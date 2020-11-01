ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary celebrates South Asian businesses worldwide with a first of its kind collaboration between

Profile 1: Featuring Mani Jassal — Luxury Indian Couture

Company: Mani Jassal

Founder: Mani Jassal

Category: Fashion

Country: Canada

Follow Them On: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter

About The Company: Mani Jassal is a luxury evening wear and couture brand from Toronto, Canada started by designer Mani Jassal in 2014. Mani showcases gorgeous pieces with unorthodox cuts and design choices, designing for the confident woman looking for a unique look. The brand has grown in global fame, including a spot at Toronto Fashion Week, gaining consistent support from cities worldwide. Many local and international celebs have adorned her pieces.

Featured Product: This Aurora Scoop Bustier, (pictured below) is $550 CAD. It features a lace decorated bodice with a modest scoop neckline. With pink still being a solid trend. this is an ideal couture piece. You can pair this with the Aurora Skirt and Aurora Extra Peplum Stole also pictured below.

Website: www.manijassal.com

Profile 2: Featuring Karigur — Formal Pakistani Couture

Company: Karigur

Founder: Hina Rizvi

Category: Fashion

Country: Canada & Pakistan

Follow Them On: Instagram, Facebook

About The Company: Karigur was founded by Pakistani designer Hina Rizvi in 1991. It’s known offer a unique collection of modern day Pakistani clothing ranging from bridal couture to formal and everyday ensembles. They carry their own brand label as well as a selection of Pakistani designer brands. The ensembles are designed in Toronto and handmade in Pakistan.

Featured Product: The Marmalade Gharara (pictured below) is made of pure chiffon shirt is adorned with zari, dabkai, stones and floral hand embroidery in hues of bright orange, purple and green. The hemline is gracefully enhanced with zari, dabka and hand embroidery. This classic elegance is styled with a two-tone dupatta in pure chiffon with chuns all over, further enhanced with finishing on all four sides. The shirt is paired with matching jamawar gharara pants.

Website: www.karigur.com

Keep your eye on this space for our next two profiles which will go live Tuesday November 3rd, and don’t forget to check out The ANOKHI LIST 2020 as well!