No Machine Needed! Be A Barista At Home With These 3-Step Coffee Recipes
Culture & Lifestyle Jul 22, 2020
Check out our 3-step recipes to coffee house faves. For iced versions, freeze a batch of the tea or coffee base (without milk) and add the ice cubes to the hot mixtures. Be a true artisan and no fancy coffee machine required!
Since working from home and social distancing from our favourite coffee houses has become such a big part of most of our worlds, learning to make some of our favourite java brews isn’t that hard. Check out our recipes right here!
Chai Latte
Ingredients
- 2 black tea bags
- 1 cinnamon stick
- 1 slice of fresh ginger
- 1 star anise seed
- 1 cup hot water
- ½ cup steamed or hot milk
- 2 tablespoon honey
- 1 cardamom pod, crushed
- A splash of vanilla syrup (see recipe below), optional
- Top with some ground cinnamon (optional)
Directions
- Bring water, tea bags, ginger, anise seed, cinnamon and cardamom pod to a boil, and let steep for 5 minutes until the tea is strong and fragrant.
- Mix honey and vanilla syrup into hot milk.
- Strain tea into milk mixture and serve hot. Sprinkle with cinnamon if desired.
Mocha
Ingredients
- 1 shot of espresso, or 1/8 cup strong coffee
- 1 cup steamed milk
- 1 tablespoon cocoa powder
- Some foamed milk or whipped cream for topping (optional)
- Top with cocoa powder for topping (optional)
Directions
- Steam the milk or heat on the stove but do not boil.
- Add the cocoa powder to a cup and add the espresso.
- Pour heated milk over cocoa powder and espresso. Serve with foamed milk or whipped cream and sprinkle of cocoa powder if desired.
If you want some flavoured simple syrups to dress up drinks of all sorts of bevvies like the Vanilla Bean Latte and London Fog check out these recipes below!
Vanilla Bean Syrup
Ingredients
- 1 cup water
- ½ cup granulated sugar
- ½ cup light brown sugar
- 1 vanilla bean pod, split lengthwise
- 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract (optional)
Directions
- Split the vanilla bean in half lengthwise, and use the sharp end of a knife to scrape the seeds/paste from the bean. In a small saucepan, add water, vanilla bean seeds, pod and sugars.
- Bring the mixture to a boil and allow the sugar to dissolve. Let the mix boil for a few minutes and turn off the heat. Carefully taste the syrup. If you would like a stronger vanilla taste, add the extract while the syrup is still warm and stir.
- Allow the mixture to cool before filling in a jar with tight lid.
Vanilla Bean Latte
Ingredients
- 2 shots espresso (or ¼ cup of strong coffee)
- 2 tablespoons vanilla syrup
- 1 cup milk
Directions
- Make 2 shots of espresso or a ¼ cup of strong coffee and pour in a cup.
- Steam the milk or bring it to a slight boil and add the vanilla syrup.
- Pour milk and vanilla syrup over the espresso and serve immediately.
London Fog
Ingredients
- Earl grey tea bag
- ½ teaspoon dried lavender
- 1 cup hot water
- ½ cup milk
- 1 tablespoon vanilla syrup
- 1 tablespoon sugar (optional)
Directions
- Steep earl grey tea and dried lavender in hot water for 3-5 minutes or until the tea is dark and strong.
- Steam and froth the milk in a steamer or on the stove but do not let the milk come to a boil.
- Strain the tea into a cup and add milk and vanilla syrup. For a sweeter London Fog add the extra sugar.
Main Image Photo Credit: Nathan Dumlao/Unsplash
Geeta Wahab
Author
Cultivating a life she loves, Geeta (@geets.suites) is chasing all her passions, including her love for home décor. As a brand new home owner, her current journey has launched her further into that world - check out her Instagram @geets.suites for tidbits of her story and other decorating pieces. A...
