4 Trends That Caught Our Eye At Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2020 Part One
Fashion Oct 23, 2020
The runways of India lit up once again via digital presentations. With Days 1 & 2 of the Winter/Festive season at Lakmé Fashion Week in the books, here 4 trends that caught our eye!
The winter/festive collection presented on days one and two revealed a lineup of exciting trends. From poshak-inspired long blouses and kurtas to silk jackets, there’s a lot of trends spotted from the new collections.
Manish Malhotra’s bridal couture collection revealed a stunning array of Indian wear, which was brought together to celebrate the “nazaakat of Awadh and the vibrance of Punjab.” For the All About India showcase, six leading designers brought their work to life: Abraham & Thakore, Rajesh Pratap Singh for Satya Paul, Urvashi Kaur, Payal Khandwala, Anavila and Suket Dhir.
Check out our fave looks from the first two days:
Jackets
Layering is a big trend as we move into winter. Suket Dhir’s collection consisted mainly of silk jackets of various kinds, which dominated the ensemble.
Palazzo Pants
Palazzo pants seem to be a big trend this season as well. Manish Malhotra presented his bridal couture and the men’s ensemble consisted of embroidered palazzo pants, as worn by
Powerhouse duo Pankaj and Nidhi, who are celebrated for their fresh & crisp sensibility, also had palazzos in their lineup.
Rose
A champagne colored rose shade also seemed to be quite a trend this season. Pankaj and Nidhi as well as Mishé opted for this shade as they showcased their various designs.
Colourful Saris
Colorful saris in a range of vibrant colors were also seen in many collections. Payal Khandwala opted for solid block colors in blue, red and green. Gaurung also showcased colorfully embroidered saris in various intricate designs and patterns.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.vogue.in
Marriska Fernandes
Author
Marriska (@marriska.fernandes) is an entertainment expert who has been creating celebrity, movies and pop culture content for digital outlets for over five years. From reporting headline-grabbing celebrity news to reviewing movies to interviewing Hollywood and Bollywood’s finest actors and industr...
