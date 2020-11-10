Profiles 9 & 10: ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary Special x The ANOKHI LIST Holiday Gift Guide 2020 — For The Foodie

ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary celebrates South Asian businesses worldwide with a first of its kind collaboration between

Profile 9: Time To Eat: Delicious Meals For Busy Lives Cookbook — For The Foodie

Company: Nadiya Hussain

Category: Food

Country: UK

Follow Them On: Instagram, Facebook. Twitter

About The Author: Winner of season six of The Great British Bake Off and host of the Netflix series Time to Eat, Bangladeshi-Brit Nadiya Hussain is no stranger to anyone who loves being in the kitchen.

About The Product: which is why her latest cookbook Time to Eat: Delicious Meals for Busy Lives ($39.99 CAD) would be the perfect gift. Covering breakfast, lunch, dinner and desserts – with recipes that will give you leftovers to have as snacks in between – Nadiya shows you how she manages to always have home-cooked food at hand for her family.Check it out on her site along with her other cookbooks.

Website: www.nadiyahussain.com

Profile 10: The Always Pan from Our Place — For The Foodie



Company: Our Place

Category: Food

Country: USA

Follow Them On: Instagram, Twitter

About The Company: With working from home becoming such a big part of who we are, the Always Pan from Our Place is bound to be a hit from anyone who receives it. Check out the carefully curated home décor items selected by Shiza Shahid a Pakistani social entrepreneur, social activist, investor, and educator. She is the co-founder and former CEO of the non-profit Malala Foundation. She pivoted to cooking scene by launching Our Place in late 2019 bringing to the table a variety of ethically made and stylish cookware.

Featured Product: The Always Pan ($145 USD) replaces the fry pan, sauté pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, non-stick pan, spatula, and spoon rest. You can braise, sear, steam, strain, sauté, fry, boil, serve. This would be the perfect gift for any type of foodie.

Website: https://fromourplace.com

Check out Profiles 1 & 2 here! (Formal Couture)

Check out Profiles 3 & 4 here! (For The kids)

Check out Profiles 5 & 6 here! (Celebrity Beauty)

And keep your eye on this space for our next two profiles which will go live Saturday November 7th. And don’t forget to check out The ANOKHI HEROES LIST 2020 as well!