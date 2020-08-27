I Did A Quarantine Juice Cleanse — Here’s Why I’m Glad I Did It

My eating habits have changed drastically over quarantine and this might be the case for many. Whether you’re looking to reset your diet for summer and undo any bad habits that you may have picked up in quarantine, or boost your immunity from home, I found a brand that actually works and helps cleanse your system.

Having not done a juice cleanse in years, and noticing that my eating habits were unhealthy after the lockdown, I worked with local cold-pressed juice and superfood cafe, elxr Juicelab, to help me go about my cleanse. They offer a variety of organic formulas and vibrant plant-based superfoods that aim to detox, energize, repair and nourish the body from the inside out.

They have two cleanse options. “Reset” is more of a gentle cleanse while “Deep Dive” is more of a full body detoxification. I tried both. I did a three-day Deep Dive and a two-day Reset cleanse. The bottles were delivered on time via contactless delivery.

The Deep Dive Cleanse

This one involves boosting energy levels, decreased inflammation, improved liver and kidney function, glowing skin and improved cognition. It includes 4 juices (16 oz), 2 boosters (2oz), 1 tonic (16oz), 1 milk (16oz).

I started my day with the Rise & Shine, which included a Toxic Flush, a lemonade with a kick and Turmeric, which I preferred to add to milk. After about an hour, I drank the Morning Sipper, which was Second Base. I loved this drink. It’s a mix of cucumber, granny smith apple, kale, parsley, spinach, lemon, ginger — it tasted so good. As someone who isn’t fond of vegetable drinks, this was a welcoming option. I drank this with the Pre-Lunch Booster, this one being Ginger.

At lunch, I jumped for the BPM, which was beet, granny smith apple, Parsley, lemon and ginger. It was around this time that I was starving. I made sure to keep hydrated. I also reached for the All-Day Sipper — the Chaga Fix. This is my favourite drink among all. It’s a whole-food sweetened nut mylk, spiked with cinnamon and fortified with chaga and sweet Medjool dates with a dash of naturally sweet cinnamon, known to balance blood sugar. I felt much better after sipping on this.

Next came the Afternoon Sipper — Pina Vida, a delicious drink bursting with pineapple, lemon and turmeric, with spicy kicks of ginger and cayenne. This satisfied any craving for food I had.

And finally, for dinner, Third Base which was the leanest and greenest juice of the elxr fleet, blended with liver-loving dandelion and fragrant sweet basil. This low-sugar juice is great for detoxing, reducing bloating, and shedding excess water-weight.

It took a day or two to fully get used to a complete liquid diet, but I did get used to it. I did, however, enjoy an energy bar the first day. By the end of the three-day cleanse, I felt pretty good and satisfied with my diet. I’m usually eating fast food and dairy and meats, so this was a welcome, and healthier, break.

Reset Cleanse

If you’re new to cleansing, this might be the one for you. It soothes bloating, indigestion and tummy troubles with this tasty and good-for-you crew. It includes 4 cold-pressed juices (8oz), 2 tonics (8oz), 1 nut milk (8oz), 2 boosters (2oz).

You start the day with Rise & Shine – Toxic Flush, followed by Breakfast — a combination of Second Base + Digest.

The Morning Sipper is the delicious Hibiscus Fresca, a hydrating juice infused with the cranberry-like flavour of skin-supporting hibiscus. Then comes the Pre-Lunch Booster: Ginger, followed by Lunch: Beta Rush, Afternoon Sipper: Piña Vida and Dinner: Supercharge. The All-Day Sipper for this cleanse is the After Party — it tastes like sweet Canadian maple syrup and delicious lemon.



I did two days of the Reset cleanse, but it wasn’t as satisfying as the Deep Dive. I, would, however recommend it when you just want a break from your diet and live on fresh juices.

The Verdict:

At the end of the two cleanses over five days, I felt less bloated and more healthy. I was certainly getting used to drinking more liquids, which is not something I do frequently. I loved the taste of the juices. My favourite was the Chaga Fix and Second Base. They felt refreshing, tasted great and what really felt like a juice cleanse. I would definitely do the juice cleanse again — I preferred elxr’s Deep Dive because the juices are more substantial. For anyone trying it for the first time, I’d say go for a one or two-day Reset cleanse and see how you feel after.

