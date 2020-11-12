Profiles 11 & 12: ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary Special x The ANOKHI LIST Holiday Gift Guide 2020 — Books (Part One)

ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary celebrates South Asian businesses worldwide with a first of its kind collaboration between

Profile 11: Home Body — Books (Part One)

Company: Rupi Kaur

Category: Books

Country: Canada



About The Author: Rupi Kaur garnered attention by sharing her short visual posts on social. She then made waves after illustrating, writing, and self-publishing her poetry book Milk And Honey in 2014 at the age of 21, which went on to sell 3 million copies and spent more than a year on The New York Times Best Seller List.

About The Product: Her latest poetry book, Home Body, continues to pay homage to her Punjabi Sikh roots as she reflects on her life and the possibilities it holds. Be sure to check out Kaur’s website to see her other books, art, and more!

Website: rupikaur.com

Profile 12: Think Like A Monk — Books (Part One)

Company: Jay Shetty

Category: Books

Country: England



About The Author: Jay Shetty has been sharing his wisdom with his unique brand of storytelling through his podcasts, videos and motivational speaking. A former monk, Shetty has been taking social by storm with his authentic drive to help people find clarity and purpose.

Featured Product: Shetty recently released his first book, Think Like A Monk, which helps readers to build the skills needed to lead a peaceful and focused life. Be sure to check out Shetty’s website for more ways to tap into his wisdom!

Website: jayshetty.me/

