Profiles 31 & 32: ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary Special x The ANOKHI LIST Holiday Gift Guide 2020 — Streetwear
Fashion Nov 29, 2020
ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary celebrates South Asian businesses worldwide with a first of its kind collaboration between
The ANOKHI List x Holiday Gift Guide 2020
Profile 31: Dafa Hoja — Streetwear
Company: Dafa Hoja
Category: Fashion
Country: United States
Instagram, Facebook, Twitter
About the Company: Dafa Hoja is the first Pakistani-American apparel company that sells chic athleisure apparel and accessories made exclusively by designers; and artists of Pakistani descent, they also donate 50%-70% of their online sales to regions within Pakistan.
Featured Product: Wrap up your 2020 by showing love for your community with the For The Culture sweatshirt ($49.95 USD).
Website: www.dafahoja.com
Profile 32: Rootsgear Clothing Co. — Streetwear
Company: Rootsgear Clothing Co.
Founder(s): Sunmit and Tanmit Singh
Category: Fashion
Country: United States
Instagram, Facebook, Twitter
About the Company: Siblings Tanmit and Sunmit Singh are the dynamic designer duo behind the South-Asian inspired brand Rootsgear Clothing Co; it started as a passion project which matured into “the go-to” marketplace for cutting edge designs for athleisure style.
Featured Product: The Hanji Hello x Haf And Haf Mint Hoodie ($55 USD). We love the stunning graphics and the eye-popping tone.
Website: www.rootsgear.com
Tessa Johnson
Author
Tessa (@tessajstyle) holds a diploma in Fashion Business Management from George Brown College and has Fashion Coordination and Styling certification from Ryerson University. She has been ANOKHI Magazine's Fashion Editor for the last four years covering the runways from Toronto to India.
Profiles 1 & 2: ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary Special x The ANOKHI List Holiday Gift Guide 2020 — Formal Couture
Profiles 19 & 20: ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary Special x The ANOKHI LIST Holiday Gift Guide 2020 — Modest Fashion
Profile 25 & 26: ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary Special x The ANOKHI LIST Holiday Gift Guide 2020 — Accessories
