Profiles 13 & 14: ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary Special x The ANOKHI LIST Holiday Gift Guide 2020 — Wellness

ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary celebrates South Asian businesses worldwide with a first of its kind collaboration between

Profile 13: Atma Things— Wellness

Company: Atma Things

Category: Wellness

Country: Canada

Follow Them On: Instagram, Facebook. Twitter

About The Company: Founded by Jessie Arora, Atma Things offers hand-made body butters, oils, candles crystals, mantra beads and more, creating a one stop shop for wellness products, some curated with magic and others handmade with love.

Featured Product: The Crystal Infused Moon Butter feels luxurious and smells like the heavens — it’s one of our favourite buys as a gift to ourselves or others!

Website: www.atmathings.com

Profile 14: Live Maiya — Wellness

Company: Live Maiya

Category: Wellness

Country: USA

Follow Them On: Instagram, Facebook.

About The Company: Founded by Nihaar Sinha, these yoga mats are designed in India, providing both comfort and cushioning. It also has a closed-cell surface that prevents sweat from sticking in the mat making them perfect for hot yoga.

Featured Product: Our favourite mat is the Padma (lotus flower) for its reminder that like the lotus, we can blossom from muddy waters to beauty.

Website: https://livemaiya.com

