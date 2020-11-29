Profiles 31 & 32: ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary Special x The ANOKHI LIST Holiday Gift Guide 2020 — Streetwear

ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary celebrates South Asian businesses worldwide with a first of its kind collaboration between

Profile 31: Dafa Hoja — Streetwear

Company: Dafa Hoja

Category: Fashion

Country: United States

Follow Them On: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter

About the Company: Dafa Hoja is the first Pakistani-American apparel company that sells chic athleisure apparel and accessories made exclusively by designers; and artists of Pakistani descent, they also donate 50%-70% of their online sales to regions within Pakistan.

Featured Product: Wrap up your 2020 by showing love for your community with the For The Culture sweatshirt ($49.95 USD).

Website: www.dafahoja.com

Profile 32: Rootsgear Clothing Co. — Streetwear

Company: Rootsgear Clothing Co.

Founder(s): Sunmit and Tanmit Singh

Category: Fashion

Country: United States

Follow Them On: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter

About the Company: Siblings Tanmit and Sunmit Singh are the dynamic designer duo behind the South-Asian inspired brand Rootsgear Clothing Co; it started as a passion project which matured into “the go-to” marketplace for cutting edge designs for athleisure style.

Featured Product: The Hanji Hello x Haf And Haf Mint Hoodie ($55 USD). We love the stunning graphics and the eye-popping tone.

Website: www.rootsgear.com

