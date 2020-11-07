Profiles 7 & 8: ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary Special x The ANOKHI LIST Holiday Gift Guide 2020 — Organic Beauty

ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary celebrates South Asian businesses worldwide with a first of its kind collaboration between

Profile 7: PUREARTH — Organic Beauty

Company: Purearth

Category: Beauty

Country: India

About The Company: About the company: At a time when everyone is looking to return to their roots when it comes to skincare regimes, here is a brand that makes your journey super easy. PUREARTH, a skincare brand that was launched by Kavita Khosa in 2012 is all about Ayurvedic wisdom, natural skincare routines, and “evoking harmony between mind, body and soul, our plant and mineral based formulations are rooted in ancient Ayurvedic wisdom and a revelation in green beauty and wellness.” Do check out their website to browse through all their products that make for great gifting options this season whether you are in US, Canada, UK, or India.

Featured Product: This Mitti Face Masque ($119 CAD) is one of their best sellers and includes molten, transformative concoction of raw organic honey and antioxidant cacao plus some Ayurvedic clays and essential oils.

Website: https://purearth.asia

Profile 8: Soma Ayurvedic — Organic Beauty

Company: Soma Ayurvedic

Category: Beauty

Country: USA

About The Company: A product’s source is an important aspect of the beauty industry but with Soma Ayurvedic, that is not something you need to worry about. All the natural herbs and oils that are used in their products are sourced from Kerala and Himalayas. This Ayurvedic company is also changing lives of children in orphanages and women by providing school supplies and hygiene kits respectively. The company created by Arjun Sampath in 2019, aims to balance the mind and body with a special focus on health.

Featured Product: The Vitamin C Serum ($118 USD). If you are looking for a cream that rejuvenates your skin, the this cream is perfect. The cream blends anti aging herbs and natural Vitamin C to create a powerful serum for deep hydration and youthful skin. The serum is also fills in fine lines and wrinkles and tightens the skin. All-things-natural, clean, and pure, makes this a part of your skincare regime and your skin is in for a treat.

Website: https://somayurvedic.com

