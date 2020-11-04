Diwali & Me — Recipes To Make Your Diwali Feast for One Simply Lit
Culture & Lifestyle Nov 04, 2020
Diyas are lit, prayers are done and now it’s time to dive into a yummy vegetarian feast. In current times, Diwali may look a little different, and in the case where you may be on your own there shouldn’t be anything holding you back from a delicious meal. Check out these recipes to make your solo Diwali festivities vibrant.
Aloo Onion Almost Samosas
Ingredients
1 sheet puff pastry (pre-made)
1 medium sweet onion
2 medium potatoes
1/2 teaspoon chilli flakes
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1/2 teaspoon fennel seeds
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon ground coriander
1/2 teaspoon Garam masala
Salt to taste
Milk
Directions
- Defrost puff pastry overnight, or according to package.
- Peel, slice onions thinly and set aside. Peel, dice potatoes into half inch cubes, and set aside in bowl of water.
- Drizzle oil in a pan, add onions. Allow onions to cook until soft.
- Add potatoes and cook on medium heat until potatoes begin to soften.
- Add spices and continue to cook until potatoes begin to fall apart and onions are golden. Slightly mash the potatoes and onion together. Set aside to cool.
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
- Roll out puff pastry and cut into eight squares. Divide the potato mix into eight portions.
- Brush milk around the edges of the square and add a portion of the potato in the middle. Fold square over into a triangle and pinch the edges closer. Repeat for each square.
- Place triangles on a parchment lined baking tray. Brush the tops with milk and place in over. Bake until pastry is puffed and browned, about 20mins. Serve with tamarind or mint-cilantro sauce.
Classic Grilled Corn On The Cob (Bhuttas)
*We went back into our archives and found this great recipe from our recent street-food recipe story, which perfectly adds the harvest/fall vibe to your Diwali feast.
Ingredients:
6 fresh shucked corn
1 lemon sliced into 6 wedges
½ butter or ghee
1 tablespoon chaat masala
1 teaspoon ground chili
½ teaspoon salt
2 teaspoon cumin
Fresh coriander, chopped, optional
Directions:
- Preheat grill on high. While grill is warming, to make the spice mix, mix chaat masala, ground chili, salt, and cumin in a small bowl and set aside.
- Grill corn on BBQ with lid closed, until done, approximately 10 mins.
- Remove corn from grill, and brush with butter.
- Sprinkle spice mix over butter corn, and squirt fresh lemon juice over corn. Sprinkle fresh coriander if desired and serve immediately.
Vibrant Dhaal
Ingredients
1 cup red lentils, washed
1 1/2 cup vegetable stock
1 shallot minced
2 cloves garlic minced
1 teaspoon cumin seeds
1/2 teaspoon ground coriander
1 inch piece ginger, peeled and grated
1 dried chili (or 1 teaspoon Chili flakes)
1/2 garam masala
1 teaspoon curry powder
1 teaspoon turmeric paste
Salt to taste
Lemon wedge, optional
Fresh cilantro, to serve, optional
1/2 Cup Baby spinach, washed and sliced optional
Directions
- Add a drizzle of oil to a warm sauce pan and add all the spices, except salt. Let toast until fragrant about 1-2 minutes.
- Add lentils and stock and stir.
- Let cook on medium low for approximately 20 minutes, stirring every 5-7 minutes.
- After 20 minutes check firmness of lentils, they should be getting soft. Taste and add salt. Continue to cook for another 10 minutes or until lentils begin to break apart. Add some water if dhal is too thick. Once you have the consistency you like turn the heat off.
- To serve, place spinach in the bottom of a dish and spoon hot dhal on top, dhal will wilt and cook the spinach. Top with cilantro and fresh lemon juice, serve with rice or naan.
Tamarind Rasam
If you are feeling more a hearty soup check out this recipe from our South Indian Soups story!
Rasam
Rasam is a light and tangy soup base that is simple and easy to make. Popular in South India, it only takes a few ingredients and spices and you’ll have a wonderful soup you can have on its own, with more ingredients or served with side dishes.
Ingredients
3 small tomatoes, chopped
1 inch piece of ginger, chopped
1 teaspoon whole black peppercorns
1 teaspoon cumin seeds
1 pinch of asafoetida to taste
1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds
5 fresh curry leaves
1/2 cup coriander leaves, rinsed and chopped
2 cups water
1 cup room temperature water
Salt to taste
Directions
Add chopped tomatoes and ginger to the room temperature water with a pinch of salt and set sit for a few minutes.
Drain tomatoes and ginger and add peppercorns, cumin, asafoetida, curry leaves, coriander and pinch more salt and grind into a paste.
Bring remaining 2 cups of water to a gentle boil and add pasta.
In another pan, add a drizzle of oil and let heat up. Add mustard seeds and toast lightly until fragrant. Add toasted mustard seeds and oil to soup and serve.
For Tamarind Rasam: Follow the same recipe above but soak 2 small pods of fresh tamarind or a 2-inch piece of tamarind paste in 1/2 up warm water. Let the fruit soften and remove any seeds. Mash the fruit and stir until smooth. Add the tamarind paste when adding the Rasam base to water and continue the same way indicated above.
Gulab Jamun & Ice Cream
Ingredients
3 gulab jamun in syrup
2 small scoops vanilla ice cream
Toasted pistachios, optional
Directions
- Warm the gulab jamun and syrup and pour over ice cream.
- Top with pistachio if you’d like and serve immediately.
Chai Latte
From our coffee recipes story this would be the perfect way to kick back and enjoy the fruits of your cooking.
Ingredients
- 2 black tea bags
- 1 cinnamon stick
- 1 slice of fresh ginger
- 1 star anise seed
- 1 cup hot water
- ½ cup steamed or hot milk
- 2 tablespoon honey
- 1 cardamom pod, crushed
- A splash of vanilla syrup (see recipe below), optional
- Top with some ground cinnamon (optional)
Directions
- Bring water, tea bags, ginger, anise seed, cinnamon and cardamom pod to a boil, and let steep for 5 minutes until the tea is strong and fragrant.
- Mix honey and vanilla syrup into hot milk.
- Strain tea into milk mixture and serve hot. Sprinkle with cinnamon if desired.
Main Image Photo Credit:
Geeta Wahab
Author
Cultivating a life she loves, Geeta (@geets.suites) is chasing all her passions, including her love for home décor. As a brand new home owner, her current journey has launched her further into that world - check out her Instagram @geets.suites for tidbits of her story and other decorating pieces. A...
COMMENTS
VP Debate Wrap Up: Kamala Harris Showed The World What We As Women Of Colour Have To Deal With Every Day
ANOKHI LIFE Marks Its 18th Anniversary This November With A First Of Its Kind Collaboration To Support South Asian Businesses Worldwide
Profiles 3 & 4: ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary Special x The ANOKHI List Holiday Gift Guide 2020 — For The Kids
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Profiles 3 & 4: ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary Special x The ANOKHI List Holiday Gift Guide 2020 — For The Kids
-
ANOKHI LIFE Marks Its 18th Anniversary This November With A First Of Its Kind Collaboration To Support South Asian Businesses Worldwide
-
Soho Wala Brings Small Plated Street Food Delights To Central London
-
Welcome Activia Shot Probiotic Yogurt Drink To Your Self-Care Routine
-
Farzana Doctor Sheds Light On A Secret & Controversial Custom In Her New Novel, "Seven"
-
8 Ways Brocade Can Bring Royal Vibes To Your Home This Festive Season
-
Reality Check: My West Indian Heritage Doesn't Make Me Any Less Indian
-
Elevate Your Evening At Benares In Mayfair, London
-
Make Your Soul Happy With This Fabulous Kashmiri Phirni Recipe!
-
VP Debate Wrap Up: Kamala Harris Showed The World What We As Women Of Colour Have To Deal With Every Day
-
How To Make The Perfect Thanksgiving Dinner For One
-
4 Hot Tech Gadgets That You Need In October 2020
-
Tips On How To Wallpaper Your Space The Right Way
-
Artisanal Special: Check Out These 6 Online Stores That Have The Coolest Indian Handicraft Pieces
-
Check Out The 6 South Asians Who Made TIME Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2020
-
Artisanal Special: Vibe Up Your Place With These Gorgeous Handicrafts From 9 Regions Of India
-
London's Cinnamon Kitchen City Gives The Palate A Grand Affair
-
Turn The Page With These 6 Must-Read Fall Books
-
Toronto's Naan & Chai Gives Pakistani Cuisine A Delectable Twist
-
Luxury Indian Handbag Maker Aranyani, Focuses On Funding Education For Children In India
-
Create These Fab 5 Mocktail Recipes With The Latest Non-Alcoholic Drinks On The Market
-
Why Aren't Indian Students Learning About Sex In School?
-
You Need These 4 Hot September Tech Gadgets For Back To School
-
Finding Love The Second Time Around: Why It's Hard For Older Desi Divorced Women To Find Love
-
4 Fool-Proof Ways To Grow Your Herbs At Home
-
I Did A Quarantine Juice Cleanse — Here's Why I'm Glad I Did It
-
Dark Is Beautiful: 9 Ways To Vibe Up Your Space With Darker Hues
-
Kricket In London Reimagines The Classic British Curry House
-
7 Decor Pieces That Will Take Your Balcony To The Next Level
-
Soak It Up! How To Turn Bath Time Into A Soul-Enriching Ritual
-
South Asian Herstory: Why Kamala Harris Is The Risky Choice That This Election Needs
-
From Indian BBQ To Bevvies, Brigadiers Brings The Spirit Of The Indian Military Bar To London
-
Grill Up Some Indian Street Food Inspired Good Eats With These 4 Recipes
-
4 Hot Tech Gadgets That Are Coming Out In August 2020
-
3 Ways To De-Stress With Getting Stressed About It
-
No Machine Needed! Be A Barista At Home With These 3-Step Coffee Recipes
-
No Camp? No Problem! Tips To Give Your Kids A Camp Experience At Home
-
The Great Escape: What You Need To Know When Travelling During COVID-19
-
Kickstart Your Way To Good Health With Kitchari!
-
Be A Backyard Beach Bum With These South Asian Summer Reads
-
July 2020 Hot Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
Want A Getaway? Check Out These 6 Travel Movies That Will Give You A Wanderlust Vibe
-
Why Isn't Our Desi Community Ready To Accept South Asian Lesbians?
-
Easy Breezy Summer Cocktail Recipes To Try At Home
-
7 Mango Recipes You Can Try This Summer!
-
Here Are 8 Key Things You Can Do To Support The Trans Community
-
Make Your Dad Feel Like A Superstar With These Father's Day Gifts
-
Educate Yourself On #BlackLivesMatter With These Key Books
-
Mindful Health: You'll Be Surprised At What These 3 Super Spices Can Do For You
-
#BlackLivesMatter Needs The Right South Asian Ally
-
NYC's India Center Foundation Hands Out Big Dollars For Artists Affected By COVID-19
-
June 2020 Hottest Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
Transgender Activist Akkai Padmashali On Bringing Dignity & Equality To The Trans Community Of India
-
In Search Of Justice For George Floyd — A Snapshot Of A Burning America
-
Staying Indoors? Boost Your Body With These 5 Vitamin Gummies
-
Art History Of Sri Lanka: 3 Pioneering Modern Artists You Should Know
-
Be A Home School Hero With These Key Teaching Tips
-
#WomenSupportingWomen: Celebrating The 2020 L'Oréal Paris Women Of Worth Honourees
-
Art History Of Bangladesh: 4 Pioneering Modern Artists You Should Know
-
Boomer, Gen X And Gen Y — Three Moms From Different Generations Share Their Motherhood Experiences And More
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, buzz, blogs and radio shows, delivered directly to your inbox!