresses, empire dresses and A-lines, anything that’s comfortable can be a good style choice for a date night. This doesn’t make it too casual and at the same time, you are not underplaying it. Another simple way to play it up is by going for some fancy sleeves which adds to the style. As for colours, choose colours that are not too flashy. Neutrals can be a perfect fit for a cozy date night. The mood for this particular style is cute, romantic, and everything pretty.

2. Flirt With A Fun Top:

For those in the mood for fun and mystery, this style will fit the bill. An easy way to dress up for a fun date night at home is to wear some funky and sporty tops. Even if you choose those Zoom video date nights, go for peek-a-boo styling with clothes. From V-neck, backless blouses, florals, or puff sleeves, try tops of various kinds to add to the zing look. A lot of planning goes into the food and the logistics, keep the style simple, let your hair down, and have a romantic fun time with your partner.

3. Sizzle In A Slip Dress:

Keep the temperature soaring with a slip dress. They can dress you up for any occasion and can add that glam quotient to your date. This is specifically perfect for those who are taking the date night a notch higher and are trying hard to bring the restaurant feels to the house. Some sparkly jewellery, maybe even add in the heels, and glam makeup is all you need to look like a diva. Kill them with your confidence, girl! If you like the idea of the slip dress but want to tone it down a bit, then you can opt for a cute white T-shirt over the slip dress. You can also choose to go with cardigans to complete the attire.

4. Sparke In Some Jewellery:

All those clothes are on point, but what about the jewellery? This can be a tad tricky as you don’t want to overdo it but don’t want it to be negligible. It’s essential to wear the right kind of jewellery that can accentuate your look. Delicate, dainty, and elegant is what we are talking about. Whether you are going for a slip dress, balloon sleeves, or a deep neck — add some charm by sticking to yellow gold or rose gold. Take the safe route by going for simple studs and hoops. As for hair accessories, choose cute clips! Layered chains can never go wrong so that is a good option as well. And you know what? It’s all in your closet. No shopping needed!

5. Level Up Your Low Key Vibe:

Keep it casual, simple, and suave with a matching sweatshirt and pant set. You can also throw in some chunky gold chains and rings to complete the look. For the lazy dresser, this can be the perfect option. Don’t forget to keep the makeup a little spunky to stay in the mood. Catch your partner’s attention with those well-polished nails and eye-lashes. We also think a tie-and-dye sweatshirt can be a good attire for the date simply because it can never go out of trend.

No matter what you choose to do — play board games, watch a movie together, devour amazing food together — don’t let the lockdown or COVID-19 get to you. Whether you’re calling your partner home to spend V-Day together or you are sticking to the new ways of life — Zoom date night, do your bit to make February 14th romantic and memorable.

Photo Credit: www.instagram.com (celebrities), www.pexels.com (earrings) Izume Lacorte/Unsplash.com (heart)