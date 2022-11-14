Culture & Lifestyle / Roti Chai Is The Perfect Eatery To Hit Up While Christmas Shopping

Roti Chai Is The Perfect Eatery To Hit Up While Christmas Shopping

Culture & Lifestyle Nov 14, 2022

by  

TAGS

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Vallisa Chauhan

Author

Vallisa Chauhan (@vallisachauhan) presents the Flagship breakfast show on Lyca Radio 1458. She has scripted and produced a full feature film called "Those 4 Walls" and is currently working on other projects. She loves travel and movies and tries to fit in both as much as she can.

COMMENTS

Canada's Most Powerful Women Were Celebrated At The Women Empowerment Awards 2022

South Asian Literature And Art Festival Is Bringing Together The Biggest Names In SA Lit And Here's Why You Need To Go

South Asian Literature And Art Festival Is Bringing Together The Biggest Names In SA Lit And Here's Why You Need To Go

The Murder Of Mahsa Amini: Will The Global Outcry Make A Difference?

The Murder Of Mahsa Amini: Will The Global Outcry Make A Difference?

International Day Of The Girl: How Women Of The Sundarbans Are Saving Their Girls

International Day Of The Girl: How Women Of The Sundarbans Are Saving Their Girls

"Making Happy" By Sheetal Seth Is The Book Kids Need When Their Parent Is Sick

"Making Happy" By Sheetal Seth Is The Book Kids Need When Their Parent Is Sick

This Is Why Mauritius Is A Traveller's Dream

This Is Why Mauritius Is A Traveller's Dream

Indian Alley Brings Delhi's Iconic Roadside Eats To Camden Market

Indian Alley Brings Delhi's Iconic Roadside Eats To Camden Market

I Loved Visiting This Quaint Town Of Bath

I Loved Visiting This Quaint Town Of Bath

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE