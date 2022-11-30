Fabulous Holiday Gifts For Kids

Every year we continue to celebrate South Asian businesses with our annual ANOKHI Holiday Gift Guide. Check out these cool gift giving ideas for the kids in your lives, all from South Asian companies!

Studio Coppre Brass Pretend 30-Piece Set

What they are saying: “Move over plastic. Look at us, we’ve been here all along, say our miniatures pretend play toys called ‘Bhatukli’. Our Brass Toywares are packed with fun and come with an uber-cool sustainability factor. These pretend play miniatures are handcrafted by our highly skilled artisans. Only a handful of artisans remain left with the knowhow of crafting these heritage toywares. Shop knowing you won’t be adding to the toy-plastic footprint on our planet. Set includes, Water, Storage, Prep and Cook Toys.

The Truth About Mrs. Claus by Meena Harris

What they are saying: “The Truth About Mrs. Claus shares the unknown story of Sarah B. Claus, commonly known as Mrs. Claus. She’s not just Santa’s wife, but also a loving, bold, and hardworking person.”

Indian Feast Play Set by Little Ladoo

What they are saying: “Nourish imaginative play and foster creativity with this plush Indian meal. Encourage role play where children can eat their favorite dhokla, rajma, mattar paneer and more with some chapatis. This is the perfect addition to any child’s play kitchen. This Indian Feast Play Set includes “Let’s Eat on a Banana Leaf Felt Food”, “Let’s Eat Chapati Felt Food” a gift bag, tissue paper and a gift tag.”

Little Ladoo Baby Onesie

What they are saying: “This 100% cotton onesie is the perfect print for the Little Ladoo in your life. It has a three snap leg closure for easy changing and a comfortable neckline. Short Sleeve Baby One-Piece. Material: 100% combed ringspun cotton, 4.5 oz. Care: Machine Wash Inside Out on Cold; Hang to Dry; Do Not Bleach”

A Dupatta Is…

By Marzieh Abbas (author) and Anu Chouhan (illustrator)

What they are saying: “A Dupatta Is…, written by Marzieh Abbas and vividly brought to life by the artwork of Anu Chouhan, is a loving and lyrical ode to the dupatta”.

Making Happy by Sheetal Sheth

What they are saying: “When Leila’s mother gets sick, lots of things change for her family. But one important thing stays the same: they still have each other, and they know how to find joy and laughter when they need it most! The poetic, uplifting story and hopeful ending are based on the author’s own experience battling cancer as the parent of young children.”

Telagu Floor Tiles

What they are saying: “Soft and Safe for Kids. Certified by U.S. Toy Safety Standards (ASTM F963-17). EVA, Non-flammable Foam. 51 Interlocking pieces, bright, durable, anti-slip, easy to clean, soft, water resistant foam. Educational Fun – Stimulates early childhood learning and provides hours of fun, encourages learning in motor skills, hand-eye coordination, logic, reasoning, and visual sensory growth. 6″ x 6″ pieces, 1 cm thick. Covers 4 ft x 3 ft area. Perfect flooring for play rooms, daycares, and schools.”

Paper Toy & Goodies Carrier Indian Trucks (Set of 2)

What They Are Saying: “This little paper toy is our ode to the lovely, but dying, Truck Art style. It is lovingly illustrated using authentic references. The models are easy to assemble with just scissors and glue. Assembly instructions are included. Both A4 and Letter sizes are included.”

Wooden Hand-crafted Rajasthani Indian Nesting Dolls (Set of 5)

What They Are Saying: “The Little Hand presents Handmade Wooden Nesting Dolls with 5 different Shapes. The set of 5 dolls inspired by the traditional Russian Nesting Dolls are hand made in India and depicts Rajasthani heritage.”

So with these fab gift giving ideas for the little ones in your life, you can’t go wrong!

