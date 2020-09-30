Tips On How To Wallpaper Your Space The Right Way

Wallpaper has come a long way from its daunting days of requiring paste and a brush. While some still requires that, peel and stick options have gotten very popular. Either way, the payoff is worth the effort because whether it’s a bold accent wall or a splashy room, it definitely adds the wow factor to any space.

Before you shop

Figure out if you are wallpapering the whole room or just a wall and take all the measurements needed. The measurements of the space are crucial to ordering the number of rolls needed. However, if you are opting to post a mural, just make sure the width and height of the complete mural will fit in the space (you don’t want to have to trim anything). Also be sure to follow the directions on the wallpaper to make sure the wall(s) are ready to go with the paint needed for the wallpaper to adhere to best.

Making the Selection

There are endless options for wallpapers online and in store ranging from demure soft tones to dark patterns, decals and murals. You’ll want to take your time to shop the look you are going for. There are a few things to keep in mind when you’re wallpaper shopping.

Is it the bathroom, bedroom, office? Keep the room in mind when shopping and try and match wallpaper to the flow of the space. Use the space to help determine the look of the wallpaper, is it a nursery, should the look be soft? Are you going for a darker, sultry vibe in the bedroom? Are you trying to revamp an office space?

Keep in mind how long you will have look at the wall, you don’t want anything that may become overwhelming the longer you look at it. Before buying, make sure the wallpaper suits the room you are shopping for, if it’s before the bathroom, laundry room, or kitchen make sure it will work with the extra moisture in the air.

Is it for an accent wall or the whole room? And how large is the space? Important to know as some bold patterns are great for one wall but would overpower a whole room.

What is the colour palette of the room? Will help determine the colour of the wallpaper and narrow the selection.

What is the lighting like? Will the light highlight the wallpaper or wash it out in areas.

Be wary if it is sold by square foot or roll. Based on the square footage of the room, make sure you order enough to cover the space (if it’s a repeating pattern, get a little extra so you can match the pattern when you’re ready to put it up)

The Prep Work

If you’ve chosen a patterned wallpaper, take the time to measure out the lengths you’ll need for the height of the wall. If the pattern needs to be aligned, draw some guidelines on the back for where you want the pattern to start and where length of the wall finishes, repeat for as many strips are required. Trim them one by one to make sure the patterns line up before putting them up on the wall. Before you are ready to starting putting the wallpaper up, recruit some help. Having an extra pair or two of hands around makes the process loads easier and takes some of the alignment guess work out.

Once you have chosen the wallpaper you’ll want to make sure you have the tools and wall ready. You can get all the things you’ll need in one simple kit at many large home improvement retailers.

Daintier Options

However, wallpaper doesn’t just have to be the standard wallpaper — decals, posters, magazine covers and comics have been picking up some interest as wall decor. Decals are great for giving the illusion of wallpaper, and also gives you some control over where the pattern will go. Want a cluster of colour or the pattern peeking out from behind some furniture, decals allow you to place the image exactly where you want it to be while also preserving the colour of the wall. Decals are also a great way of jazzing up some places that are often neglected, and great for a little splash of colour in the closet or perhaps on the back of a frequently opened door.

