Profiles 15 & 16: ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary Special x The ANOKHI LIST Holiday Gift Guide 2020 — Books (Part Two)

ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary celebrates South Asian businesses worldwide with a first of its kind collaboration between

Profile 15: A Burning — Books (Part Two)

Company: Megha Majumdar

Category: Books

Country: USA

Follow Her On: Instagram, Twitter

About The Author: Megha Majumdar lives and breathes in the literary world as an editor for Catapult. Her first novel has landed her on The New York Times Best Seller List and received acclaimed reviews from The New Yorker, The Washington Post and others.

Featured Product: Majumdar wrote a novel of her own, A Burning, that follows a young Muslim woman Jivan. The book incorporates complex themes that make this thriller a real page-turner! Be sure to check out Majumdar’s website to learn more about her upcoming projects.

Website: www.meghamajumdar.com

Profile 16: The Subtweet — Books (Part Two)

Company: Vivek Shraya

Category: Books

Country: Canada

Follow Her On: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter

About The Author: Vivek Shraya is a multi-talented writer, musician, activist in the LGBTQIA+ community, and teacher (to name a few). Shraya still makes times to write riveting novels. such as her latest, The Subtweet, which explores the downfall of social media and how it can pit individuals against each other (especially women). Be sure to check out Shraya’s website to learn more about her past and upcoming projects.

Featured Product: Her latest The Subtweet, explores the downfall of social media and how it can pit individuals against each other (especially women). Be sure to check out Shraya’s website to learn more about her past and upcoming projects.

Website: https://vivekshraya.com

