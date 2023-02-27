Zabardast Serves Up Delish Desi Delights
Culture & Lifestyle Feb 27, 2023
We continue to scour the globe for some super cute eateries. In the Canary Wharf U.K., we spotted Zabardast a hidden spot featuring Northern Indian cuisine which is true to it’s name! Check out their full dining experience here including their amazing collection of wraps and boxes!
“Zabardast” means brilliant, terrific, amazing, stunning and so much more. That’s exactly what this hidden spot is all about.
My office is not that far away from this family-run business therefore I frequently order food from here. The heritage is that of Northern India and they wanted to bring fresh healthy homemade food and that is exactly what they do.
The decor and shop remind me of a cute takeaway joint tucked away in near South Quay station. The menu is very simple they have a small breakfast menu consisting of a Desi omelette served in a steaming Parantha, a vegan Bombay Aloo Wrap and their Breakfast Thali.
When it comes to lunchtime things get a little more shall we say tricky to choose as the menu all looks delicious. My favorite and go-to option is their Parantha wraps which I find are very reasonably priced for this part of town. If you would prefer a fusion or something less heavy you can choose a salad or tortilla instead.
You then choose your filling and chutney. I can’t suggest what to go for as there are some great options such as Chicken Malai Boti, Lamb/Chicken Shish, Paneer Tikka, Bombay Aloo and so much more. My normal go-to is the Chicken Hari Boti and Paneer Tikka in a paratha and it is always so good and hits the spot when I need it.
Zabardast also offers a Thali option for lunch as well as Curry Boxes or Biryani Boxes so you really are spoilt for choice. They also offer a whole bunch of sides that you can choose from with your meal.
Whether you work in the area or are just passing through I thoroughly recommend visiting Zarbardast.
Something which is also useful to know is Zarbardast offer catering for special occasions so if you’re having a work party or event then choose Zarbardast to arrange the catering for you.
So if you are in the area and looking for a solid hit of delicious veg and non veg desi food, Zabardast is definitely the right spot for you!
Main Image Photo Credit: www.zabardast.co.uk
Vallisa Chauhan
Author
Vallisa Chauhan (@vallisachauhan) presents the Flagship breakfast show on Lyca Radio 1458. She has scripted and produced a full feature film called "Those 4 Walls" and is currently working on other projects. She loves travel and movies and tries to fit in both as much as she can.
