4 Hot Tech Gadgets That Are Out This November 2020

For gamers and more, November brings a line up of tech gadgets set to brighten the season!

PlayStation 5

Price: $629 CAD

Features: This is the latest gaming system freshly released from Sony. It includes PS4 improvements such as ultra high speed loading time, true 4K and 8K gaming, new visual technology like HDR and ray tracing to make games look more realistic than before. There are also new game releases exclusively for the new console such as Horizon Forbidden West.

iPhone 12

Price: $979 CAD

Features: The latest iPhone has some innovative new improvements from the last model. It is powered by the A14 chip which Apple has dubbed the fastest smartphone chip to date. The phone has a Ceramic Shield and improvements in drop prevention and water resistance. It is also thinner, smaller and lighter than the former model with a 6.1” screen. It now has 12MP dual cameras and ultra wide and wide cameras.

Jabra Elite 85t Headphones

Price: $299 CAD

Features: These wireless earbuds come in different sizes with pressure relieve points for maximum comfort. When speaking on the phone, the earbuds adjust to the environment so you can hear and respond comfortably, even in windy situations. The earbuds also pair with an app that allows users to customize how they hear their music.

Google Pixel 5

Price: $799 CAD

Features: The latest phone from Google includes a 6.0” screen with a great display. It has 12.2 MP rear cameras, plus a 8MP front camera. The cameras are designed to take stunning photos, even in dark or dimly lit settings. The smartphone also includes wireless charging and fast charging.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.givemesport.com