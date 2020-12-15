Make The Perfect Holiday Feast For Your Solo Celebration
Culture & Lifestyle Dec 15, 2020
Just because we may be rocking out at home alone this holiday season doesn’t mean we have to miss out on all the yummy meals. Check out the delicious Holiday feast for one below (PS: there’s also enough for lunch the next day).
Spiced Lamb Chops
Ingredients
1 or 2 lamb chops (depending on size)
2 tablespoons olive oil (plus extra for pan)
1 small shallot
¼ cup fresh coriander leaves
1 sprig fresh mint leaves
1 tablespoon fresh minced garlic
1 teaspoon paprika
½ teaspoon chili powder
Salt to taste
Directions
- Blend oil, coriander, shallot, mint, garlic, paprika and chili powder until it becomes a paste.
- Pat dry the lamb chops and spread evenly with spice paste. Set aside to marinade for a couple hours.
- Once time has passed, heat a pan on high heat and drizzle with a small amount of oil
- Carefully place the lamb chops in the hot pan, seer on both side for 5 minutes each, season with salt, and turn down heat.
- Cook lamb for an additional 3 minutes a side, or until desired doneness.
Garlic Smashed Potatoes
Ingredients
1lb Baby potatoes (skin on)
I tablespoon minced garlic
3 tablespoons olive oil
I teaspoon fresh Thyme leaves
1/2 teaspoon dried Chili flakes
Salt to taste
Directions
- Add potatoes to a pot and cover with water.
- Par-boil potatoes till they are tender (approximately 20 minutes)
- While potatoes are boiling, mix 3 tablespoons olive oil, garlic, Chili flakes and thyme together. Set aside
- Once potatoes are soft, drain and allow the potatoes to dry. Toss potatoes with oil and spices
- preheat oven to 350. Place baking tray you’ll be using in the oven to heat up as well. Carefully remove pan and place on heatproof surface (cooling racks, trivets, etc).
- Spread potatoes on heated pan and Using a mug, flatten each potato to half inch disks
- Place potatoes in oven for 15 minutes and turn. Place potatoes back in the oven for another 10-15 minutes or until potatoes are crisp
Chai Tiramisu
Ingredients
1 cup strong chai, black
1 package (approximately 16-20 cookies) Lady Fingers
½ cup Whipping cream
½ teaspoon Cinnamon
1 tablespoon Maple syrup
Cocoa powder for sprinkling
Directions
- Steep chai and sweeten with maple syrup and set aside to cool.
- Once tea is cooled, it is time to put the tiramisu together. Add cinnamon to whipping cream and whip until you have soft peaks
- Take a container or bowl and add a thin layer of whipping cream to the bottom.
- Dip lady fingers (one by one) in chai and place in container, line dipped cookies side by side to form first layer of cookies.
- Add more whipped cream and spread over cookies.
- Repeat dipped cookie and whipped cream until there are no cookies left
- Top with remaining whipped cream and cocoa powder
- Place back in fridge to set, at least 30 minutes
Cheery Cranberry Cocktail
Ingredients
¼ lime, juiced
½ cup cranberry juice
½ ginger ale
1 ounce vodka
Directions
- Pour all ingredients over ice in drink shaker and use cocktail spoon to mix. Feel free to omit the vodka for an alcohol-free version.
- Use strainer to pour into glass.
Main Image Photo Credit:
Geeta Wahab
Author
Cultivating a life she loves, Geeta (@geets.suites) is chasing all her passions, including her love for home décor. As a brand new home owner, her current journey has launched her further into that world - check out her Instagram @geets.suites for tidbits of her story and other decorating pieces. A...
