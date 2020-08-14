WFH combined with warmer weather, the outdoor living space is now more important than ever. Rocking out your balcony requires some creativity and patience. It may take a little planning but it will become your own mini city-oasis to enjoy the nice weather. So here are 7 decor pieces that will take your balcony to the next level!

First things first, if you live in a balcony, find out the rules of your property, what’s allowed and what’s not, can things be affixed or removable, is there a colour scheme that needs to be maintained. Once you’ve got those pieces of information or if you live in a house, measure away. The sizes of balcony is a key aspect you’ll have to decorate around. Sizes vary, so items will have to be selected based on how much room you have available. Great news is, many retailers have items in a variety of sizes or sold separately so that you can purchase exactly what you need.

Pull Up A Seat

Seating is offered sold in sets or separately but this is where the measurements are most important. You’ll want to ensure the seating selected fits nicely with some room for movement. Also note when buying outdoor furniture if this is something that is allowed to stay outside, or if will have to be stored inside during the cooler months which will mean finding space inside somewhere to stash the balcony digs.

Cushions or chair covers are a great way to add another level of personal touches or a splash of colour to any seating arrangement.

If you don’t have space for a whole seating set, consider a table or stool which can also double as a plant stand but will also have some space for a drink.

Plant-Based Balconies

Planters and stools have become increasingly popular over the years as they add so much personality to gardening and outdoor spaces. Endless options are available at various heights to meet the needs of any balcony. Place these as standalone items or group them (if the space permits) for more impact.

Light It Up

Lanterns and hanging lights help set the mood and are easy to set up and take down. Some use batteries or just simply need to be plugged in which means mood lighting isn’t that far

Main Image Photo Credit: Artur Aleksanian/Unsplash (balcony), www.thebay.com, www.homesense.ca, www.indigo.ca