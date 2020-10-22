Welcome Activia Shot Probiotic Yogurt Drink To Your Self-Care Routine
Culture & Lifestyle Oct 22, 2020
*Sponsored Post*
When it comes to self-care, Activia Shot Probiotic Yogurt Drink would be a welcome addition to your self-care routine.
Feeling good starts on the inside, and today, gut health seems to be more important. Most health professionals agree that consuming probiotics can contribute to a healthy gut flora. This good bacteria supplement now seems to be in many things, from supplements, kefir and yogurt.
Activia Shot is formulated with 1 billion active and live probiotics and has 25% less sugar than their most popular yogurt drink.
Now, taking care of yourself should be just as much a priority as anything else.
Activia Shot Probiotic Yogurt Drink is available in four different delicious flavours: Strawberry, Raspberry, Blueberry and Lemon Ginger.
Over the past five years, Google searches for “gut health” have grown 669 percent. Today, everyone is looking for the best way to nourish their bodies. So, it’s time to give Activia Shot — a real shot!
Try it today! Right now, it’s available at FreshCo. Plus, they are offering a $1 CAD off coupon at activia.ca.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.activia.ca
VP Debate Wrap Up: Kamala Harris Showed The World What We As Women Of Colour Have To Deal With Every Day
