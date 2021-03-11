Netflix’s latest mind-bending thriller Behind Her Eyes is the hottest thing streaming right now. Other than it’s much-debated plot twist, another standout element has been the monochromatic looks sported by the lead character Adele (played brilliantly by Eve Hewson who also happens to be Bono’s daughter). Of course, when it comes to rocking monochromatic looks Bollywood got that memo long ago. From Karisma Kapoor’s gorgeous black sari at a Lakmé Fashion Week event to Alia Bhatt’s straight-up white silhouette that she sported for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s birthday, we’ve got all the major mono moments right here!

Eve Hewson

The enchanting Eve Hewson has been the talk of the town after the series Behind Her Eyes, a Netflix psychological thriller, adapted from Sarah Pinborough’s 2017 novel. The mysterious Adele has some brilliant styling throughout the series but we mostly fell in love with her monochrome style. In fact, the Irish actress displayed her love for monochrome fashion at Tesla’s Premiere at Sundance Film Festival.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt has been on cloud nine after the team dropped the teaser of teaser drop of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi in which she plays Gangubai. But recently, the actress was found at the director’s residence for his 58th birthday. The actor-director duo came out to the balcony and even posed for the paparazzi. The actress chose to wear a pristine white monochrome look for the evening. The Vogue reported that her one-shoulder white wrap top with a balloon sleeve and tie-up detail was perfectly paired with white straight high-waist trousers. A complete diva!

Karishma Kapoor

Karishma Kapoor is an all-time diva with a gorgeous fashion style. The Mentalhood actress makes everything looks so effortless. Well, we have evidence to prove that statement. The actress was recently seen wearing a black sequin embellished saree paired with a matching backless blouse at Manish Malhotra‘s opening show as part of the Lakmé Fashion Week. We love how black looks beautiful on the actress. She even upped her game with a black clutch and finished off her look with nude makeup and a neat bun!

Parineeti Chopra

Shattering her usual girl-next-door character, Parineeti Chopra recently made her OTT debut with The Girl On The Train. This thriller sees Parineeti playing the role of Mira Dev. As part of the promotions for her latest movie, Parineeti was seen showing off her midriff in all-black attire. A turtle neck black crop top paired with a pleated black skirt and to nail the look, the actress chose black heels – if this is not stylish, we don’t know what is? The Hindustan Times reported that the actress went for dewy makeup, shimmery eyes, mascara-laden lashes, bronzed cheeks with a subtle hint of blush, a nude glossy lip, and lots of highlighters.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

If you are ever looking for fashion inspiration then Priyanka Chopra Jonas tops our list. With her latest book, Unfinished, which is a collection of personal essays, stories, and observations, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has turned into a best-selling author as well. The actress has shown her love for monochrome style several times but the one we love the most is the one in which she looks red hot! This monochrome outfit sees her in a zip-up blouse and a leather pencil skirt, paired with snakeskin kitten heels. Style-inspo max, this look gave her the power look and we cannot take our eyes off her!

Sonakshi Sinha

If you are ever-looking to give things a spin, then Sonakshi Sinha is your person. The Dabangg actress is super excited about her latest role as a don for her OTT debut. While at it, she was also recently seen in Kareena Kapoor Khan’s radio show, What Women Want. While the two lovely ladies spoke about a lot of things, we were truly mesmerized by Sonakshi’s monochrome vibe. According to Latestly.com, the actress was seen wearing a long line blazer, flared pants, and a black bustier. The look was simple yet so powerful! She kept it minimal with jewellery and makeup but nailed the look with her mid-partition straight hair.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.vogue.in, www.southindiafashion.com, www.celebmafia.com