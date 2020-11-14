Profiles 13 & 14: ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary Special x The ANOKHI LIST Holiday Gift Guide 2020 — Wellness
Culture & Lifestyle Nov 14, 2020
ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary celebrates South Asian businesses worldwide with a first of its kind collaboration between
The ANOKHI List x Holiday Gift Guide 2020
Profile 13: Atma Things— Wellness
Company: Atma Things
Category: Wellness
Country: Canada
About The Company: Founded by Jessie Arora, Atma Things offers hand-made body butters, oils, candles crystals, mantra beads and more, creating a one stop shop for wellness products, some curated with magic and others handmade with love.
Featured Product: The Crystal Infused Moon Butter feels luxurious and smells like the heavens — it’s one of our favourite buys as a gift to ourselves or others!
Website: www.atmathings.com
Profile 14: Live Maiya — Wellness
Company: Live Maiya
Category: Wellness
Country: USA
About The Company: Founded by Nihaar Sinha, these yoga mats are designed in India, providing both comfort and cushioning. It also has a closed-cell surface that prevents sweat from sticking in the mat making them perfect for hot yoga.
Featured Product: Our favourite mat is the Padma (lotus flower) for its reminder that like the lotus, we can blossom from muddy waters to beauty.
Website: https://livemaiya.com
Rachna Sethi
Author
Rachna (@mindfullyyours)is a graduate of the Applied Mindfulness Meditation program from the University of Toronto, a certified Educator with two bachelor degrees and a diploma in Art Therapy. She's dedicated to living with a compassionate approach. Committed to helping people integrate Mindfulness...
