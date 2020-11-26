Profiles 27 & 28: ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary Special x The ANOKHI LIST Holiday Gift Guide 2020 — Guilty Pleasures
Culture & Lifestyle Nov 26, 2020
ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary celebrates South Asian businesses worldwide with a first of its kind collaboration between
The ANOKHI List x Holiday Gift Guide 2020
Profile 27: SoCIAL LITE Vodka — Guilty Pleasures
Company: SoCIAL LITE Vodka
Category: Culture & Lifestyle
Country: Canada
Follow Them On: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter
About The Company: Co-Founded by Neetu Godara Rai, Daniel Beach and Kevin Folk, this premade alcoholic beverage, SoCIAL LITE Vodka ($2.05 CAD per can) has fun, flavour-infused drinks that are light in calories but heavy in the taste department. Made without any artificial ingredients, sweeteners, sugar or gluten, they are only 80 calories per can — a six pack that won’t ruin your six pack.
Featured Product: Offered in a variety of flavours including Triple Berry, Lime Ginger, Field Strawberry, Pineapple Mango, Grapefruit Pomelo and Blood Orange grab some and get ready to cheers to the Holiday Season!
Website: www.sociallitevodka.com
Profile 28: The Paanwaala — Guilty Pleasures
Company: The Paanwala
Category: Culture & Lifestyle
Country: USA
Follow Them On: Instagram, Facebook
About The Company: Founded by Ankit Narula, this takes paan to new heights by redefining the classic snack. The Paanwaala is a pioneer in the paan space creating truffles, ice creams and alcohol infused paans! Indulgent and elegant, their paan boxes make for a gift that’s sure to impress with their beautiful packaging, uniqueness and most importantly, their great, fun flavors.
Featured Product: The Paan Truffle Box ($24 USD) features 12 delectable pieces of paan flavoured truffles. Comprised of a creamy shell made of paan chiffonade and coconut flakes and filled with gulkand and mixed with thoughtfully paired and selected spices on the inside. It’s also available in Classic Meetha and Rose & Lavender infused versions.
Website: www.thepaanwaala.com
