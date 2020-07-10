Be A Backyard Beach Bum With These South Asian Summer Reads
As the summer gets hotter and since we are still in the midst of a pandemic, throw up your feet in your backyard and grab a hot summer book to get back your groove. These fun, interesting and thoroughly entertaining books are just what will brighten up your summer days. Go go ahead chill with these South Asian summer reads.
This Red Line Goes Straight to Your Heart A Memoir in Halves by Madhur Anand
This memoir is presented in two parts – one half of the book written from Madhur’s parents perspectives from their displacement during India’s Partition to their journey immigrating to Canada. On the other side, it’s written from Madhur’s perspective of her life. This is experimental memoir about partition, immigration, and generational storytelling.
Recipe for Persuasion: A Novel by Sonali Dev
This romantic comedy is reminiscent of Jane Austen tradition—this time, with a twist on Persuasion. It follows Chef Ashna Raje, who joins the cast of ‘Cooking with the Stars,’ the latest hit reality show teaming chefs with celebrities. Being paired with a celebrity who was her first love, the man who ghosted her at the worst possible time in her life, only proves what Ashna has always believed: leaps of faith are a recipe for disaster. Well, is it? We can get behind this rom-com recipe.
Hunted by the Sky by Tanaz Bhathena
This is a story of forbidden romance and idealism against all odds, set in a fantasy world inspired in part by Indian history and myth. Gul has spent her life running and when her parents are murdered at the hand of King Lohar’s ruthless soldiers, she is forced her into hiding to protect her own life. A group of rebel women called the Sisters of the Golden Lotus rescue her, take her in, and train her in warrior magic. Sparks fly when she meets Cavas. Dangerous circumstances bring them together at the king’s domain in Ambar Fort.
Erotic Stories for Punjabi Widows by Balli Kaur Jaswal
A Reese Witherspoon Book Club pick, this book is East-meets-West story about community, friendship, and women’s lives at all age. Nikki lives in cosmopolitan West London, where she tends bar at the local pub. The daughter of Indian immigrants, she’s spent most of her twenty-odd years distancing herself from the traditional Sikh community of her childhood, preferring a Western life. Under desperate circumstances, she takes a job teaching a “creative writing” course at the community center in their close-knit Punjabi community. When one of the widows finds a book of sexy stories in English and shares it with the class, Nikki realizes that beneath their white dupattas, her students have a wealth of fantasies and memories.
My So-Called Bollywood Life by Nisha Sharma
This novel by Nisha Sharma is a hilarious take from a very filmi writer and will appeal to the desis who enjoy a slice of Bollywood every now and then. Nisha even has a movie deal for this book with Gurinder Chadha! It follows high school senior, Vineeta “Winnie” Mehta, who is dumped by her classmate Raj. With the help of Shah Rukh Khan (yes, the King of hearts), who gives her life advice in her dreams, she finds her way to happiness.
Unmarriageable: A Novel by Soniah Kamal
Here’s another twist on Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice. Told with wry wit and colorful prose, Unmarriageable is an update on Jane Austen’s beloved novel and an exhilarating exploration of love, marriage, class, and sisterhood.
The Girl in Room 105 by Chetan Bhagat
From the author of Five Point Someone and 2 States, this is a fast-paced and funny thriller about obsessive love and finding purpose in life against the backdrop of contemporary India. Keshav hates his job and his girlfriend left him. This was four years ago — he drinks every night and stalks her. But she ignores him. However, one night, on the eve of her birthday, Zara messages him and calls him over, like old times, to her hostel room 105. He shouldn’t have gone, but he did and his life changed forever. This one’s not a love story.
Transgender Activist Akkai Padmashali On Bringing Dignity & Equality To The Trans Community Of India
