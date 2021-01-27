Pantone Colours Of The Year — How Yellow and Grey Have Always Ruled Bollywood

One month into 2021 —and it is time to talk about the Pantone Colour Of The Year. This year sees the marriage of two colours — Ultimate Grey and Illuminating aka yellow. Yellow and grey convey a message of strength and hope. And what better than looking at Bollywood for some colour inspiration.

Yellow has been an inspiration for Bollywood director and producer — Anand L Rai who named his production house Colour Yellow Productions. And the banner has seen the release of some of the blockbusters like Tanu Weds Manu, Raanjhanaa, Tumbbad, and Zero. Yellow is also a prominent colour in movie posters — from the iconic mustard field in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to the use of the pop colour in Andhadhun.

Yellow is also the first choice to bring life into posters or interior art sets. For a 90s kid, the song, “Tum Aaye To Hawaon Mein” is all about colours. For me, it brings back memories of the grey town that was sketched and painted in grey. To add to the beauty were Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla who were also in grey suits.

Here’s a look at some of our actors sporting the yellow and grey Pantone colours:

Alia Bhatt

This kween can look good in anything and everything. Her non-fussy style is the perfect representation of the Millenials. According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Alia donned this intricately embroidered shimmery grey lehenga from the label Koëcsh by Krésha Bajaj. She paired the lehenga with a pair of statement earrings from Amrapali Jewels and a potli bag from The Pink Potli by Deepa & Pranati Mansukhani. As for her makeup, she went with nude lips, well-defined eyebrows, highlighted cheekbones, a flower-adorned chic hairdo, and a maang tika.

Malaika Arora

She is always turning the temperature high with her Instagram posts. The actress and dancer looks exceptionally beautiful in this yellow gown. The thigh-slit dress was designed by Georges Chakra and simple danglers by Gehna Jewellers. The exclusive shoot was done for a magazine based in India. We love the look!

Sara Ali Khan

This millennial looked ravishing in this grey dress with a huge bow at the back. We also like how it has got all-over printmaking the dress look rich. The Kedarnath actress wore the dress for an award function a few years ago. She chose to go with statement earrings and a nude look as for her makeup.

Katrina Kaif

It was an important day for actress Katrina Kaif. She was launching her brand, Kay by Katrina in association with Nykaa. For the launch, the actress chose to wear a figure-hugging ankle-length yellow dress. Looking suave, the actress wore hoops and simple makeup to complete her look.

Tara Sutaria

Nothing beats a saree and Tara Sutaria looks ravishing in this grey sequin saree. Adding beauty to the look is her million-dollar smile. The Student of The Year 2 actress wore a Manish Malhotra saree for Diwali. She paired it up with jewellery from Renu Oberoi Luxury Jewellery. Beautiful, isn’t she?

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Here’s another actress who rocks every look and is the queen of mix and match. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wore a bright yellow puffed sleeve dress. She wore a Silvia Tcherassi, and sported colourful shoes from Chandini Whabi. Simple hoops and red lips completed the look of the Neerja star.

Shraddha Kapoor

The Stree actress during the promotion of the movie was seen wearing this shimmery grey dress with a unique design. She paired the dress with black boots and hoops. The grey layer short dress is super trendy and looked fabulous on the actress.

Tahira Kashyap

Writer, professor, and theatre director, Tahira Kashyap looks badass in this matching yellow jacket and pants. We love the funky glasses, her close-cropped hair, and sneaks Tahira chose to wear for this look. One of the coolest celebrity wives in Bollywood, Tahira beat breast cancer two years ago, and is also popular guest on India’s leading chat shows.

Bollywood has several songs that sees the actress in a wet yellow saree dancing around with the co-star. Here’s a list of show-stopping songs with the Pantone colour yellow as the highlight!

Disha Patani is sizzling in the song Slow Motion in the movie Bharat paired opposite Salman Khan

2. Actress Tamannaah Bhatia wore a bright yellow saree for the song Taki Taki in the movie Himmatwala

3. This song from Bollywood saw Katrina Kaif wear a yellow saree for the song Gale Lag Ja for the movie De Dana Dhan

4. Actress left Indian men in a frenzy after this song for the movie, Mohra opposite Akshay Kumar.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.youtube.com