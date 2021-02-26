The 5 Looks That Made Us Say “I Do” At Pantene HUM Bridal Couture Week

The bridal season kicked off in Pakistan with Pantene HUM Bridal Couture Week and we have 5 looks that made us say “I Do!”.

The 18th edition of Pakistan’s biggest bridal extravaganza Pantene HUM Bridal Couture Week (PHBCW) began in Lahore in early February. The bridal show showcased the latest trends and designs in bridal couture as well as emerging fashion designers of the country. The designers showcased their collection, which included traditional shades of red, blue and yellow as well as hues of white, silver and pink.

Check out the top 5 looks right here!

Tabya showcased her collection “Khaas – Mahal”

Tabya’s collection was a tribute to the Mughal Era and showcased rich red ensembles with heavy embroidery.

Zaha Couture presents their collection “Rashk e Qamar”

Khadijah Shah brought her signature designs to Zaha’s stunning debut bridal collection. The wedding ensembles included brilliant navy pieces and more.



Ayesha and Usman present their collection “Riwaayat”

The collection boasted a blend of beloved tradition and timeless pieces, presented in a range of colours and heavily embellished options.

Ali Xeeshan presents his collection “Numaish”

Ali’s collection focused on the subject of putting an end to dowry culture and is described as being ‘a pledge against the old-age tradition of Dowry!’ His collection showcased detailed intricate designs.



Nisa Hussain

One of Pakistan’s rising fashion brands, Nisa Hussain released her debut bridal couture collection featuring 16 designs.

The collection reflected traditional subcontinental bridalwear, infused with the designer’s signature silhouettes and embellishments. Fantastical Ensembles (Bonus looks) Nilofer Shahid This couturier seems to be inspired by Bridgerton with the multi-textural layers creating a voluminous silhouette with a fabuloous topper.

Sable Vogue presents their collection “Mussarat Sultana“

In a festive occasion where jewel tones — most notably red — are a staple, going with an all-black ensemble can be a risky choice. However Sable Vogue knocked it out of the park with this incredible look with a mesh zari work top and incredible embroidery throughout.

Looks like the 2021’s bridal season is filled with some fantastic style choices!

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com/BCWPakistan