Soak It Up! How To Turn Bath Time Into A Soul-Enriching Ritual

The art of bath is not about getting wet in a tub, it is about transitioning to a relaxed state. Our South Asian culture is a font of helpful tips and ingredients geared towards achieving that soothed state of mind. With the increased popularity of bath time as a way to restore and revitalize, here’s how to master the art of the bath!

There is nothing that compares to a week that is so awful that not even eating your favourite chocolate bar brings relief. I recently dealt with such a week and everything irritated me, even my favourite chocolate bar (Cadbury Mint).

SOUL SEARCHING IN THE TUB

I don’t know what triggered the irritation and frankly, I was too irritated to try to understand it. I suspect that between working hard, missing my dad and living under the stress of COVID-19, that irritation is bound to develop. After four days of feeling grouchy and forcing myself to smile, I decided that I had to change my mood because I need my job, my dad is never returning and COVID-19 is beyond my control. I was on a mission to make myself happy.

I was tempted to dive head first into a chocolate bar but my grouchiness and general malaise needed a more soothing solution, and so I decided to indulge in the art of bath. Baths are renowned for their restorative and calming properties. In Ayurveda, a leisurely bath is seen as a form of therapy.

BATHTUBS ARE MORE THAN JUST RECTANGLES

I looked at my standard rectangular tub, with its oblong shaped hollowing and wondered how I could turn my simple bathroom into an oasis of self-care and relaxation. After a bit of reflection, I decided that fixating on the dimensions of the bathroom was counterproductive because there was no way I was going to ever import a marble tub from Italy and install dimmer lights. On the other hand, I could invest in simple tools and products that can heighten my senses and soothe my irritated soul. So here I go!

BATH PILLOWS — TRUST ME, THEY’RE WORTH IT

I started to look at ways to make a rectangular bathtub comfortable, and discovered the humble but mighty bath pillow. These items are relatively inexpensive and can be found in any lifestyle or home decor store. The bath pillow I purchased is filled with beads encased in a washable terry cloth covering. On one side are two suction cups that cling easily to any type of dry surface. This pillow makes me feel like I’m on a lounge chair, albeit with a little less leg room. Just before I start running the bath, I take a few minutes to suction my bath pillow in the optimal position.

WHO NEEDS CANDLES AND WINE?

A truly relaxing bath is more than just sitting in warm water. It’s also about warming the insides and easing circulation. Many people are fond of sipping wine while soaking and basking in the glow of a burning candle. I can’t deny the effectiveness of the wine-candle combination but I have discovered a new combo that is both cost-effective and free of fire hazards. Which, you know, is always a good thing.

I recall that my relatives in India always relaxed by drinking delicious spicy tea that smelled magical. I have become a tea drinker, and one tea that transports me back in time to those evenings on the verandah is Kusmi Kashmir Tchaï.

It’s a black tea filled with a plethora of classic South Asian spices such as green aniseed, cardamom, cinnamon, ginger, clove and bay. When I initially tried the tea, I was enchanted by its taste and when I inhaled its scent, I understood its connection to my memories. The tea is tasty and possesses a heavenly scent.

I suggest that you prepare some spicy tea prior to running the bath and place it in an airtight thermos (I use my S’well) so that it remains hot and the scent cannot escape. I brought my S’well and a mini tea cup to my bathtub and placed them on the edge. I loved that I was not afraid burning myself or inadvertently causing a fire. Or if you like you can always get those bath trays that extend from side to side. A fave of home decor insta posts.

THE RIGHT BATH SALTS

At this point, I like to start running the bath with medium warm water, and use bath salts that focus on detoxing the body rather than flooding the bathroom with cloying fragrance. Given my recent irritability, I was drawn to the Goop “The Martini” Emotional Detox Bath Soak.

First, the name alone suggested that this product, which resembles pink salt (in fact it does contain Himalayan pink salt), would help me feel better. I examined its ingredients and was impressed that it contained pharmaceutical-grade epsom salt which helps with aches and sore muscles. It also contains myrrh, which is derived from the resins of trees that grow in India, and acts as an anti-inflammatory; and nagarmotha, also known as nut grass, is known in Ayurveda to aid in digestion. The product has an almost medicinal scent, and it is unsurprising because the ingredients are designed to centre the body and spirit, and promote relaxation. I poured one cup into the running water.

TIPS ON DRY BRUSHING

As the tub is filling with water, I start to dry brush (referred to as Garshana in Ayurveda). This practise makes my skin smoother by lifting away dead skin, and freeing ingrown hairs, encourages circulation throughout the body and facilitates the removal of toxins. The ideal technique is to take a dry brush and make quick, furtive strokes towards the heart. For example, you will dry brush using upwards strokes on the legs yet you will use downward strokes when you go from the base of the neck towards the heart. I have been using the Goop G. Tox Ultimate Dry Brush because the bristles are sturdy, and never scratch my skin. Additionally the handle is slightly curved which permits me to access the elusive mid back area with minimal effort. I love stroking this brush over my body until I am slightly pink all over.

By the time I have completed the dry brushing, the bathtub is ready.

TECHNIQUES IN THE TUB

I gingerly lower myself into the warm water and immediately close the tap. I lay my neck and shoulders against the bath pillow and take deep breaths. I usually start with Pranayama breathing exercises to transition into a relaxed state. (Looking for more mindful breathing exercises? Check this out!)

My legs are long, so I am unable to fully spread out but what I like to do is cross my legs at the shins, and create a diamond shape between my pelvis knees and ankles; as if I was doing a modified reclining hero pose. I learned from my yoga practise that the hips store emotions and opening them helps to achieve a calmer mind and balanced body. I love gently working my hips in such a calm, soothing environment. Always make sure to ease into poses that work for your body.

DON’T FORGET THE TEA

After a few minutes, I gently sit up and open my thermos. I immediately inhale the tea, and am further relaxed by the scent. I am convinced that the narrow neck of my S’well bottle intensifies the scent of the tea, much the same way that the narrow neck of a wine bottle unleashes the earthiness of a French red. The mixture of spices in the Kashmir Tchaï reduces my stress, and I do not miss having a candle.

After enjoying the scent, I pour myself a cup of tea and close the thermos. The tea prevents me from becoming dehydrated in the bath, and soothes my sensitive tummy. In Ayurveda, gut health is health and between the dry brushing, tea and Nagarmotha, my tummy feels like it is wrapped in silk.

Once I have sipped my tea, I start to flex my feet, wiggle my toes circle my ankles and wrists. I want to continue the circulatory exercises that I started with the dry brushing, and these simple movements ensure that blood is moving to these body parts.

After the exercises I lie back and let The Martini do its magic. I am unable to resist the warmth of the warm water and with my body primed through dry brushing, breathing, tea and simple exercises, I am able to truly just … soak, no Italian marble tub required.

After 20 minutes, which is the recommended time for The Martini bath, I slowly open the drain, and just stare at the water. I am so relaxed that I’m now contemplating questions such as whether the water swirls in the opposite direction in Australia. I know that my bath is effective because when I exit the tub, I do so primed for sleep.

A SILKY SLUMBER

To ensure that I maintain the effects of the art of bath, I spray a light fragrance such as Guerlain Eau de Lit on my sheets and the underside of my pillow.

It’s a lightly fragranced mist that starts off with coriander leaf and star anise, leads into Tunisian neroli and ends with a combination of vanilla, white musks and cedar wood. I find the bed spray to be softly refreshing on a summer night and helps me ease my way to dreamland.

BATHS ARE FOR EVERYONE

The art of bath is easily mastered by everyone, even if the bathroom lacks in the glamour department. Bath is not so much about the perfect tub as it is about using tools and techniques to facilitate your journey from irritable stress ball to a relaxed pile of silk sheets. The trick is to select quality tools and products whose ingredients are designed to enhance your well-being.

