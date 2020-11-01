Profiles 1 & 2: ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary Special x The ANOKHI List Holiday Gift Guide 2020 — Formal Traditional Couture
Fashion Nov 01, 2020
ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary celebrates South Asian businesses worldwide with a first of its kind collaboration between
The ANOKHI List x Holiday Gift Guide 2020
Profile 1: Featuring Mani Jassal — Luxury Indian Couture
Company: Mani Jassal
Founder: Mani Jassal
Category: Fashion
Country: Canada
About The Company: Mani Jassal is a luxury evening wear and couture brand from Toronto, Canada started by designer Mani Jassal in 2014. Mani showcases gorgeous pieces with unorthodox cuts and design choices, designing for the confident woman looking for a unique look. The brand has grown in global fame, including a spot at Toronto Fashion Week, gaining consistent support from cities worldwide. Many local and international celebs have adorned her pieces.
Featured Product: This Aurora Scoop Bustier, (pictured below) is $550 CAD. It features a lace decorated bodice with a modest scoop neckline. With pink still being a solid trend. this is an ideal couture piece. You can pair this with the Aurora Skirt and Aurora Extra Peplum Stole also pictured below.
Website: www.manijassal.com
Profile 2: Featuring Karigur — Formal Pakistani Couture
Company: Karigur
Founder: Hina Rizvi
Category: Fashion
Country: Canada & Pakistan
About The Company: Karigur was founded by Pakistani designer Hina Rizvi in 1991. It’s known offer a unique collection of modern day Pakistani clothing ranging from bridal couture to formal and everyday ensembles. They carry their own brand label as well as a selection of Pakistani designer brands. The ensembles are designed in Toronto and handmade in Pakistan.
Featured Product: The Marmalade Gharara (pictured below) is made of pure chiffon shirt is adorned with zari, dabkai, stones and floral hand embroidery in hues of bright orange, purple and green. The hemline is gracefully enhanced with zari, dabka and hand embroidery. This classic elegance is styled with a two-tone dupatta in pure chiffon with chuns all over, further enhanced with finishing on all four sides. The shirt is paired with matching jamawar gharara pants.
Website: www.karigur.com
Keep your eye on this space for our next two profiles which will go live Tuesday November 3rd, and don’t forget to check out The ANOKHI LIST 2020 as well!
Marriska Fernandes
Author
Marriska (@marriska.fernandes) is an entertainment expert who has been creating celebrity, movies and pop culture content for digital outlets for over five years. From reporting headline-grabbing celebrity news to reviewing movies to interviewing Hollywood and Bollywood’s finest actors and industr...
