Profile 25 & 26: ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary Special x The ANOKHI LIST Holiday Gift Guide 2020 — Accessories

ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary celebrates South Asian businesses worldwide with a first of its kind collaboration between

Profile 25: Aranyani — Accessories

Company: Aranyani

Category: Fashion

Country: India

Follow Them On: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter

About The Company: Haresh Mirpuri is the Founder and Creative Director of Aranyani. After 20 years of mastering textiles, he launched Aranyani to help redefine the luxury industry in India, and to spread Indian artistry and the message of sustainability around the globe. The brand ensures sustainable consumption and production and aims at optimal use of raw materials and efficient planning at the manufacturing stage to achieve Zero Wastage by the start of the year 2025.

Featured Product: The Mini Top-Handle Bag ($1,120 USD) is inspired by the architectural elegance of the palaces of Rajasthan and is a great gift option for the fashionista. This intricately handcrafted bag uses the finest French calf — Italian finish napa leather.

Website: www.aranyani.com

Profile 26: Tenasati — Accessories

Company: Tenasati

Category: Fashion

Country: Canada

Follow Them On: Instagram

About The Company: Tenasati was founded by lifelong partners Malinda and Hardip Chohan. Tenasãti jewelry is handmade with natural crystals and thoughtfully paired with a specially curated blend of 100% pure essential oils.

Featured Product: Acrux ($75 CAD) is a unique necklace piece set. The turquoise necklace is beautifully combined with designs of the gold finishes. The gemstone crystal roller ball is pure essential oil and the set also includes a selenite crystal that attracts calm and mental clarity. It is known to cleanse and recharge your other gemstones.

Website: www.banglez/com/pages/tenasati

Check out Profiles 1 & 2 here! (Formal Couture)

Check out Profiles 3 & 4 here! (For The kids)

Check out Profiles 5 & 6 here! (Celebrity Beauty)

Check out Profiles 7 & 8 here! (Organic Beauty)

Check out Profiles 9 & 10 here (For The Foodie)

Check Out Profiles 11 & 12 here (Books Part One)

Check out Profiles 13 & 14 here (Wellness)

Check Out Profiles 15 & 16 here (Books Part Two)

Check Out Profiles 17 & 18 here (New Beauty)

Check Out Profiles 19 & 20 here (Modest Fashion)

Check Out Profiles 21 & 22 here (Classic Beauty)

Check Out Profiles 23 & 24 here (Men’s Beauty)

And keep your eye on this space for our next two profiles which will go live Saturday November 7th. And don’t forget to check out The ANOKHI HEROES LIST 2020 as well!