Profiles 33 & 34: ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary Special x The ANOKHI LIST Holiday Gift Guide 2020 — Luxury Couture

ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary celebrates South Asian businesses worldwide with a first of its kind collaboration between

Profile 33: Sabyasachi — Luxury Couture

Company: Sabyasachi

Category: Fashion

Country: India

Follow Them On: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter

About The Company: Sabyasachi has long been a pioneer in the fashion industry, using handlooms in his stellar collection. With his trademark runway shows and couture designs his traditional take on the sari has won the hearts of various celebrities including Bipasha Basu, Anushka Sharma, Sagarika Ghatge, Soha Ali Khan and Katrina Kaif. He also has an upcoming collaboration with H&M being the first South Asian designer to do so.

Featured Product: Sabyasachi’s lemon sheer sari ($3,355.15 USD), comes with embellished detailing, which makes a great gift for the holidays. Simply an absolute stunner, this sari also comes with fabric for the blouse.

Website: www.sabyasachi.com

Profile 34: Prabal Gurung — Luxury Couture

Company: Prabal Gurung

Category: Fashion

Country: USA

Follow Them On: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter

About The Company: Prabal Gurung studied in New York at the Parsons School Of Design. His designs have placed him at the forefront of American fashion, and have been seen as a red carpet staple with various celebs adorning his couture including including former First Lady Michelle Obama and Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton.

Featured Product: The iconic Jackie Dress ($995 USD) created in collaboration with artist Isabelle Menin boasts Prabal’s nnoted floral print. The flattering shape drapes beautifully knotting at the waist for a relaxed and sophisticated vibe.

Website: www.prabalgurung.com

