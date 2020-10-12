Phirni has always been a go-to when it comes to comfy desserts. Check out this special Phirni recipe direct from Kashmir!

I was on a junket to Srinagar and I was doing everything from shikara rides, visit huge gardens, and demolish meat kebabs. Then it happened. One spoon and it changed my life forever!

Well, all this hype is for Phirni (a simple pudding from the India subcontinent, made with milk, sugar, and rice). If the Phirni is from Kashmir then more often than not, it was made in a clay container that would make it thick and give the sweet a creamy texture.

It is believed that Phirni (which is also commonly known as Kheer and as Payas in southern India) has been mentioned in the Ayurvedic scriptures. According to a report food historian K. T. Achaya, Phirni was a popular dish in ancient India, and was also a staple Hindu temple food, in particular to Lord Shiva. Today the sweet is usually prepared to celebrate key celebrations including Eid/Ramadan, Diwali and Karwa Chauth.

You could either serve it hot or cold and it is perfect for any festival. The soft, creamy texture of broken rice, loaded with dry fruits, and the aroma of saffron make this the king or queen of desserts for me! That’s up for debate!

With COVID-19 changing our lives, I wanted to make good use of the time at home and tried to replicate the Phirni that I had in Kashmir.

This easy recipe requires the following ingredients:

Ingredients:

4 tbsp of basmati rice

1 litre of milk

3 tbsps of khoa

4 tbsps of cashew nut powder

4-5 tbsps of sugar

1/4 tsp of cardamom powder

Broken almonds and pistachios for garnishing

2 drops of rosewater

Directions:

1. Soak basmati rice in water for about 1/2 hour

Once that is done, rinse all the water from the rice and blend it to a coarse paste.

2. Meanwhile, pour one-litre milk in a saucepan or kadai till it boils. Do this on medium flame.

3. Take a small cup of milk, add some saffron to it and keep it aside.

3. Make sure you constantly stir so that the milk doesn’t stick to the base.

4. When the milk boils, you should be able to see the milk thickening.

5. Once you see the traces of milk thickening, add the basmati paste.

6. Mix the rice well with milk and if the composition is too thick, add some water to the mixture.

7. Mix the rice and milk and stir well. Make sure you are doing all this on medium flame. Don’t let the rice stick to the base or from lumps so continuously keep stirring. Also, make sure to scrape the sides of the container to the simmering milk.

8. Next add the sugar to the pan and don’t forget the constant stirring.

9. Let the mixture cook well and attain a good consistency. Once you notice that the phirni is thick enough, switch off the stove.

10. Add cardamom powder (or take 6-7 green cardamom pieces and powder it in a mortar-pestle).

11.Next add the saffron dissolved milk

12.Top the mixture with broken almonds and pistachios.

13. I am not a huge fan but you could finish the process by adding two drops of rose water.

14. This entire process shouldn’t take you more than 25-minutes. Also do keep in mind that the phirni thickens when it becomes cooler.

15. Pour the Phirni into serving bowls – you can either have it hot or let it cool down and have it cold. (I prefer the latter).

If you wish to serve it the traditional way, then serve the Phirni in traditional earthen pots also known as Kulhads. A tip is to soak the pots in water for about 10 minutes and leave them upside down to make sure there is no water left in them. Well, I made Phirni for five that was devoured by three in a span of an hour! So try it and let us know how it turned out!

Main Image Photo Credit: www.greenbowl2soul.com