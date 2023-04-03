Tour The World At Dubai’s Amazing Global Village
Culture & Lifestyle Apr 03, 2023
If it isn’t already in Dubai then you know they will build it. Welcome to the wonderful world of the Global Village in Dubai where there are no borders between countries and everyone lives in harmony.
The Global Village is situated just outside the main hustle and bustle of Dubai and depending on where you are staying will depend on how long it will take you to get there, but taxis are relatively cheap in Dubai.
The Global Village is one of those places you can visit over and over again as there is so much to do. Generally, it opens at 4pm through midnight, and on Thursday to Saturday it’s open until 1am.
There is everything here from shows to food to shopping and you will not be left disappointed. In fact you will be left mesmerized just like I was. Tickets vary in price depending on the day you go and can range from $7 CAD to $9 CAD. Which is incredibly budget-friendly!
Global Village is huge and there’s a lot to take in, so I would suggest giving yourself the maximum amount of time to wonder about and take in the amazing atmosphere.
From the moment you walk in you feel like you have been transported out of Dubai, in fact, one of the first things I saw was the red bus and telephone booth that made this Londoner feel at home, for obvious reasons.
Each part of the Global Village pays tribute to the culture of its country. My family is from Kenya so I was very excited to check out the Kenyan Pavilion. Where I found traditional outfits native to Kenya and food like Mandazi which really impressed me as I was not expecting that at all.
In the Indian pavilion, I found not only food from India but dance shows dedicated to the various different forms of dance that represents different parts of the country.
Passing through some of the European Pavilions I saw a lot of cultural things that I was used to due to my travels in Europe.
One thing you need to be prepared for is their incredible fireworks display. They take place by their ferris wheel is so you need to be situated on the back end of the village and closer to the amusement park, if in doubt ask the vendors they will tell you the best position to be so you can take in all of the firework’s glory.
Yes you read that right, that ferris wheel is part of their amusement park with rides that you can pay extra to go on, if you have kids this will keep them amused for hours.
I couldn’t say there is just one cuisine you should try as every area is different from Turkiye to Pakistan to China to Iran to America but I would suggest going to the multitude of Pavillions where you can get a feel for their country and culture without having to book an airline ticket!
Let’s also not forget the markets! I walked through the first set which is their Railway Market and it reminded me of the time I visited Happiness Street in Thailand. The Railway Market had mac and cheese topped with Cheetos. OMG. There is also a whole dedicated section just for desserts so your sweet tooth will be totally fulfilled!
I highly recommend visiting Global Village if you are traveling to Dubai, it will remind you of past travel experiences and will inspire your future travel ideas.
Main Image Photo Credit: Vallisa Chauhan
Vallisa Chauhan
Author
Vallisa Chauhan (@vallisachauhan) presents the Flagship breakfast show on Lyca Radio 1458. She has scripted and produced a full feature film called "Those 4 Walls" and is currently working on other projects. She loves travel and movies and tries to fit in both as much as she can.
