Profiles 21 & 22: ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary Special x The ANOKHI LIST Holiday Gift Guide 2020 — Classic Beauty

Profile 21: Live Tinted — New Beauty

Company: Live Tinted

Category: Beauty

Country: USA

Follow Them On: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter

About The Company: Live Tinted set the beauty tone for inclusivity when it comes to women of all skin tones. Founded in 2017 by noted makeup artist Deepica Mutyala, the company boasts an active online community celebrating all the different hues, which makes Live Tinted a destination geared to make you feel beautiful.

Featured Product: The Hue Sticks ($32 USD) broke new ground. Rise is a yam multi-functional shade that corrects dark circles and can also be used on the eyes and lips. The collection of eight shades can be use din various capacities to embellish our beauty. Visit their website to discover all of the Hue Sticks that are designed for everyone.

Website: www.livetinted.com

Profile 22: Vasanti Cosmetics — New Beauty

Company: Vasanti Cosmetics

Category: Beauty

Country: Canada

Follow Them On: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter

About The Company: This Canadian beauty line is founded by Pinki Gosal, Monal Patel, Gargi Patel and Priti Patel understands the importance of addressing the beauty needs of South Asian skin tones. Since their launch in 1998, they have firmly established themselves as the first South Asian-Canadian beauty brand focused on women of colour, especially South Asian women.

Featured Product: The legendary Bright Up! Exfoliator ($34 CAD) boasts a mix of papaya, aloe and coconut which together, gently exfoliates to reveal a glowing complexion. The granules are gentle so they don’t tear the skin and the fragrant aroma of a trifocal dessert which enhances the ritual on a sensory level.

Website: www.vasanticosmetics.com

