Indian Alley Brings Delhi’s Iconic Roadside Eats To Camden Market

Bringing the streets of Delhi to the streets of London, Indian Alley is based in Camden Market where the hustle and bustle of shoppers brings the same vibe as the alley’s in Delhi.

I took a day trip to Camden market as I had seen Indian Alley pop up on Instagram and I really wanted to check it out.

There are a lot of eateries in Camden Market but Indian Alley was def on my hit list. It is a cute restaurant within the market that serves a variety of food and drinks. They have many cocktails that would be perfect for your meal.

When I arrived the staff were very friendly and were very quick to get us seated and ordered. As you know I don’t drink alcohol and therefore I ordered a Nimbupani as that definitely reminds of India. This is a mix of lemon juice, mint, pink salt and soda water.

For starters, I decided to order some Aloo Tikki as I haven’t had this in a long time and a Fish Tikka as this sounded different. The starters were the perfect sized portion and I feel the price of the food was justified for the area and portion size.

They then offer Thalis, curry boxes and biryani boxes. I ordered their Chicken Thali and Lamb biryani. I wasn’t on my own so therefore it was the perfect amount of food.

I loved their bespoke plates and boxes they serve their food in as well as it makes the perfect portion size.

For dessert, we ordered the Bengali baked yogurt and the walnut brownie as both sounded delicious.

And wow! Overall the food at Indian Alley is highly recommended. The decor is also very inviting and Instagram friendly so you will get some great posts and it has a Rikshaw outside for all of your selfies!

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com/indianalley