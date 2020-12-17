Designer Mani Jassal Elevates The WFH Vibe With Her Loungewear Collection ‘Chez Moi’

Here to add plenty of style to your work from home look is Mani Jassal’s new loungewear collection, Chez Moi. The Toronto designer dropped her stellar collection last week which clearly elevates the WFH vibe to the next level.

Chez Moi, which means “home” in French, is a 54-piece collection featuring easy, wearable pieces that embody her signature style and the silhouettes she’s best known for.

The collection features cozy joggers, crewnecks, drawstring sweatpants and skirts, t-shirts and more. The fabrics range from jersey and fleece to satin, with a little bit of bling. Several items from the collection will be made-to-order.

Many of the names of her pieces were inspired by the Harry Potter series which are her favourite comfort films to watch. When we asked her what her inspiration was for this collection, she noted “Comfort was the inspiration behind this collection. I wanted to toy with the idea of combining dramatic lengha silhouettes with comfortable loungewear fabrics. The idea came to me in April 2019 and it really excited to create something that explored more of a creative side in me. However, at that time it didn’t make sense to create a collection like this because there wasn’t a market for it. Little did I think that a pandemic would change all of that. People don’t really have a need to purchase evening wear at that moment and thought this would be the best time to launch a collection like this.”

What’s her favourite piece from the collection? “I love all the pieces in the collection but if I had to choose, it would have to be the Hedwig Lengha Skirt. It has two zippers at the front so that you can zip up to have 2 slits. I can imagine just wearing this around the house, and feel like such a badass.” There are some stellar pieces that are quite popular, like this Opal Top and Zendaya Skirt.