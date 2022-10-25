Indian Alley Brings Delhi’s Iconic Roadside Eats To Camden Market
Culture & Lifestyle Oct 25, 2022
Bringing the streets of Delhi to the streets of London, Indian Alley is based in Camden Market where the hustle and bustle of shoppers brings the same vibe as the alley’s in Delhi.
I took a day trip to Camden market as I had seen Indian Alley pop up on Instagram and I really wanted to check it out.
There are a lot of eateries in Camden Market but Indian Alley was def on my hit list. It is a cute restaurant within the market that serves a variety of food and drinks. They have many cocktails that would be perfect for your meal.
When I arrived the staff were very friendly and were very quick to get us seated and ordered. As you know I don’t drink alcohol and therefore I ordered a Nimbupani as that definitely reminds of India. This is a mix of lemon juice, mint, pink salt and soda water.
For starters, I decided to order some Aloo Tikki as I haven’t had this in a long time and a Fish Tikka as this sounded different. The starters were the perfect sized portion and I feel the price of the food was justified for the area and portion size.
They then offer Thalis, curry boxes and biryani boxes. I ordered their Chicken Thali and Lamb biryani. I wasn’t on my own so therefore it was the perfect amount of food.
I loved their bespoke plates and boxes they serve their food in as well as it makes the perfect portion size.
For dessert, we ordered the Bengali baked yogurt and the walnut brownie as both sounded delicious.
And wow! Overall the food at Indian Alley is highly recommended. The decor is also very inviting and Instagram friendly so you will get some great posts and it has a Rikshaw outside for all of your selfies!
Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com/indianalley
Vallisa Chauhan
Author
Vallisa Chauhan (@vallisachauhan) presents the Flagship breakfast show on Lyca Radio 1458. She has scripted and produced a full feature film called "Those 4 Walls" and is currently working on other projects. She loves travel and movies and tries to fit in both as much as she can.
COMMENTS
South Asian Literature And Art Festival Is Bringing Together The Biggest Names In SA Lit And Here's Why You Need To Go
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
This Is Why Mauritius Is A Traveller's Dream
-
"Making Happy" By Sheetal Seth Is The Book Kids Need When Their Parent Is Sick
-
International Day Of The Girl: How Women Of The Sundarbans Are Saving Their Girls
-
The Murder Of Mahsa Amini: Will The Global Outcry Make A Difference?
-
South Asian Literature And Art Festival Is Bringing Together The Biggest Names In SA Lit And Here's Why You Need To Go
-
Canada's Most Powerful Women Were Celebrated At The Women Empowerment Awards 2022
-
It's All About The Home Cooked Veg Goodness At London's Ananda Bhavan
-
What Exactly Is A NFT And Why We Need To Stop Ignoring It
-
TIFF 2022: Checking Out The Fabulous Bask-It-Style Gift Lounge
-
Gopal’s Corner Blend Malaysian And Tamil Cuisine Creating An Unforgettable Bite
-
We Celebrate National Wildlife Day With Our 5 Fave Sanctuaries In India
-
Canary Wharf Heats Up Your Palate With Chai Ki
-
Ready To Find Your Match? You'll Need These 4 Desi Dating Apps In Your Life
-
Where Does Hinduism, Islam & Sikhism Stand In The Abortion Issue?
-
Never Forget: 12 Movies & Books To Help You Continue The Partition Conversation
-
From North To South London's Award-Winning Bayleaf Restaurant Elevates Indian Cuisine At Whetstone
-
Here's Why I Fell In Love With The Sea Views Of Southampton and Portsmouth
-
Shree Krishna Vada Pav In London Celebrates India's Iconic Veggie Dishes
-
The Pope’s Apology: A Closer Look At His “Pilgrimage Of Penance"
-
Want To Go To Marrakech? This Is What I Did
-
Virtual Pageants Celebrate Inclusivity & That's Why I Love Them
-
Here's How I Spent 48 Fabulous Hours In Lille, France
-
The Dishes At Central London's Mumbai Square Will Make You Want Seconds
-
4 Hot July 2022 Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
10 South Asian LGBTQIA+ Leaders Who Are Using Their Platform To Break Barriers
-
Ganapati Peckham Brings South Indian Flavours To South London
-
Sanaa: This African/Indian Restaurant Is Disney's Best Kept Secret In Orlando
-
Travel: How I Got The Most Of My Weekend In Marbella, Spain
-
Pride Month 2022: This Glossary Will Teach You All The LGBTQIA+ Terms You Need To Know In 2022
-
Platinum Jubilee: How Relevant Is The Queen To South Asians?
-
Pride Month 2022: A List Of 20 Global Resources To Help You Support Your Journey With Your LGBTQIA+ Loved Ones
-
How To Let Go Of The Past And Create The Life You Want
-
Dhamaka In New York City Lets You Explore Cuisine "From The Forgotten Side Of India"
-
Madras Chettinaad Brings The Flavours Of Tamil Nadu To Atlanta, Georgia
-
3 Must Know Signs That A Problem Exists & How To Conquer Them
-
The 4 Hottest May 2022 Tech Gadgets You Need Now
-
South Asian Heritage Month 2022: From LGBTQIA+ Rights To Senior Dating, How Our Culture Is Becoming More Inclusive
-
How To Avoid Turning Your Words Into Weapons When It Comes To Mental Health
-
Looking For A Mindful Coach? Here's How To Spot The Fakers
-
Travel: How To Get The Most From Your Weekend In Budapest
-
Here's How To Break Your Long Term Bad Habits
-
Earth Day 2022: Why Our Lives Depend On The Save Soil Movement By Sadhguru
-
How To Recover From Complex Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder
-
Clean Your Clutter And Add Some Colour For Fresh Spring Vibes
-
Here's How EDMR Therapy Programs Your Brain So You Don't Feel So Helpless
-
Manjal At Canary Wharf Creates Scrumptious Sri Lankan Cuisine
-
How Being Kind Can Significantly Boost Your Immune System
-
How To Spring Clean The Energy In Your Home
-
Here's How To Support Someone Struggling With Depression Or Anxiety
-
This Is The Best Way To Break Up
-
These Are The Reasons Why You Need To Stop Using "Should"
-
We Tell You Why Dr. Monica Vermani’s Uplifting Book “A Deeper Wellness” Is What Your Soul Needs
-
South Asian Dining Elevated Thanks To Madhu's At The Grove In Hertfordshire
-
Broken Heart Syndrome: Tips On How To Detect This Fatal Heart Disease That's Affecting Women
-
How To Tell If You're A Victim Of Gaslighting
-
Give Your Home Splashes Of Periwinkle: Pantone Colour Of The Year