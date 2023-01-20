Dear Dr. Monica Vermani Being Back In The Office Is Giving Me Anxiety

We continue our series where Dr. Monica Vermani answers questions about live, love and everything in between.

Dr. Monica Vermani is a Clinical Psychologist specializing in treating trauma, stress and mood & anxiety disorders, and the founder of Start Living Corporate Wellness. She is a well-known speaker, columnist and advocate in the field of mental health and wellness. Her book, A Deeper Wellness, is now available on Amazon, and her in-depth online self-help program, A Deeper Wellness, offers powerful mental health guidance, life skills, knowledge and healing, anywhere, anytime.

Dear Dr. Monica,

I’m back in the office post-COVID, but I’m not myself. I am afraid to speak up in meetings and feel overwhelmed by projects and responsibilities I’ve handled in the past. What can I do to get back to feeling like my old self?

Signed, Overwhelmed

Dear Overwhelmed,

I want to assure you that you are not alone. I have heard from many people who are experiencing distressing self-doubt, and finding reintegrating back to in-person work far more challenging than they had thought it would be.

There are two major factors at play here: Social Anxiety and Generalized Anxiety. Both have been dramatically on the rise as a result of prolonged remote work and social isolation. And both can profoundly lower group morale and productivity. Here are some of the symptoms of both, some of which I am sure you will recognize in yourself and your work colleagues.

Social Anxiety shows can show up in the workplace in many ways. People suffering from Social Anxiety — like yourself, feel uncomfortable with social situations and interactions. While physically present in meetings and group situations, they avoid speaking up or voicing conflicting opinions. They lack confidence in their work and fear making mistakes. They often double or triple-check their work, adding significant stress and time to the time it takes to complete tasks. They fear falling short and failing at tasks they may have successfully accomplished many times over.

People with Generalized Anxiety Disorder tend to take a lot of sick days, due to physical symptoms, like headaches, fatigue, and body aches. Like people with Social Anxiety, they too doubt their abilities and expertise and often become paralyzed by anxieties and worries, struggle to stay focused on what they are doing, and take longer than usual to complete tasks. They may worry excessively, and repeatedly raise concerns. This can lead to conflict or frustration with coworkers and managers and can culminate in missed deadlines and a dramatic decline in team morale.

As we all reintegrate and return to business as usual, we need to be patient, kind, and compassionate, not only with others but also ourselves. Talk to your supervisor and confide in colleagues if you’re struggling. If your workplace has an EAP, explore the available supports to help you cope with the transition. Be patient with yourself and with others. When you are feeling anxious and full of self-doubt, take a moment to remind yourself of your skill sets and accomplishments. Realize that you are not alone and that this is happening to people in workplaces around the world. If you find you are struggling, talk to your family doctor, who can help you identify and find the supports you need.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.unsplash.com