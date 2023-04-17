The Dishes That Asha Bhosle Wants You To Try At Her Resto Asha’s In Dubai

Iconic Bollywood songbird Asha Bhosle loves her food. And that is why 20 years ago she decided to launch her very own restaurant Asha’s at WAFI City in Dubai. Called Asha’s Bhosle has created in impeccable array of North Indian cuisine all with a loving story attached to it during the Golden Era of Bollywood. We check it out here!

Asha Bhosle’s voice is world-renowned and we all know her for her singing but she has always had a second passion and that is food. In 2002, this was brought to the forefront when Asha’s was opened in Dubai. Over 20 years later and Asha’s now has 14 locations across the world. The one I visited was in Asha’s in WAFI City in Dubai.

Located in the WAFI mall, Asha’s transports you to another world where music and food are in synergy together. The decor is elegant and inviting and the darkness of the room sets you up for the ambiance of the evening. The staff are very welcoming from the offset and the menu’s have the face of the legend herself on them.

First off, I ordered my drinks. They have an array of superb Lassis and mocktails. I’m a fan of iced tea, so when I saw their Rose Jam Ice Tea I knew I had to try it.

I decided to order a soup to start with and the one I chose was their Murg Nizami Shorba which was a chicken soup flavored with apple and saffron. This was definitely different and tasted scrumptious.

With this I ordered the Asha’s Sharing Platter so we could sample different starters. This included the Koliwada Prawns. Chicken Samosas, Aloo Tikki, Corn & Cheese Samosas and Chicken Tikka. As a side I read the story about the Bhatti Ka Chaap which is a boneless marinated spicy chicken leg where Asha Bhosle has said that BR and Yash Chopra threw parties and she took inspiration from this with a few additions of her own. Obviously after reading that story I had to try this amazing dish!

Through the menu Asha ji talks about some of the dishes and the inspiration behind them. One of the dishes is the Fish Biryani. She talks about the fact that her daughter Varsha was a great cook and invented this biryani which she taught her mother. Varsha sadly passed away and this was a tribute to her. The Keser Biryani was a tribute to the legends Raj, Shammi and Shashi Kapoor as they are from Peshawar. She mentions this is the kind of home cooking rich in ingredients and tastes just like what they bring to Indian cinema. With all this in mind, I ordered both biryani’s to try.

Along with this, I ordered the Machali Masala which is a fish cooked in gravy and the Hare Baingan Bharta which was inspired by Asha Ji’s mother. Although a pure vegetarian herself she would cook amazing non-veg dishes for the family but this was a simple aubergine dish that she loved.

All the food at Asha’s was tasty and really did pay homage to the singer and her years of expertise in the field that she learned from traveling with her parents and then herself when performing.

If you are traveling through Dubai then make sure you head over to Asha’s for a dining experience like no other.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com