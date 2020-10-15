Elevate Your Evening At Benares In Mayfair, London
Culture & Lifestyle Oct 15, 2020
Now that restaurants have opened up again with social distancing measures in place we can visit the lovely Benares that serves “modern Indian Cuisine with a British contemporary twist”.
Chef Atul Kochhar is somewhat of a household name considering he makes regular appearances on shows such as Saturday Kitchen, Great British Menu and MasterChef Goes Large as well as others. His face may be one you remember but his food is also one you will not forget. He won his first Michelin star back in 2001 whilst working at a restaurant called Tamarind. In 2002 he then opened his own restaurant in Mayfair called Benares and five years later he won his second Michelin star. Although Kochhar left Benares in 2018 the restaurant is still doing well under executive Chef Sameer Taneja.
Located at the posh Berkley Square, Benares boasts a very clean and contemporary look. As you enter you are greeted by the friendly staff at the welcome desk as the dining area is actually situated on the first floor.
As you walk up the stairs you are welcomed by a pool with beautiful flower petals floating in it and on the left-hand side you can see the extraordinary expensive looking bar. The restaurant has a vast dining area as well as a private dining section and a chef’s table.
There are a couple of options menu wise, you can choose from the al a carte menu, the tasting menu or the set menu. Benares also has a Thali which is currently offered as a “Bottomless Thali” from Tuesday to Saturday for lunch at an extra cost and this includes a house wine or beer with your meal.
As you know by now I absolutely love paneer and as soon as I saw Paneer Tikka on the menu I had to order it. It arrived and it looked exquisite. My mouth started watering almost immediately and I couldn’t wait to dive in. It was accompanied with a quince and lime murraba.
The Tandoori Rattan also sounded amazing, so I ordered that as well. Included in this is Chargrilled Sea Bass, Chicken Tikka, King Prawn and Lamb Seekh Kebab. Just the thought of having that set fireworks off in my mind as it had a good mix of different proteins.
For mains I couldn’t decide between their a la carte or their Thali. As I visited the restaurant during the day I was able to order the Thali without pre booking. However, if you are planning on going to Benares for dinner and fancy the Thali, I suggest you pre-book this to avoid disappointment.
As I am not a vegetarian I ordered the non-veg version which came with an extensive amount of food including herb marinated Sea Bass, tossed Edamame, cucumber and cheery tomato salad, coconut chicken curry, slow cooked lamb, potatoes with spinach, yellow daal, saffron spiced rice, naan and cumin raita. The Thaali came with so much food and it all tasted amazing together. It is the perfect mix of veg and non veg dishes which is always great when you are ordering a non-veg one.
For dessert I ordered the Bhapa Doi, Cranberry and Passion Fruit as I wanted to see how a Michelin star restaurant was going to present this dish. Bhapa Doi is a steamed yogurt and I have to say they done a brilliant job of making it look pretty. So much so that I didn’t want to eat it as I would ruin the hard work, however I am glad I did as it tasted phenomenal.
Benares is a restaurant that can get very busy due to it’s location therefore, I suggest booking in advance to secure yourself a table.
Main Image Photo Credit:
Vallisa Chauhan
Author
Vallisa Chauhan (@vallisatheadventurer) currently presents the breakfast show on U.K's Sunrise Radio. She has scripted and produced a full feature film called "Those 4 Walls" and is currently writing three more scripts. She has a keen interest in travelling and films and tries to fit in both as muc...
COMMENTS
VP Debate Wrap Up: Kamala Harris Showed The World What We As Women Of Colour Have To Deal With Every Day
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Make Your Soul Happy With This Fabulous Kashmiri Phirni Recipe!
-
VP Debate Wrap Up: Kamala Harris Showed The World What We As Women Of Colour Have To Deal With Every Day
-
How To Make The Perfect Thanksgiving Dinner For One
-
4 Hot Tech Gadgets That You Need In October 2020
-
Tips On How To Wallpaper Your Space The Right Way
-
Artisanal Special: Check Out These 6 Online Stores That Have The Coolest Indian Handicraft Pieces
-
Check Out The 6 South Asians Who Made TIME Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2020
-
Artisanal Special: Vibe Up Your Place With These Gorgeous Handicrafts From 9 Regions Of India
-
London's Cinnamon Kitchen City Gives The Palate A Grand Affair
-
Turn The Page With These 6 Must-Read Fall Books
-
Toronto's Naan & Chai Gives Pakistani Cuisine A Delectable Twist
-
Luxury Indian Handbag Maker Aranyani, Focuses On Funding Education For Children In India
-
Create These Fab 5 Mocktail Recipes With The Latest Non-Alcoholic Drinks On The Market
-
Why Aren't Indian Students Learning About Sex In School?
-
You Need These 4 Hot September Tech Gadgets For Back To School
-
Finding Love The Second Time Around: Why It's Hard For Older Desi Divorced Women To Find Love
-
4 Fool-Proof Ways To Grow Your Herbs At Home
-
I Did A Quarantine Juice Cleanse — Here's Why I'm Glad I Did It
-
Dark Is Beautiful: 9 Ways To Vibe Up Your Space With Darker Hues
-
Kricket In London Reimagines The Classic British Curry House
-
7 Decor Pieces That Will Take Your Balcony To The Next Level
-
Soak It Up! How To Turn Bath Time Into A Soul-Enriching Ritual
-
South Asian Herstory: Why Kamala Harris Is The Risky Choice That This Election Needs
-
From Indian BBQ To Bevvies, Brigadiers Brings The Spirit Of The Indian Military Bar To London
-
Grill Up Some Indian Street Food Inspired Good Eats With These 4 Recipes
-
4 Hot Tech Gadgets That Are Coming Out In August 2020
-
3 Ways To De-Stress With Getting Stressed About It
-
No Machine Needed! Be A Barista At Home With These 3-Step Coffee Recipes
-
No Camp? No Problem! Tips To Give Your Kids A Camp Experience At Home
-
The Great Escape: What You Need To Know When Travelling During COVID-19
-
Kickstart Your Way To Good Health With Kitchari!
-
Be A Backyard Beach Bum With These South Asian Summer Reads
-
July 2020 Hot Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
Want A Getaway? Check Out These 6 Travel Movies That Will Give You A Wanderlust Vibe
-
Why Isn't Our Desi Community Ready To Accept South Asian Lesbians?
-
Easy Breezy Summer Cocktail Recipes To Try At Home
-
7 Mango Recipes You Can Try This Summer!
-
Here Are 8 Key Things You Can Do To Support The Trans Community
-
Make Your Dad Feel Like A Superstar With These Father's Day Gifts
-
Educate Yourself On #BlackLivesMatter With These Key Books
-
Mindful Health: You'll Be Surprised At What These 3 Super Spices Can Do For You
-
#BlackLivesMatter Needs The Right South Asian Ally
-
NYC's India Center Foundation Hands Out Big Dollars For Artists Affected By COVID-19
-
June 2020 Hottest Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
Transgender Activist Akkai Padmashali On Bringing Dignity & Equality To The Trans Community Of India
-
In Search Of Justice For George Floyd — A Snapshot Of A Burning America
-
Staying Indoors? Boost Your Body With These 5 Vitamin Gummies
-
Art History Of Sri Lanka: 3 Pioneering Modern Artists You Should Know
-
Be A Home School Hero With These Key Teaching Tips
-
#WomenSupportingWomen: Celebrating The 2020 L'Oréal Paris Women Of Worth Honourees
-
Art History Of Bangladesh: 4 Pioneering Modern Artists You Should Know
-
Boomer, Gen X And Gen Y — Three Moms From Different Generations Share Their Motherhood Experiences And More
-
Art History Of Pakistan: 4 Pioneering Modern Artists You Should Know
-
May 2020 Hot Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
Art History Of India: 4 Pioneering Modern Artists You Should Know
-
COVID-19: Sikh Nation Breaks Records With Their Biggest Blood Drive In Canada
-
COVID-19: Game On! Self-Isolation Is Turning People Into Serious Gamers
-
COVID-19: Are We The Virus? The (Much) Cleaner Earth Breathes In New Life Thanks To The Global Lockdown
-
COVID-19: What Happens To The Strays And Pets During India's 21-Day Lockdown?
-
Ramadan 2020 Food Guide: What To Eat & What To Avoid During Your Month Of Fasting
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, buzz, blogs and radio shows, delivered directly to your inbox!