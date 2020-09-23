London’s Cinnamon Kitchen City Gives The Palate A Grand Affair
Culture & Lifestyle Sep 23, 2020
Within our restaurant reviews we have talked about some great Indian restaurants and some fantastic chefs. Here is another one to add to your bucket list: Cinnamon Kitchen City in London!
Chef Vivek Singh grew up in Bengal and most thought he would follow in his fathers footsteps and become an engineer. Instead he decided he wanted to become a Chef and studied at The Institute of Hotel Management in New Delhi. He then was selected to further train under he prestigious Oberoi group name at their centre for learning and development. Seeing his talent, he was offered the role of running the kitchen at the The Oberoi flight services in Mumbai and then moved into the higher ranks by working at the Oberoi grand in Kolkata.
Whilst working as a Chef at RajVilas in Jaipur he met PR guru Iqbal Wahhab and they decided o go into business together and open The Cinnamon Club in London in 2001. It’s a beautiful restaurant based inside the Old Westminster Library and to pay tribute to this they have kept the old book shelves and books which gives it a very grand feel.
This was the start of the perfect journey for Singh as went on to receive an honorary doctorate from The University of Warwick for his contribution to the development of Indian Cuisine in the UK. It was in 2008 that he opened his second restaurant Cinnamon Kitchen City. It is based in the heart of the hub of the business corporate world near Liverpool Street station and although still very fine dining style it is less grand and posh then it’s sister restaurant, perfect for the area it is in.
As you walk towards the restaurant you will notice the fantastic terrace/open space they have. As it is at the end of Devonshire Sq it has its own private little corner of heaven that is perfect in the summer months. I have also seen this area used for smaller private wedding ceremonies which would brea great setting. Walking into the restaurant you will notice a bar area on the left. This is Anise, a stylish cocktail bar adjacent to the main restaurant. This is great for a quick after works drinks evening or if you’re just looking for some snacks. This is also a great area to hire out if you are looking for a private area for a drinks evening or small event.
As you settle into the restaurant area you will notice how large the space really is. Not something you would imagine looking from the outside in. The kitchen is situated in the corner but from here you can see all the flames, smoke and everything else that goes into preparing the perfect meal.
To start with I ordered the kale and artichoke chaat which I though sounded different to anything I have tried before. This was topped with tamarind sauce and yogurt and I have to say for someone who is not usually a fan of kale it was scrumptious. I believe the menu has now changed a little and it is now a kale and spinach chaat however I am sure it will taste just as great if not even better.
For the main I decided to settle on a biryani. The Lucknow style chicken biryani was great and the portion was perfect. I am not one for spicy food and I found that the biryani was perfect for my taste buds and more so it tased home made. It left my mouth watering and wanting more with every bite. I have heard some great reviews about the vindaloo served here as well however, I tend to avoid that dish as I feel asking for a vindaloo with less spice just sounds silly.
To end the evening, I ordered a saffron poached pear firstly because it sounded different to the standard kulfi that is usually offered on most Indian menus and secondly because I love saffron and I knew as soon as this dish arrives the aromas of the saffron would take over. I have to say I was not let disappointed.
Over the years Chef Vivek Singh has also opened up a few other restaurants and from my experience at dining here, I am sure the others will be just as great, these include Cinnamon Soho, Cinnamon Bazaar and Cinnamon Kitchen Oxford.
If you’re looking for something that is going to blow your mind then check out the tasing menus offered here as they are reasonably priced and you won’t have to choose between dishes.
All in all the atmosphere is vibrant and you will have a pleasant evening dining here.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.london-unattached.com, www.squaremeal.com, www.hirespace.com, www.angloyankophile.com
Vallisa Chauhan
Author
Vallisa Chauhan (@vallisatheadventurer) currently presents the breakfast show on U.K's Sunrise Radio. She has scripted and produced a full feature film called "Those 4 Walls" and is currently writing three more scripts. She has a keen interest in travelling and films and tries to fit in both as muc...
