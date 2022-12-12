Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: Winter Depresses Me, What Do I Do?
Culture & Lifestyle Dec 12, 2022
We continue our series where Dr. Monica Vermani answers questions about live, love and everything in between.
Dr. Monica Vermani is a Clinical Psychologist specializing in treating trauma, stress and mood & anxiety disorders, and the founder of Start Living Corporate Wellness. She is a well-known speaker, columnist and advocate in the field of mental health and wellness. Her book, A Deeper Wellness, is now available on Amazon, and her in-depth online self-help program, A Deeper Wellness, offers powerful mental health guidance, life skills, knowledge and healing, anywhere, anytime.
Dear Dr. Monica,
I’m not a winter person! I’m looking out the window at the first snowfall of the year and feeling low, almost depressed. All I want to do is stay indoors until spring. Every winter I gain weight, avoid socializing on cold winter nights and even skip going to the gym. What can I do to feel better when the weather outside just seems to get worse?
Signed, Iced Out
Dear Iced Out,
In late autumn and early winter, our circadian rhythms — also known as our internal clocks — are negatively impacted by the diminished quality and quantity of sunlight. We all feel the absence of the sun to some degree, but for some of us, the shorter days and the diminishing access to natural light bring on Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD).
Many of us experience the occasional bout of the winter blues. But some of us are more vulnerable to it and find it hard to shake mild symptoms, like low moods, cravings for comfort foods, and lethargy. And few of us suffer from more severe symptoms and can experience a deep, debilitating depression.
Symptoms of SAD include feelings of depression, a lack of interest in things, low energy, and feeling sluggish. People suffering from SAD often have difficulty concentrating. They often have trouble falling and staying asleep. Many SAD sufferers overeat and experience significant weight gain, and many tend to withdraw socially. In extreme cases, people struggling with SAD suffer through clinical Seasonal Depression and may experience suicidal thoughts.
To combat these seasonal changes, stay active and in touch with friends and family. Expose yourself to natural light whenever possible in the middle of the day. Consider using a light box — essentially a lamp that mimics the sun’s rays. Twenty minutes in front of a light box in the morning can be a highly effective means of combatting low moods and energy levels. Make sure to get quality sleep each night. Limit carbohydrate-rich processed and ‘comfort’ foods and poor dietary choices. Consider including a vitamin D supplement in your diet in the winter months.
If you are experiencing severe symptoms, seek professional help. There are effective ways to treat severe SAD. A visit to a general practitioner is a great first step to getting the help you need.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.unsplash.com
Dr. Monica Vermani
Author
Dr. Monica Vermani is a Clinical Psychologist who specializes in treating trauma, stress, mood & anxiety disorders and is the founder of Start Living Corporate Wellness. Her book, A Deeper Wellness, is coming out in 2021. www.drmonicavermani.com
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: How Do I Tell My Parents I Don't Want To Go To Business School?
-
Fabulous Holiday Gifts For Kids
-
Why 'Heroin Chic' Is A Dangerous Trend For South Asians
-
Highlights From The South Asian Literature And Arts Festival (SALA)
-
Ask Dr Monica Vermani: Her 5 Break Up Rules You Should Know
-
Roti Chai Is The Perfect Eatery To Hit Up While Christmas Shopping
-
I Loved Visiting This Quaint Town Of Bath
-
Indian Alley Brings Delhi's Iconic Roadside Eats To Camden Market
-
This Is Why Mauritius Is A Traveller's Dream
-
"Making Happy" By Sheetal Seth Is The Book Kids Need When Their Parent Is Sick
-
International Day Of The Girl: How Women Of The Sundarbans Are Saving Their Girls
-
The Murder Of Mahsa Amini: Will The Global Outcry Make A Difference?
-
South Asian Literature And Art Festival Is Bringing Together The Biggest Names In SA Lit And Here's Why You Need To Go
-
Canada's Most Powerful Women Were Celebrated At The Women Empowerment Awards 2022
-
It's All About The Home Cooked Veg Goodness At London's Ananda Bhavan
-
What Exactly Is A NFT And Why We Need To Stop Ignoring It
-
TIFF 2022: Checking Out The Fabulous Bask-It-Style Gift Lounge
-
Gopal’s Corner Blend Malaysian And Tamil Cuisine Creating An Unforgettable Bite
-
We Celebrate National Wildlife Day With Our 5 Fave Sanctuaries In India
-
Canary Wharf Heats Up Your Palate With Chai Ki
-
Ready To Find Your Match? You'll Need These 4 Desi Dating Apps In Your Life
-
Where Does Hinduism, Islam & Sikhism Stand In The Abortion Issue?
-
Never Forget: 12 Movies & Books To Help You Continue The Partition Conversation
-
From North To South London's Award-Winning Bayleaf Restaurant Elevates Indian Cuisine At Whetstone
-
Here's Why I Fell In Love With The Sea Views Of Southampton and Portsmouth
-
Shree Krishna Vada Pav In London Celebrates India's Iconic Veggie Dishes
-
The Pope’s Apology: A Closer Look At His “Pilgrimage Of Penance"
-
Want To Go To Marrakech? This Is What I Did
-
Virtual Pageants Celebrate Inclusivity & That's Why I Love Them
-
Here's How I Spent 48 Fabulous Hours In Lille, France
-
The Dishes At Central London's Mumbai Square Will Make You Want Seconds
-
4 Hot July 2022 Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
10 South Asian LGBTQIA+ Leaders Who Are Using Their Platform To Break Barriers
-
Ganapati Peckham Brings South Indian Flavours To South London
-
Sanaa: This African/Indian Restaurant Is Disney's Best Kept Secret In Orlando
-
Travel: How I Got The Most Of My Weekend In Marbella, Spain
-
Pride Month 2022: This Glossary Will Teach You All The LGBTQIA+ Terms You Need To Know In 2022
-
Platinum Jubilee: How Relevant Is The Queen To South Asians?
-
Pride Month 2022: A List Of 20 Global Resources To Help You Support Your Journey With Your LGBTQIA+ Loved Ones
-
How To Let Go Of The Past And Create The Life You Want
-
Dhamaka In New York City Lets You Explore Cuisine "From The Forgotten Side Of India"
-
Madras Chettinaad Brings The Flavours Of Tamil Nadu To Atlanta, Georgia
-
3 Must Know Signs That A Problem Exists & How To Conquer Them
-
The 4 Hottest May 2022 Tech Gadgets You Need Now
-
South Asian Heritage Month 2022: From LGBTQIA+ Rights To Senior Dating, How Our Culture Is Becoming More Inclusive
-
How To Avoid Turning Your Words Into Weapons When It Comes To Mental Health
-
Looking For A Mindful Coach? Here's How To Spot The Fakers
-
Travel: How To Get The Most From Your Weekend In Budapest
-
Here's How To Break Your Long Term Bad Habits
-
Earth Day 2022: Why Our Lives Depend On The Save Soil Movement By Sadhguru
-
How To Recover From Complex Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder
-
Clean Your Clutter And Add Some Colour For Fresh Spring Vibes
-
Here's How EDMR Therapy Programs Your Brain So You Don't Feel So Helpless
-
Manjal At Canary Wharf Creates Scrumptious Sri Lankan Cuisine
-
How Being Kind Can Significantly Boost Your Immune System
-
How To Spring Clean The Energy In Your Home