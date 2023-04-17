Culture & Lifestyle / The Dishes That Asha Bhosle Wants You To Try At Her Resto Asha’s In Dubai

The Dishes That Asha Bhosle Wants You To Try At Her Resto Asha’s In Dubai

Culture & Lifestyle Apr 17, 2023

by  

TAGS

, , , , , ,

Vallisa Chauhan

Author

Vallisa Chauhan (@vallisachauhan) presents the Flagship breakfast show on Lyca Radio 1458. She has scripted and produced a full feature film called "Those 4 Walls" and is currently working on other projects. She loves travel and movies and tries to fit in both as much as she can.

COMMENTS

7 South Asian Female Fitness Pros Who Will Level Up Your Workouts

Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: Help! My In-Laws Are Giving Me The Cold Shoulder

Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: Help! My In-Laws Are Giving Me The Cold Shoulder

IWD 2023: 11 Inspirational Quotes From Powerful South Asian Women

IWD 2023: 11 Inspirational Quotes From Powerful South Asian Women

Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: My Boyfriend Is Pressuring Me To Attend His Sister's Wedding But I Can't Afford It

Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: My Boyfriend Is Pressuring Me To Attend His Sister's Wedding But I Can't Afford It

Warm Up To The Fusion Delights Of Ushna in Dubai

Warm Up To The Fusion Delights Of Ushna in Dubai

Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: Help! My Underage Nephew Expects Me To Buy Booze For Him

Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: Help! My Underage Nephew Expects Me To Buy Booze For Him

Indiaspopup.com Hosts A NYC Power Summit Honouring 5 South Asian Women For IWD 2023

Indiaspopup.com Hosts A NYC Power Summit Honouring 5 South Asian Women For IWD 2023

Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: I Had A Miscarriage And Our Family's "Be Grateful" Sentiments Really Hurt

Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: I Had A Miscarriage And Our Family's "Be Grateful" Sentiments Really Hurt

The Hunt For Amritpal Singh: What Exactly Is Happening In Punjab?

The Hunt For Amritpal Singh: What Exactly Is Happening In Punjab?

Tour The World At Dubai's Amazing Global Village

Tour The World At Dubai's Amazing Global Village

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre Is Just What India Needs

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre Is Just What India Needs

Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: My Rude Friend Is Mortifying!

Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: My Rude Friend Is Mortifying!

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE