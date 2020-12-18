A salon blow dry is an activity that is both a luxury and a risk in the age of COVID. However, since our socialization is safely confined to zoom meetings, great hair takes on greater importance because we have a little square in which to show off our flair. Check out how to achieve an at home blow dry that looks dazzling for all occasions, whether the camera’s on or off.

The first step is preparation because a relaxed scalp, and cleaned and conditioned hair, are the bases for successful heat styling.

Prepping Your Scalp With The Right Massage

Living during a pandemic in which basic activities such as buying fruit is fraught with stress and risk, the body does react and sometimes this results in hair loss and reduced lustre. One way to infuse the styling process with relaxation is to massage the scalp for a few minutes using a hair oil such as Fable & Mane Holiroots Hair Oil. The massage action should be gentle circular motions in which the pads of your finger work droplets of oil into the scalp. Holiroots is inspired by Ayurveda and contains ingredients such as dashmool which calms the nerves and strengthens the scalp which in turn nourishes the hair.

Once the head massage is completed, shampoo the hair using an appropriate amount of product and once again employ the massage technique to add relaxation. Once the hair is thoroughly rinsed whereby the water runs clear, I dab conditioner from mid-shaft to the ends and wait 3-5 minutes so that it may moisturize and “seal” the shingles along the shaft of each hair and the tips. Afterwards, I rinse my hair until the water runs clear, to prevent an accumulation of product.

How Much Shampoo Should You Use? Here’s the Answer

Remember that excess product reduces hair’s lustre because it builds up over time. Below is a chart which suggests that amount of shampoo and conditioner that you should use:

HAIR LENGTH DESCRIPTION AMOUNT Short From boy cut to hair that lies between the ear lobe and the base of the neck ¼ teaspoon Medium Hair is at the base of the neck and grazes the collar bone ½ teaspoon Long Hair that grows beyond the collar, traversing the shoulder blades and beyond 1 – 2 teaspoons, depending on the length

Selecting shampoos and conditioners is a stressful task because there are so many types and so much glitzy advertising. I have suffered from increased hair loss this year, in part due to stress, and since my hair is long, the older part of the strands, located mid-shaft to tip, tend to break.

My winter hair routine focusses on hydration and repair. One way to minimize dryness and damage is to limit my blow drying to a twice weekly exercise.

I look for shampoo and conditioner duos which state that they are designed for dry hair, and I seek ingredients such as butters and coconut extracts. I was delighted to discover that René Furterer Karité Hydra Hydrating Shine Shampoo and the Hydrating Shine Mask, met my ingredient criterion.

This duo contains shea butter, the seed fat that comes from the shea tree, and is recognised for its ability to moisturise hair and skin. The shampoo also contains coco-glucoside, which is derived from coconuts, and which functions as a surfactant, i.e. to help take away oil and grease. My hair feels incredibly soft after I use these products.

For my second wash which usually follows three days later, I focus on reparative products that strengthen my hair. I really enjoy the Silk Bloom Restorative Shampoo and Silk Bloom Restorative Conditioner from the Shu Uemura Art of Hair collection.

Silk Bloom is designed to be gentle on the scalp while reinforcing the hair with argan oil, ceramides and vitamin E. The ingredients are impressive because argan oil contains linoleic acid which strengthens the hair; ceramides lock in moisture; and vitamin E supports the scalp by reducing oxidative stress.

It’s Time To Prep The Hair For The Blow Dry

Once I have rinsed the conditioner, I dab my hair with the towel to remove excess water. Remember that the rubbing motion disturbs the shingles of the hair giving it a wiry appearance which requires more effort to smooth in the blow drying phase. After my gentle dabbing, I use a hair attachment such as the Invisibobble to tie my hair into a loose ponytail. I like this hair attachment because it does not have any metal piece that will scratch the hair. The plastic slides gently against the hair and is easily removed without the need to yank which stresses the roots.

Styling should be smart whereby you get your desired results with minimal damage from start to finish. So with that in mind, I wait until my hair is about 60% dry. Where it’s damp to the touch but not dripping wet before I start the actual blow dry process. It’s important to restrict the actual window of the the drying time because the longer you expose your hair to heat, the more it will be damaged.

At this point, how you obtain a great blow dry depends on your length. Regardless of length, I recommend that you divide your hair into quadrants using styling clips such as the Drybar Hold me Clips. South Asian hair tends to be coarse and I love my Drybar ones because the clips securely hold the hair, like a crocodile jaws, without pulling or crimping it.

It is important to apply a protectant to the hair prior to styling to minimize heat damage. A step which I’m sure that many have either had no idea about, or just skipped it. I’ve discovered two excellent products that gave me a great blow dry but for different reasons:

I have had my doubts as to whether a mere spray has the capacity to withstand sustained heat exposure that is mere centimetres away from the hair. I found hat Oribe Invisible Defense Universal Protection Spray is a spray that I can trust. I sprayed each quadrant of hair as follows: I sprayed the outer layers of the hair and then I lifted the quadrant and let the hair slip out of my hands slowly, making sure to spray the hair that fell to reach the inner layers of hair.

The handsome, sleek bottle emits a soft mist with each pump and the liquid immediately settles into hair, with a barely perceptible scent. I noticed as I blow dried my hair that the texture felt soft and settled into a voluminous, professional finish. Each time I use this product I end up with a slightly late sixties look such as the one sported by Deepika Padukone in Om Shanti Om. If your hair is on the shorter side, a lightweight spray permits you to obtain a blow dry that allows you to celebrate the full style your hair.

My hair is long, and it requires moisture which is why I appreciate Kérastase Elixir Ultime, a lightweight oil that is rapidly absorbed by the hair and never leaves a greasy finish when you use 1/8 teaspoon or less on a quadrant; a little goes a long way. After I release a quadrant of hair from the clip, I lightly pump the bottle to obtain a minuscule amount. I rub my palms together and then proceed to pat the quadrant making sure to apply product to the inner and outer layers of hair.

I noticed that after I finished blow drying that it looked glossy and thick. I also liked the way it settled the rebellious parts of my hair, so that my hair fell into its length in a natural way. The look that this oil creates evokes the mane of Celina Jaitley who is renowned for her lustrous locks which are long, shiny, and thick, with a hint of bounce.

Getting The Right Brush

For short hair styles, the traditional paddle brush and hairdryer approach is suitable. I suggest using a brush with padded bristles, such as the Quo Copper Paddle Brush, because when they touch your scalp, it is encourages circulation and feels like a mini massage. I also like that when the bristles lift the hair from the scalp that tiny pads prevent the hair from slipping off the bristles.

I also recommend using a powerful hairdryer that is fastened with a nozzle that directs hot air.

If you are a newbie to the blow dry world, here are the steps to follow to blow dry hair:

For Short Hair:

Release a quadrant of hair from a clip. Apply your protectant of choice, preferably a spray (see above for tips). Set your hairdryer, which is outfitted with a nozzle, to a medium-high setting. Place the paddle brush to the roots of the quadrant and lift the hair from the scalp. Hold the nozzle about 8-10 cm away from the hair. Apply heat to hair that is enmeshed with the brush. Slowly move the brush down the length of the hair. Repeat the exercise on the remaining hair in the quadrant. Once done, clip the hair away from the second quadrant, making sure not to bend the hair. Repeat the above the steps for the remaining quadrants.

For Medium To Long Hair:

I used to use the brush with the blow dryer approach for my long hair and my triceps and biceps wept. Late last year I spotted a new technology, whereby a rounded hairbrush has a blow dryer inserted into the cylindrical centre. Therefore, instead of using your strong arm to hold the hairbrush taut, and slowly unfurling the hair as you carefully position the blow dryer, using your weaker arm; you use one machine to save on time and soreness to achieve professional results. I adore my Drybar The Double Shot Blow Dryer Brush (“miracle worker”) because it has cut my blow drying time from 20 to 12 minutes.

My hair looks glossy and I don’t need a straightener to tame the cowlicks. This product is a must-have to blow dry medium to long hair. Below is my routine:

Release a quadrant of hair from a clip. Apply your protectant of choice, preferably a spray (see above for tips). Place the miracle worker at the base of the quadrant. Turn on the heat. Slide the the Double Shot Blow Dryer down the length of the hair as you would a rounded hair brush. Repeat the exercise a maximum of two or three times on each little section of hair. Once done, clip the hair away from the second quadrant, making sure not to bend the hair. Repeat the above the steps for the remaining quadrants.

The Straight Facts

I exercise approximately 6 days a week and I sweat a lot which does not mean that I wash my hair frequently. Frequent washing strips the hair of its natural oils which throws the scalp’s ecosystem off kilter, resulting in dandruff and broken strands. suggest that you apply dry shampoo between washings and brush your hair daily to shake loose dirt and grime.

I feel confident when I blow dry my hair because it is my crown and my mane attraction. I am seen less in public, but I look at myself in the mirror daily and am seen on teleconferences frequently. Consequently, I advocate for always looking one’s best. A great blow dry is an easy way to achieve that because let’s face it, South Asian locks regardless of texture or length, are the gold standard in hair. It is empowering to know that we can all polish our beloved crowns with a few steps using well-chosen products that function with our length and hair type.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.fableandmane, www.thedrybar.com, www.renefurtererusa.com, Ali Hajjan/Unsplash.com