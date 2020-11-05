Profiles 5 & 6: ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary Special x The ANOKHI List Holiday Gift Guide 2020 — Celebrity Beauty

ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary celebrates South Asian businesses worldwide with a first of its kind collaboration between

Profile 2: Featuring Nindy Kaur Cosmetics — Founded By Nindy Kaur

celebrity beauty

Company: Nindy Kaur Cosmetics

Founder: Nindy Kaur

Category: Beauty

Country: Canada & UK

Follow Them On: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter

About The Company: Nindy Kaur Cosmetics is a private luxury cosmetic brand owned by Bollywood singer Nindy Kaur. The brand was born in Canada. After a lot of research and experiment by Nindy Kaur herself, she created the products with an expert team of international and Indian makeup artists. All the products under this label are made in Canada, and sold all over the world including U.K., U.S., and India.

Featured Product: This set of 18 Limited Edition Matte Shades, $260 CAD, includes highly pigmented velvet creamy liquid lipsticks. The full coverage shine makes a great gift set for the holidays. Check out the rest of the products in the lineup!

Website: https://uk.nindykaur.com

Profile 2: STELLAR Beauty — Founded by Monika Deol

Company: STELLAR Beauty

Founder: Monika Deol

Category: Beauty

Country: Canada

Follow Them On: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter

About The Company: STELLAR Beauty was created in 2017 by Indian-Canadian noted TV personality Monika Deol. The products are 100% cruelty-free and don’t include parabens, sulfates or phthalates. Deol wanted to create an all-inclusive beauty line addressing the various South Asian skin tones which have been traditionally difficult to colour match. In order to do that, she focuses on the undertones to create the perfect match.

Featured Product: The Face Sculptor Contour and Highlighting Palette, $45 CAD, contains a satin contour/bronzer with two buttery shimmering highlighters. There are two universally-flattering, natural-looking, palettes available. Each palette contains a dark matte that creates shadows, and two dewy highlighters that add sheen, suitable for all skin tones. Check out the rest of the products in the lineup!

Website: www.stellarbeauty.com

Check out Profiles 1 & 2 here!

Check out Profiles 3 & 4 here!

And keep your eye on this space for our next two profiles which will go live Saturday November 7th. And don’t forget to check out The ANOKHI LIST 2020 as well!