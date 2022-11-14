Roti Chai Is The Perfect Eatery To Hit Up While Christmas Shopping

Roti Chai in London’s Marylebone neighbourhood is a great pit-stop during your Christmas shopping trip. Whether you want a quick hit of street food or want to relax with their full dining experience, Roti Chai is ready for you!

Roti Chai has two options, there is a street kitchen on the ground level and a full dining experience on another floor. The choice is completely up to you.

Roti Chia’s mastermind is Rohit Chugh who used to be the Managing Director at The Cinnamon Club. As the restaurant is based within Portman Mews it isn’t something you will just see as you walk by but when you find it you will be pleased.

The street kitchen is bright and airy and is set up in a canteen style whereas the dining room is more sophisticated and dark. Both restaurants offer different menus with the street kitchen having more of a starters collection and downstairs offering curries on their menu but a fairly limited starters menu.

I decided to try out the street food as I was in between shopping and didn’t want anything too heavy. I ordered a Guava Virgin Martini as it sounded delicious.

As this was street food I ordered, Chicken Lollipop, Bun Samosa, Idli Sambar and Chilli Paneer Salad. The Bun Samosa sounded amazing and I was truly impressed, it is a smashed samosa topped with burger cheese and sauce and it was something very different. I am not usually a salad fan but the sound of a warm salad with Indo-Chinese paneer was different.

I did pop downstairs to have a quick snoop around and I was truly impressed with the decor, it is definitely somewhere I will go back to for a dinner.

Although the street kitchen doesn’t offer the same menu as a traditional Indian restaurant they do have a few main options such as biryani, chicken, lamb and prawn dish.

For dessert, the Chocolate Chilli Tart looked like it would be a treat and it definitely was.

If you are out shopping in Oxford Street then take a minute to pop into Roti Chai and enjoy what they have to offer.

So when you need to fuel up during your day of shopping, take in the fab vibes at Roti Chai!

Main Image Photo Credit: www.rotichai.com