Luxury Indian Handbag Maker Aranyani, Focuses On Funding Education For Children In India

Aranyani, a Bangalore-based luxury handbag design house not only creates gorgeous items but they also have a solid focus on making education accessible to the school children of India.

Aranyani Who?!

If you haven’t heard of Aranyani, you’re definitely going to glad you have now (feel free to thank me later)!

Not only is Aranyani renowned for creating luxury Indian handbags (seriously, their bags are what dreams of made of!), but since their launch in 2016, their admirable brand has become famous for its philanthropic efforts, which are rooted in Vedic beliefs.

Aranyani’s Founder and Creative Director, Haresh Mirpuri, who had over 20 years of experience in the garment manufacturing industry, started the company in Bangalore, India, where they still operate. The genesis of the company as Mirpuri describes it, was a result of “great appreciation and knowledge of India’s art, craftsmanship, and a long, rich history of luxury. [Ultimately, he] was inspired to share these aspects of India [with] the world.”

And so, it is no surprise that Aranyani launched the Educational and Vocational Trust (otherwise known as ‘The Trust’).

Mirpuri explains that The Trust will seek to accomplish two things: “To help Aranyani employees educate their children from primary through secondary school, as well as to help other children in the Bangalore neighbourhood of the factory, secure funding for their public school education.”

Aranyani’s Philosophy:

Before delving into our exclusive interview with Mirpuri where we unpack Aranyani’s latest venture, the Educational and Vocational Trust, let’s spend a little time getting to know the company’s philosophy: SAI.

Mirpuri highlights that “SAI stands for Service, Awareness, and Inclusivity. These values were the key drivers to growth and prosperity during the Vedic ages, and have inspired us to inculcate these values into our organization.”

These values are at the core of Aranyani’s brand and business practices, ranging from the company’s “focus on environmentalism and sustainability, to its commitment to its workforce.”

Mirpuri goes into details about each value, noting the following:

Service: “For us, service disseminates from the mantra “Matru deco Bhavah, pitru devo Bhavah, Acharya deco Bhavah, Atithi devo Bhavah.” In this, we are taught to treat everyone as an aspect of God or The Universal Energy.”

Awareness: “We create this in several ways. One way is through continuous training and education for our team. We encourage our team to be fully involved in the Aranyani Orchards so that they learn to love and appreciate nature. We convey the beautiful stories and benefits of nature to our consumers through our social media or [our] website. Creating awareness makes us appreciate what has been given to us as mankind. From awareness, we kindle the light of love and care.”

Inclusivity: “Inclusivity is the key to growth. Since we are all aspects of the same Universal Energy, we never discriminate [against] people based on gender, caste, religion or anything else. We look to create this home for the growth of creativity. Creativity brings forth solutions and many possibilities. It increases human intellect and helps us sustain our world.”

Lastly, Aranyani explains that they have adopted an atelier, which was motivated by the idea of a “Kirana; a small, family-run shop that served the community.” According to Mirpuri, “Aranyani trains educates and houses all staff members and their families. Ensuring that everyone is treated with the same respect and afforded equal opportunities no matter their position, Aranyani’s atelier provides an inspiring, enriching environment for their artisans to collaborate and create.”

Let’s Talk About Aranyani’s Educational and Vocational Trust!

With principles like this as the foundation of their business, Aranyani’s decision to launch The Trust is another commendable example of the company ‘walking the walk.’

The Trust, officially created in August 2020, was launched on September 1st, 2020.

According to Mirpuri, the idea for the program was sparked by his vision of there being “a world where artisans perform their creative tasks in a supportive and collaborative environment, and feel that they are a valuable part of this family. This is the true Bharatiya culture. We formed the trust with this culture in mind.” As well, Mirpuri “believes that if a business can create a facility for the people that work to help educate their child or children, it will eventually lead to the growth of the community.”

These beliefs are shared by the other key founders of The Trust, which include Mr. Haresh Mirpuri, Mrs. Dimple Mirpuri (wife of Haresh Mirpuri), Mr. Somshekhar Mirpuri (son of Haresh Mirpuri), Ms. Pooja Sharma (Vice President, HR and Strategy at Aranyani) and Mr. Prashant Nair. Mirpuri notes that he has been “working with [Nair] since 1995 and [he] holds the same values that Aranyani is built upon.”

To kick off the program, the founders have established a two-year plan. Mirpuri explains that “the [founders] will fund it initially, and 1% of Aranyani’s turnover will be contributed to the trust. This will grow as Aranyani’s business increases.”

It was important for Mirpuri to included funding for vocational training, which is a way of learning skills on-the-job, as “India is a land that has a large population. We felt that is was necessary to re-create the world of high-quality craftsmen and artisans and make them feel that they have an honourable job.”

Employees’ children from the surrounding Bangalore community, along with other parts of India will be able to benefit from The Trust. However, not every employee’s child(ren) will be able to qualify for the program. Instead, Mirpuri highlights that “for the first two years” the following criteria will need to be met to qualify for The Trust.

Employees whose earnings are up to INR 600,000 (approx. $8,100 US) per year quality to receive funding. Education will be funded for one child who is studying from grade 1 up to grade 10. For our housekeeping staff (we call them our health keepers in our organization), we fund for children between grade 1 and grade 12. The trust will pay the school directly.

Mirpuri details that “the trust will fund up to INR 50,000 (approx. $680 US) per year, whether the child goes to public or private school. [While] the total value for funding in the first and second year of the trust will be approximately $20,000 US. In the next two years, we see the fund helping 40 to 50 children.”

So, what’s next for Aranyani’s Educational and Vocational Trust?

According to Mirpuri, the founders of the Educational and Vocational Trust hope “to create more resources to fund the needs of the children within the city of Bangalore. [Their] aim is to help at least 1,000 children every year.”

As the program expands, Mirpuri explains that the hope is to “extend this opportunity (The Trust) to all those whose annual income is below $15,000 US.” To accomplish this, the hope is that The Trust will be able to help more children in the years to come with the help of external grants. As well, Mirpuri notes that “The Trust is taking small steps. Once we have met the requirement for the team members (Aranyani’s employees), we will look slowly expanding. We wish to maintain transparency and are establishing proper procedures. Once we can assure transparency, the trust will also reach out to any organizations that are interested in contributing.”

In the meantime, the founders of The Trust have another project cooking up! Mirpuri shared that they are currently “involved with the funding requirement for a music college set up by the Sri Sathya Sai Institute in Puttaparthi. This music college provides training in classical music to over 100 students every year for free and the students earn their degrees at the end of the course.”

One thing is clear, philanthropy is a foundational aspect of Aranyani’s brand, and here at Anokhi Life, we applaud Mirpuri and his team for using their resources for good to uplift their community!

Main Image Photo Credit: www.contingentworkforceservices.com