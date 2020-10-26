Soho Wala Brings Small Plated Street Food Delights To Central London
Culture & Lifestyle Oct 26, 2020
When you think Indian street food you would not think of it being served within a Central London hotel but this is exactly where Soho Wala is based. The Courthouse Hotel is situated right in the centre of the hustle and bustle of Soho just off Oxford Street station and opposite the high-end department store Liberty London. The restaurant actually opened in 2018 with head chef Rajesh Parmar and specializes in small plates.
When you walk in you suddenly forget that you are within the walls of a hotel but it doesn’t totally scream India either, with the bird cages hanging from the ceiling it reminds you more of say Morocco however when you sit down and take in the attention to detail you soon accept the street food tag.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the restaurant is actually offering a limited menu at the moment but something that they specialize in is the Indian Afternoon Tea which I had my eye on for a while and so the first time I visited that is exactly what I tried. It is a bold move on Soho Wala’s side to try and recreate an English classic with an Indian twist and personally I feel they done it very well.
Included in the afternoon tea are lamb Kathi rolls, beetroot kebab wraps with beetroot yogurt, coriander and mint chutney in brioche buns, tandoor chicken with spinach and momos which are Indian dumplings. Something different on the plate is apple and cinnamon samosa’s, chocolate barfi and a sweet lassi shot. Although you can order a more traditional herbal tea you have the option to have an Indian favourite, the masala chai, they even serve this in glasses rather than in a cup which is a cute addition.
The second time I visited Soho Wala I decided to try something different. What I love about Soho Wala is the way the pani puri is served. It pulls up on a mini cart with 6 pani puri’s placed on top of shot glasses filled with tamarind flavoured water. The cart has bottom’s up written on the side and really does give you the feel of eating street food. They are currently offering a vodka infused pani puri for an extra cost. Why not?
To accompany this, I ordered the Mirchi matchstick chicken which also arrived in a cute little cart and tasted fantastic. It was basically fried chicken wings covered with green chilli, lime and ginger and it is pretty reasonably priced at just £4.50 a portion.
I looked down the menu and the Pav Bhaji took caught my eye. This is a soft bread roll served with a tangy spiced mash of vegetables which you eat either by spooning the veg onto the rolls or ripping the rolls apart and dipping into the veg. It is totally your preference, but the taste is insane and Soho Wala’s pav bhaji did not disappoint.
To finish I chose the Gulab jamun cheesecake. I had heard a lot about the Assam tea brulee which I tried the first time around but unfortunately this is not being offered on the reduced menu. The cheesecake was amazing though it is filled with layers of surprises as you dig you spoon further and further into the pot.
Overall, I highly recommend Soho Wala for a quick bite whilst you are out and about sight-seeing or shopping as it is aimed more for the lunch time crew rather than for dinner. They do however serve a few curries, rice and naan on the menu if you find yourself here later in the day.
Vallisa Chauhan
Author
Vallisa Chauhan (@vallisatheadventurer) currently presents the breakfast show on U.K's Sunrise Radio. She has scripted and produced a full feature film called "Those 4 Walls" and is currently writing three more scripts. She has a keen interest in travelling and films and tries to fit in both as muc...
COMMENTS
VP Debate Wrap Up: Kamala Harris Showed The World What We As Women Of Colour Have To Deal With Every Day
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Welcome Activia Shot Probiotic Yogurt Drink To Your Self-Care Routine
-
Farzana Doctor Sheds Light On A Secret & Controversial Custom In Her New Novel, "Seven"
-
8 Ways Brocade Can Bring Royal Vibes To Your Home This Festive Season
-
Reality Check: My West Indian Heritage Doesn't Make Me Any Less Indian
-
Elevate Your Evening At Benares In Mayfair, London
-
Make Your Soul Happy With This Fabulous Kashmiri Phirni Recipe!
-
VP Debate Wrap Up: Kamala Harris Showed The World What We As Women Of Colour Have To Deal With Every Day
-
How To Make The Perfect Thanksgiving Dinner For One
-
4 Hot Tech Gadgets That You Need In October 2020
-
Tips On How To Wallpaper Your Space The Right Way
-
Artisanal Special: Check Out These 6 Online Stores That Have The Coolest Indian Handicraft Pieces
-
Check Out The 6 South Asians Who Made TIME Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2020
-
Artisanal Special: Vibe Up Your Place With These Gorgeous Handicrafts From 9 Regions Of India
-
London's Cinnamon Kitchen City Gives The Palate A Grand Affair
-
Turn The Page With These 6 Must-Read Fall Books
-
Toronto's Naan & Chai Gives Pakistani Cuisine A Delectable Twist
-
Luxury Indian Handbag Maker Aranyani, Focuses On Funding Education For Children In India
-
Create These Fab 5 Mocktail Recipes With The Latest Non-Alcoholic Drinks On The Market
-
Why Aren't Indian Students Learning About Sex In School?
-
You Need These 4 Hot September Tech Gadgets For Back To School
-
Finding Love The Second Time Around: Why It's Hard For Older Desi Divorced Women To Find Love
-
4 Fool-Proof Ways To Grow Your Herbs At Home
-
I Did A Quarantine Juice Cleanse — Here's Why I'm Glad I Did It
-
Dark Is Beautiful: 9 Ways To Vibe Up Your Space With Darker Hues
-
Kricket In London Reimagines The Classic British Curry House
-
7 Decor Pieces That Will Take Your Balcony To The Next Level
-
Soak It Up! How To Turn Bath Time Into A Soul-Enriching Ritual
-
South Asian Herstory: Why Kamala Harris Is The Risky Choice That This Election Needs
-
From Indian BBQ To Bevvies, Brigadiers Brings The Spirit Of The Indian Military Bar To London
-
Grill Up Some Indian Street Food Inspired Good Eats With These 4 Recipes
-
4 Hot Tech Gadgets That Are Coming Out In August 2020
-
3 Ways To De-Stress With Getting Stressed About It
-
No Machine Needed! Be A Barista At Home With These 3-Step Coffee Recipes
-
No Camp? No Problem! Tips To Give Your Kids A Camp Experience At Home
-
The Great Escape: What You Need To Know When Travelling During COVID-19
-
Kickstart Your Way To Good Health With Kitchari!
-
Be A Backyard Beach Bum With These South Asian Summer Reads
-
July 2020 Hot Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
Want A Getaway? Check Out These 6 Travel Movies That Will Give You A Wanderlust Vibe
-
Why Isn't Our Desi Community Ready To Accept South Asian Lesbians?
-
Easy Breezy Summer Cocktail Recipes To Try At Home
-
7 Mango Recipes You Can Try This Summer!
-
Here Are 8 Key Things You Can Do To Support The Trans Community
-
Make Your Dad Feel Like A Superstar With These Father's Day Gifts
-
Educate Yourself On #BlackLivesMatter With These Key Books
-
Mindful Health: You'll Be Surprised At What These 3 Super Spices Can Do For You
-
#BlackLivesMatter Needs The Right South Asian Ally
-
NYC's India Center Foundation Hands Out Big Dollars For Artists Affected By COVID-19
-
June 2020 Hottest Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
Transgender Activist Akkai Padmashali On Bringing Dignity & Equality To The Trans Community Of India
-
In Search Of Justice For George Floyd — A Snapshot Of A Burning America
-
Staying Indoors? Boost Your Body With These 5 Vitamin Gummies
-
Art History Of Sri Lanka: 3 Pioneering Modern Artists You Should Know
-
Be A Home School Hero With These Key Teaching Tips
-
#WomenSupportingWomen: Celebrating The 2020 L'Oréal Paris Women Of Worth Honourees
-
Art History Of Bangladesh: 4 Pioneering Modern Artists You Should Know
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, buzz, blogs and radio shows, delivered directly to your inbox!