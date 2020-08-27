I Did A Quarantine Juice Cleanse — Here’s Why I’m Glad I Did It
Culture & Lifestyle Aug 27, 2020
My eating habits have changed drastically over quarantine and this might be the case for many. Whether you’re looking to reset your diet for summer and undo any bad habits that you may have picked up in quarantine, or boost your immunity from home, I found a brand that actually works and helps cleanse your system.
Having not done a juice cleanse in years, and noticing that my eating habits were unhealthy after the lockdown, I worked with local cold-pressed juice and superfood cafe, elxr Juicelab, to help me go about my cleanse. They offer a variety of organic formulas and vibrant plant-based superfoods that aim to detox, energize, repair and nourish the body from the inside out.
They have two cleanse options. “Reset” is more of a gentle cleanse while “Deep Dive” is more of a full body detoxification. I tried both. I did a three-day Deep Dive and a two-day Reset cleanse. The bottles were delivered on time via contactless delivery.
This one involves boosting energy levels, decreased inflammation, improved liver and kidney function, glowing skin and improved cognition. It includes 4 juices (16 oz), 2 boosters (2oz), 1 tonic (16oz), 1 milk (16oz).
I started my day with the Rise & Shine, which included a Toxic Flush, a lemonade with a kick and Turmeric, which I preferred to add to milk. After about an hour, I drank the Morning Sipper, which was Second Base. I loved this drink. It’s a mix of cucumber, granny smith apple, kale, parsley, spinach, lemon, ginger — it tasted so good. As someone who isn’t fond of vegetable drinks, this was a welcoming option. I drank this with the Pre-Lunch Booster, this one being Ginger.
At lunch, I jumped for the BPM, which was beet, granny smith apple, Parsley, lemon and ginger. It was around this time that I was starving. I made sure to keep hydrated. I also reached for the All-Day Sipper — the Chaga Fix. This is my favourite drink among all. It’s a whole-food sweetened nut mylk, spiked with cinnamon and fortified with chaga and sweet Medjool dates with a dash of naturally sweet cinnamon, known to balance blood sugar. I felt much better after sipping on this.
Next came the Afternoon Sipper — Pina Vida, a delicious drink bursting with pineapple, lemon and turmeric, with spicy kicks of ginger and cayenne. This satisfied any craving for food I had.
And finally, for dinner, Third Base which was the leanest and greenest juice of the elxr fleet, blended with liver-loving dandelion and fragrant sweet basil. This low-sugar juice is great for detoxing, reducing bloating, and shedding excess water-weight.
It took a day or two to fully get used to a complete liquid diet, but I did get used to it. I did, however, enjoy an energy bar the first day. By the end of the three-day cleanse, I felt pretty good and satisfied with my diet. I’m usually eating fast food and dairy and meats, so this was a welcome, and healthier, break.
Reset Cleanse
If you’re new to cleansing, this might be the one for you. It soothes bloating, indigestion and tummy troubles with this tasty and good-for-you crew. It includes 4 cold-pressed juices (8oz), 2 tonics (8oz), 1 nut milk (8oz), 2 boosters (2oz).
You start the day with Rise & Shine – Toxic Flush, followed by Breakfast — a combination of Second Base + Digest.
The Morning Sipper is the delicious Hibiscus Fresca, a hydrating juice infused with the cranberry-like flavour of skin-supporting hibiscus. Then comes the Pre-Lunch Booster: Ginger, followed by Lunch: Beta Rush, Afternoon Sipper: Piña Vida and Dinner: Supercharge. The All-Day Sipper for this cleanse is the After Party — it tastes like sweet Canadian maple syrup and delicious lemon.
I did two days of the Reset cleanse, but it wasn’t as satisfying as the Deep Dive. I, would, however recommend it when you just want a break from your diet and live on fresh juices.
The Verdict:
At the end of the two cleanses over five days, I felt less bloated and more healthy. I was certainly getting used to drinking more liquids, which is not something I do frequently. I loved the taste of the juices. My favourite was the Chaga Fix and Second Base. They felt refreshing, tasted great and what really felt like a juice cleanse. I would definitely do the juice cleanse again — I preferred elxr’s Deep Dive because the juices are more substantial. For anyone trying it for the first time, I’d say go for a one or two-day Reset cleanse and see how you feel after.
Main Image Photo Credit:
Marriska Fernandes
Author
Marriska (@marriska.fernandes) is an entertainment expert who has been creating celebrity, movies and pop culture content for digital outlets for over five years. From reporting headline-grabbing celebrity news to reviewing movies to interviewing Hollywood and Bollywood’s finest actors and industr...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Dark Is Beautiful: 9 Ways To Vibe Up Your Space With Darker Hues
-
Kricket In London Reimagines The Classic British Curry House
-
Finding Love The Second Time Around: Why It's Hard For Older Desi Divorced Women To Find Love
-
7 Decor Pieces That Will Take Your Balcony To The Next Level
-
Soak It Up! How To Turn Bath Time Into A Soul-Enriching Ritual
-
South Asian Herstory: Why Kamala Harris Is The Risky Choice That This Election Needs
-
From Indian BBQ To Bevvies, Brigadiers Brings The Spirit Of The Indian Military Bar To London
-
Grill Up Some Indian Street Food Inspired Good Eats With These 4 Recipes
-
4 Hot Tech Gadgets That Are Coming Out In August 2020
-
3 Ways To De-Stress With Getting Stressed About It
-
No Machine Needed! Be A Barista At Home With These 3-Step Coffee Recipes
-
No Camp? No Problem! Tips To Give Your Kids A Camp Experience At Home
-
The Great Escape: What You Need To Know When Travelling During COVID-19
-
Kickstart Your Way To Good Health With Kitchari!
-
Be A Backyard Beach Bum With These South Asian Summer Reads
-
July 2020 Hot Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
Want A Getaway? Check Out These 6 Travel Movies That Will Give You A Wanderlust Vibe
-
Why Isn't Our Desi Community Ready To Accept South Asian Lesbians?
-
Easy Breezy Summer Cocktail Recipes To Try At Home
-
7 Mango Recipes You Can Try This Summer!
-
Here Are 8 Key Things You Can Do To Support The Trans Community
-
Make Your Dad Feel Like A Superstar With These Father's Day Gifts
-
Educate Yourself On #BlackLivesMatter With These Key Books
-
Mindful Health: You'll Be Surprised At What These 3 Super Spices Can Do For You
-
#BlackLivesMatter Needs The Right South Asian Ally
-
NYC's India Center Foundation Hands Out Big Dollars For Artists Affected By COVID-19
-
June 2020 Hottest Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
Transgender Activist Akkai Padmashali On Bringing Dignity & Equality To The Trans Community Of India
-
In Search Of Justice For George Floyd — A Snapshot Of A Burning America
-
Staying Indoors? Boost Your Body With These 5 Vitamin Gummies
-
Art History Of Sri Lanka: 3 Pioneering Modern Artists You Should Know
-
Be A Home School Hero With These Key Teaching Tips
-
#WomenSupportingWomen: Celebrating The 2020 L'Oréal Paris Women Of Worth Honourees
-
Art History Of Bangladesh: 4 Pioneering Modern Artists You Should Know
-
Boomer, Gen X And Gen Y — Three Moms From Different Generations Share Their Motherhood Experiences And More
-
Art History Of Pakistan: 4 Pioneering Modern Artists You Should Know
-
May 2020 Hot Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
Art History Of India: 4 Pioneering Modern Artists You Should Know
-
COVID-19: Sikh Nation Breaks Records With Their Biggest Blood Drive In Canada
-
COVID-19: Game On! Self-Isolation Is Turning People Into Serious Gamers
-
COVID-19: Are We The Virus? The (Much) Cleaner Earth Breathes In New Life Thanks To The Global Lockdown
-
COVID-19: What Happens To The Strays And Pets During India's 21-Day Lockdown?
-
Ramadan 2020 Food Guide: What To Eat & What To Avoid During Your Month Of Fasting
-
COVID-19: These South Asian Healthcare Workers Are Making A Difference On The Frontlines
-
COVID-19: Feel The Groove With These Online Bollywood & Bhangra Dance Classes
-
COVID-19: 7 Chefs To Follow For Fresh Quarantine Recipes
-
COVID-19: Three Journalists Tell Us What It's Like Inside India’s 21-Day Lockdown
-
COVID-19: Clinical Psychologist Dr. Monica Vermani Shares Her Tips On How To Survive And Thrive Through This Time
-
COVID-19: Ace The Fitness Game With Bollywood Celebs & Their Trainers At Home!
-
COVID-19: 5 Key Ways To Manage Your Mental Health
-
#RajGirnThisIs50 Birthday Extravaganza Was A Night To Remember!
-
World Water Day 2020: Can A Water Treaty Save South Asian Countries?
-
March 2020 Hot Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
Why Are Pakistani Girls Being Sold As Brides To Chinese Men?
-
Namaste Trump: The Moments From Trump's India Trip That Mattered
-
Masala Zone Brings Authentic Indian Street Food To London
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, buzz, blogs and radio shows, delivered directly to your inbox!