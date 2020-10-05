How To Make The Perfect Thanksgiving Dinner For One
Oct 05, 2020
Just because you are ringing in Thanksgiving solo doesn’t mean that you have to miss out on all the goodness that this festive dinner provides! Check out our recipes on how to make the perfect thanksgiving dinner for one!
Depending on where you are right now and the current situation, holiday dinners may be a little different this year. Dialing back a huge Thanksgiving turkey dinner has some wins like scaling back quantities ensure you aren’t eating leftovers for the rest of this year or giving you the chance to create unique takes on some thanksgiving faves.
Tandoori Turkey Thigh
Ingredients:
1 small turkey thigh
1/2 cup yogurt
2 tablespoons tandoori spice
1 teaspoon fresh minced garlic
Fresh lemon, cut into wedges for serving
Directions:
- Mix yogurt, tandoori spice and garlic together and set aside. Rinse turkey thigh and place in a container. Spread the yogurt-spice mix over the turkey thigh and marinate overnight.
- Preheat the oven to 350°. Place turkey thigh on parchment lined baking pan.
- Bake for 1 hour to 1 hour and 15 minutes or turkey is done and liquid runs clear (if using a meat thermometer, take the reading at the thickest point, away from bone. Reading should be 165°)
- Serve with fresh lemon wedge
Adding a Desi kick to any meal, can only require just a few shakes of your fave Clubhouse Spices, like for this delish dish below:
Indian Spiced Mashed Potatoes
Ingredients:
1-2 medium Yukon Gold potatoes
1/4 sweet onion, finely chopped
1 tablespoon butter
1/2 cup milk
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
Salt to taste
Directions:
- Peel and bring potatoes to a boil to a medium saucepan. Cook potatoes until fork tender and drain.
- In a small sauce pan, add half the milk and half the butter and allow butter to melt. Add onions and cook until onions are caramelized. Set aside.
- Add remaining butter and milk to potatoes and mash. Add caramelized onions and spices to potatoes and mix well. For fluffier mashed potatoes add a splash of milk.
There’s also a 1-sheet puff pastry appetizer and dessert that you can make which includes:
- Cheese Palmiers
- Chai Cream Cheese Danish
For both recipes you will need 1 sheet puff pastry, defrosted and rolled out. Once rolled out cut the sheet in half.
Cheese Palmier
Ingredients:
1 cup shredded cheese
2 tablespoons softened butter
1 green onion, finely sliced
1 teaspoon Chili flakes
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350°.
- Mix cheese, onion and chili flakes and set aside.
- Spread softened butter over rolled out puff pastry. Evenly sprinkle cheese mix over the buttered pastry. Starting at one end, roll pastry towards the middle and stop, repeat on the other end.
- Slice roll into half inch thick slices and place on a parchment lined baking sheet.
- Bake for 15-20 minutes or until golden brown.
Chai Cream Cheese Danish
Ingredients:
1 cup cream cheese, softened
2 tablespoons granulated sugar
1 egg (plus 1 egg for egg wash)
½ teaspoon cinnamon
¼ teaspoon ground ginger
¼ teaspoon ground cloves
¼ teaspoon ground cardamom
1 tablespoon coarse cane sugar
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350°.
- Slice rolled out puff pastry into quarters.
- Mix cream cheese, egg, granulated sugar, cinnamon, cloves, ginger and cardamom together until smooth.
- Add a dollop of the cream cheese mix into the centre of each puff pastry quarter. Roll up the edges until close to the cream cheese.
- Brush edges with egg wash and sprinkle with coarse cane sugar.
- Bake for 20-25 minutes or until middle is set and edges are puffed and golden.
When it’s time for dinner, serve up with your fave salad and bevvy and enjoy!
Geeta Wahab
Author
Cultivating a life she loves, Geeta (@geets.suites) is chasing all her passions, including her love for home décor. As a brand new home owner, her current journey has launched her further into that world - check out her Instagram @geets.suites for tidbits of her story and other decorating pieces. A...
